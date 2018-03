© Michele Paccione

Debra W. Soh writes about the science and politics of sex and holds a PhD in sexual neuroscience from York University. Her writing has appeared in Harper's, the Wall Street Journal, the Los Angeles Times, the Globe and Mail and many others. Follow her and her writing: @DrDebraSoh.

As we close out 2017, let's take some time to reflect on lessons learned over the past 12 months. In an act of no holds barred brutal honesty, this year completely obliterated the myth of the male feminist.In the last several months, Harvey Weinstein , Joss Whedon, Louis C.K., Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose have all fallen into this camp. In the case of writer Michael Hafford , who has been accused of physically assaulting four women, he went as far as authoring a column for Vice's women-focused site, Broadly, in 2015 titled "Male Feminist Here," parodying the deceitfulness of this very group of men. [Editor's Note: Hafford is a former contributor to Playboy.com; the company was unaware of the allegations made against this individual during the brief time he contributed to the website.]This has been observed across multiple species in the animal kingdom and in humans, it takes the form of feminist men. These men know by rote all of the right things to say in order to gain a woman's trust . They pride themselves on being sensitive, socially conscious "allies," calling out "male privilege" and "problematic behavior" by the "patriarchy." They will subvert any hint of their masculinity. This brilliant comic , which compares male feminists with predators in the wild that successfully camouflage themselves from their prey, accurately sums up their duplicitous nature.I've encountered a healthy number of male feminists in my day and they never fail to disappoint when it comes to posturing. Many proudly declare how much they admire "strong women" and will be sure to randomly insert inspirational yet irrelevant quotes into everyday conversation, like "Well-behaved women seldom make history," or name Judith Butler as one of their favorite authors. (Yes, these men actually exist.) In doing so, they're attempting to atone for the atrocious behavior of other men when really, they are engaging in their own special form of projection.As part of the study, the authors presented participants with vignettes that primed them to feel guilty about a particular social issue (like purchasing products made in sweatshops). As the result of this guilt, study participants expressed greater moral outrage and condoned greater retributive punishment against the responsible party in the vignette (in this case, sweatshop owners) as a way of feeling better about themselves.As for women who prefer to date self-proclaimed male feminists, some thoughts for you. In a recent blog post for Everyday Feminism, Lara Witt broke down "10 Things Every Intersectional Feminist Should Ask on a First Date." The listicle included questions like, "Do you think capitalism is exploitative?", "What are your thoughts on gender and sexual orientation?" and "How do you work to dismantle sexism and misogyny in your life?". Because men know that I'm less likely to castigate them with accusations of being "anti-feminist," the male feminists I mentioned earlier have no issue telling me privately what they really think about women and feminism.When it comes to the hot topic of gender in particular, they know that men and women are different, but they will proclaim otherwise, saying nonsensical things like there are no differences between the sexes or that differences are socially constructed , because doing so will win them points and secure them sexual partners. ButSo, going back to the intersectional feminist dating checklist, I guarantee. Thankfully, it seems women, including female feminists, have become wary of these red flags. They even inspired their own SNL skit last year, wherein a bunch of "male feminists" approach a woman in a bar only to call her "bitch" when she rejects them.Women deserve equality and to be treated no differently from men , and there are plenty of decent men out there who agree with me. The difference is these men don't feel the need to run around waving a giant banner notifying everyone of this (or wearing a pink pussy hat, the national emblem of the Woman's March on Washington in January).For those who have bought into the unfortunate narrative that women are an oppressed class in need of special treatment in order to level the playing field, I will say that helping and supporting women because they are women is patronizing. These is nothing a male feminist loves more than educating women on how oppressed we really are.. Don't fall for the trick, and don't believe in the myth, either.