The official start of spring is just a couple days away, but several Idaho ski resort are reporting prime winter skiing conditions after a storm dropped a big helping of fresh snow on the mountain this weekend.the resort said in a news release on Sunday."This was a nice surprise and nicely timed," said resort spokesperson, April Whitney. "The forecast had us hoping for six inches and to get a foot and a half of light, January-style powder is always a pleasant surprise."Brundage Mountain now has a snowbase ranging from 65 to 99 inches."Locals know that March can be one of the best powder months of the season," added Whitney. "So it's fun when a great storm like this hits on a weekend so more people can enjoy it. There is definitely plenty of powder up here to go around."The dumping of late season snow comes as a welcome relief, especially for Bogus Basin, which had struggled with low snowfall earlier in the season.