The substance used in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal may have originated from the countries studying the "Novichok" nerve agent, including the UK, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Sweden, the Russian Foreign Ministry said."The most likely source of origin of the toxin are, and this project is not the creation of Russia or the Soviet Union," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday. She listed the UK, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Sweden among the countries involved.Zakharova said in an interview with the state broadcaster VGTRK."How did they come to the conclusion about a Russian 'footprint' if they didn't give us those samples?she went on. "Questions arise: then, they should have samples, which they conceal, or it is a lie from start to finish.""If the UK prime minister and other British experts give the formula, then it will be clear which countries have been developing these agents," Zakharova said.Zakharova's remarks echo those of Russia's representative at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Aleksandr Shulgin, who said the 'Novichok' research was taken out of the Soviet Union following its collapse. While Shulgin didn't name where the program was smuggled, he said the source of the nerve agent could be traced to one of the former Soviet republics or to the West. The Russian-UK double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned on March 4. Prime Minister Theresa May has accused Russia of being responsible, with a major diplomatic row deepening.