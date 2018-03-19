Another look at the massive hail that fell in Caldwell earlier this evening.



Via: Amber R. of Caldwell.



If you didn't know what hail can do to a car, now you do!

— Makenzie (@makenziefmendez) March 19, 2018

Large hail + strong 60mph+ wind = damage to siding & broken windows in Stoneham (Grimes County).

📸: Lacie Herring@NWSHouston pic.twitter.com/hYi5L42HzL

— Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) March 19, 2018

Caldwell hail from earlier today. Big enough & enough to break out car windows. Fog developed after the fact with the difference between the warm air & the ice covering the ground

📸: Sutton pic.twitter.com/qRACpKbZKA — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) March 19, 2018



An aggressive hail storm hit parts of the Brazos Valley Sunday afternoonKBTX received reports and photographs ofCaldwell and northern Walker County were especially hit hard, with many residents seeing larger than baseball sized hail in their yards.The storms that blew through packed a ton of wind, too. Emergency management in northern and northeastern Walker County reported several trees down, some of which had fallen on homes. Wind gusted near 80 mph, but it is unclear if a tornado caused the damage.Viewers in Snook also reported heavy wind from the storm that blew through Sunday afternoon.There have been no immediate reports of injuries from the storms.