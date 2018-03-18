© Ruptly

Vladimir Putin is making an address in his electoral campaign headquarters. Putin leads the elections with some 75.5 percent of the vote, according to preliminary results.Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude to all his supporters and voters,Speaking with the reporters at his HQ, Putin addressed the hottest political issues. The president commented on the Skripal case and the accusations the UK has raised against Russia. Putin dismissed them, stating that it wasRussia's leader condemned the situation in Ukraine, stating that the Kiev's decision to block Russian diplomatic facilities and prevent voters from accessing polling stations was a clear violation of international laws.One of the reporters asked the president whether "we'll see a new Putin or old Putin" in the next six years. "Everything changes. We all change," Putin said with a smile. He also laughed off a question about running again in 2024.Putin's address came as the votes are still being counted.Moments before his speech in the HQ, Russia's president made a brief appearance at the 'Russia. Sevastopol. Crimea' concert in Red Square, marking the anniversary of Crimea's reunification with Russia."Dear friends, thank you, that on this frosty Moscow night we gathered here in the capital's heart. Thank you for your support," Putin told the audience. "I want to address those who gathered in Moscow and the supporters all across the territory of our enormous country. Thank you very much for the result! You are our joint team, and I'm a member of your team."Russia's president expressed hopes for fruitful work and success in the future, stressing the importance of national unity and securing the trust of those who voted for other candidates. Prior to leaving the stage to applause, Putin led the crowd in a chant of: "Russia! Russia!"