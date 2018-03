© Getty Images

Some officials in Washington are aiming to maintain a foothold in Syria for a long time, "if not forever," using chemical weapons provocations to achieve this objective, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.Lavrov said at a news conference in Moscow on Wednesday."Various methods" are being used, including "information revealed via [Russia's] Defense and Foreign Ministries, which says thatthe foreign minister said, noting that one such "staging" might take place in Eastern Ghouta.On March 5, Lavrov said Russia had evidence that the US involvement in Syria had nothing to do with combatting terrorism. Speaking during a visit to Namibia, the foreign minister asserted that, according to Interfax . Some policymakers in the American capital, he said, are "harboring plans to disintegrate the Syrian state."In February, Lavrov told Euronews that "the US clearly has a strategy that, I think, consists of stationing its armed forces in Syria forever."The US pursues the same goal in Iraq and Afghanistan "despite all of its earlier promises." The Americans are workingLavrov said.US support for Kurdish militias operating in Syria contributed to damaging relations between Washington and Ankara. Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch earlier this year and entered Syria's Kurdish enclave in Afrin with the stated goal to drive Kurdish "terrorists" and other militant groupings out of the area.Speaking alongside Lavrov on Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara backs Syria's territorial integrity, although the operation is ongoing. "Our goal is not to seize or attempt to seize Syrian territory," he said.