© Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images



#1 Dentists

#2 Stock traders

#3 School principals

#4 Used car salesmen

#5 Lawyers

Notable mentions of other despised occupations

Among thousands of occupations in the world there are numerous jobs that evoke a sickening feeling. RT Business takes a look at some of the most hated professions.Liking or disliking career choices commonly reflects the individual's perspective. However, our impressions on the issue do not always depend on life experience, but mostly on an image popping up in our heads when we start thinking about certain professions. Here, we list five of the most hated jobs in the world.Just the sound of the drill makes many people queasy. For most of us a trip to dentist is equal to a real act of bravery, as it's always associated with a little bit of discomfort, if not outright pain. People's personal experiences with dentists typically multiply by sadistic images often seen in movies such as Little Shop of Horrors.Filmmakers have definitely reflected our opinion about these professionals, who are ranked number two in the rating of the most reviled occupations. Wall Street and Money Never Sleeps featured Michael Douglas, Wolf Of Wall Street directed by Martin Scorsese, or Margin Call with the now disgraced Kevin Spacey all tell us that traders are here to make a buck and nothing gets in their way.The third spot in our list is occupied by those trying to tame all those mischievous school kids. School principals and everything we associate with them stay with us for the rest of our lives. From popular movies Ferris Bueller's Day Off to Mean Girls, on-screen educators have a talent for causing trouble.People have never trusted used car sellers. The first image you outline when you think of this occupation is someone who talks fast, lies and does it all with a smile on their face, winning your trust and trying to sell you a heap of junk.Destined to help people to solve legal issues, lawyers are also associated with money-grabbers who wish to pump as much cash as possible from their clients. At the same time, people tend to associate lawyers with shady activities.Tax examiners - who make everyday, sometimes innocent people go through time-consuming auditsTV news anchors - often breaking horrible news stories while smiling from ear to earNurses - just watch the movie One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. The Oscar-winning drama by Milos Forman has probably had no small part in forming that opinion.