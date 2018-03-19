KBTX received reports and photographs of dented cars and broken windows on vehicles across the Brazos Valley.
Caldwell and northern Walker County were especially hit hard, with many residents seeing larger than baseball sized hail in their yards.
The storms that blew through packed a ton of wind, too. Emergency management in northern and northeastern Walker County reported several trees down, some of which had fallen on homes. Wind gusted near 80 mph, but it is unclear if a tornado caused the damage.
Viewers in Snook also reported heavy wind from the storm that blew through Sunday afternoon.
There have been no immediate reports of injuries from the storms.
Another look at the massive hail that fell in Caldwell earlier this evening.— Mack Morris (@KBTXMack) March 19, 2018
Via: Amber R. of Caldwell. #txwx #hail @NWSHouston pic.twitter.com/NLbgIug7Px
View from University and Hwy6 #txwx pic.twitter.com/qJDR6WNiuP
— Max Crawford (@KBTXMax) March 19, 2018
Hail storm in Caldwell this afternoon!!!! Crazy! @KBTXShel @KBTXWeather pic.twitter.com/BpCTnDHQi1
— Makenzie (@makenziefmendez) March 19, 2018
If you didn't know what hail can do to a car, now you do!😐 @KBTXShel @KBTXWeather pic.twitter.com/Hh38CT1w6B
— Makenzie (@makenziefmendez) March 19, 2018
Large hail + strong 60mph+ wind = damage to siding & broken windows in Stoneham (Grimes County).
📸: Lacie Herring@NWSHouston pic.twitter.com/hYi5L42HzL
— Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) March 19, 2018
Caldwell hail from earlier today. Big enough & enough to break out car windows. Fog developed after the fact with the difference between the warm air & the ice covering the ground— Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) March 19, 2018
📸: Sutton pic.twitter.com/qRACpKbZKA