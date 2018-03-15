© Adrian Dennis / AFP



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said Russia will "definitely" expel UK diplomats as a reciprocal measure in the standoff over ex-spy Sergei Skripal's poisoning. Moscow would act "soon," he added.Accusing Russia of being "culpable" in the Skripals' poisoning, UK Prime Minister Theresa May earlier said the UK will expel 23 Russian diplomats, calling them "undeclared intelligence officers."Dmitry Peskov, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, told reporters on Thursday.Peskov said. He added that the British accusations were "baseless," and noted that the UK began issuing such statements before any information on the substance used to poison the Skripals surfaced.Earlier on Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused London of refusing to share any evidence in Skripal's case, while making "insane" accusations.At a news briefing, Zakharova lambasted what she said were"absolutely insane accusations made by the UK prime minister against Russia and its entire people." London is reluctant to share "any factual information on the [Skripal] case ... for instance, samples of the substance retrieved from the crime scene," Zakharova said. The Russian Embassy in London has sent four diplomatic notes to the Foreign Office calling for "extensive dialogue," but received runarounds in response.Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson claimed London was about to hand the evidence to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)."We have been entirely in conformity with OPCW procedures ... We will be submitting a sample so that they can look at the Novichok [nerve agent] and make their own assessment," Johnson told the BBC. He added that "the evidence is overwhelming that it is Russia," explaining that the "smug, sarcastic response" from Moscow somehow "indicates their fundamental guilt."