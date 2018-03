© Tithi Luadthong

being masculine is not an inherently pathological trait

Whenever a story about male violence dominates the news, it sets off the same range of discussions about how masculinity may be destroying our society. The aftermath of February's horrific mass shooting in Parkland, Florida has been no different.Proponents of toxic masculinity claim the term is being used to criticize the male gender role, which in their minds is socially constructed and learned behavior. In fact, what they are actually doing is castigating men as a whole.When news of the Florida shooting broke, President Donald Trump referred to the shooter as a "sicko," setting off both a knee-jerk reaction to oppose whatever comes out of his mouth and the need to combat the myth that people who suffer from mental health conditions, like psychosis and bipolar disorder, are more prone to violence . Although de-stigmatizing mental illness is undoubtedly necessary, obscuring the truth for this purpose is not. On top of it, some of advocates believe that toxic masculinity should be considered a mental illness in its own right. But does it really make sense to write off half of the population so broadly?As someone who has worked clinically with mentally disordered offenders, including men who have committed violent crimes like assault and murder, I can say that. Extreme instances of aggression that transgress social boundaries and harm other people, in the case of domestic violence and mass murders, are not the male norm and shouldn't be misrepresented as such.When we turn to research that has been done on this topic, a recent meta-analysis of 74 studies suggests that conforming to masculine norms has a greater influence on whether someone seeks help for their psychological issues, as opposed to their mental health, per se. So, it's not correct to assume that men, simply by virtue of being masculine, are at a greater risk of having mental problems.A slew of pseudo-academic papers would have you believe otherwise, however. Consider "Refusing To Be a Man," a paper published more than 30 years ago in Women's Studies International Forum, that somehow still qualifies as academic scholarship. The author, who I presume considers himself to be a male feminist , laments about being "genitally male" and writes about his wish to rid his life of "male sexual behavior programming," as well as "masculinist lies" (presumably, the 1984 version of "toxic masculinity") and "phallic imperialism."As of late, there has been a growing trend of trying to corral and assimilate the sexes in the name of gender equality (or its more woke incarnation, "gender parity" ). I've written before about the pressure for girls to behave more like boys and how female-typical interests and activities, including occupations in non-STEM disciplines , are under-valued. Of course, I don't think there's anything wrong with boys behaving in a feminine way, and I do believe removing barriers for men so that they feel comfortable talking about their emotions and seeking support can be beneficial.Men don't need to behave like women in order to be healthier, more lawful or altogether better citizens. The mainstream discourse, however, suggests otherwise, and is. Take a gander at a few recent headlines:Shaming and humiliating men for being male-typical is counterproductive and only lends to further polarization between the sexes. We can condemn malignant behavior without de-humanizing masculinity. Personally, I hope to see the words "toxic masculinity" disappear from the vernacular before it has any lasting implications on public policy and the shaping of young boys' developmental trajectories. Looking at serious societal issues through the same fantastical lens is not only skewed and tedious, but ineffective.Debra W. Soh holds a PhD in sexual neuroscience research from York University and writes about the science and politics of sex. Her writing has appeared in Harper's, the Wall Street Journal, the Los Angeles Times, the Globe and Mail and many others. Follow her and her writing: @DrDebraSoh