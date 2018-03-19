Hailstones
An aggressive hail storm hit parts of the Brazos Valley Sunday afternoon leaving some golf ball and baseball size hail behind.

KBTX received reports and photographs of dented cars and broken windows on vehicles across the Brazos Valley.

Caldwell and northern Walker County were especially hit hard, with many residents seeing larger than baseball sized hail in their yards.

The storms that blew through packed a ton of wind, too. Emergency management in northern and northeastern Walker County reported several trees down, some of which had fallen on homes. Wind gusted near 80 mph, but it is unclear if a tornado caused the damage.



Viewers in Snook also reported heavy wind from the storm that blew through Sunday afternoon.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries from the storms.