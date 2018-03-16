Puppet Masters
Kremlin: Russia was not responsible for Skripal case, won't accept groundless threats and ultimatums from UK
RT
Wed, 14 Mar 2018 09:21 UTC
"Moscow's position [on the Skripal case] is well known... Moscow had nothing to do with the incident that took place in the UK," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
Russia said it would not respond to the ultimatum set by UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who demanded an explanation for the "poisoning" of the 66-year-old Skripal and his daughter. May's deadline expired on Wednesday at midnight.
Peskov added that Moscow remains open for "cooperation in the investigation of the case."
"Unfortunately, we haven't been met with any reciprocity from the British side," he concluded.
On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called for an internationally accepted procedure in the case, and refused to respond to May's ultimatum.
"As soon as the rumors came up that the poisoning of Skripal involved a Russian-produced agent, which almost the entire English leadership has been fanning up, we sent an official request for access to this compound so that our experts could test it in accordance with the Chemical Weapons Convention [CWC]," he said at the time.
Comment: Russian ambassador to the U.N. Vasily Nebenzya is calling for more critical thinking in Skripal case, which is behavior that is seemingly anathema to Western politicans and media. He rightly points out that no one seems to be asking the first question anytime something in politics happens: who benefits? Certainly not Russia, but again that is a nuance that is intentionally ignored in the West.
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov points out that the West is doing some serious projecting in the Skripal case:
"The West demonstrates very interesting behavior. When they are attempting to justify some of their own actions, they start accusing Russia. You can accuse everyone around of your own blunders, but it won't change anything if the facts speak for the opposite," Ramzan Kadyrov wrote in his Telegram messenger-blog on Wednesday.Meanwhile, the UK has blocked a Russian drafted UN Security Council statement asking for an urgent investigation into the Skripal poisoning case. It seems as far as the UK is concerned, the case is open and shut since they have decided without any evidence to blame Russia. Why even bother with a 'civilized and cooperative' investigation then?
"Everyone knows about the [nerve] agent with which Skripal was reportedly poisoned. The formula had been declassified a long time ago. But the Kalashnikov assault rifle was also invented in Russia - if an American kills a Vietnamese with it, will it also be described as a 'Russian trace?'" the head of the Chechen Republic joked.
How is it that all rational thought and due process can simply be brushed aside and ignored when it suits the agenda of the UK Government. The same due process and thought that it uses as it's backbone of moral high-ground when the shoe is on the other foot.
I predict we are witnessing the start of the process to try to remove the Russian Federation form the UN, thus removing the Veto power of a permanent security council member state that has blocked many a move and thus free reign for Hayley and others to push <read bully> through any such resolutions they desire with impunity in the interest of doing the 'Right Thing'.
What was last week's Quote of the day.... 3 things cannot be hidden, the moon, the sun and the truth.