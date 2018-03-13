ISIS field hospital

An underground field hospital previously used by ISIS militants was uncovered in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor.

Army units were conducting a mop-up operation in the city of Albu Kamal, located along the Iraqi borders, when they discovered an underground compound mainly equipped by US-made medical supplies.

In November 2017, the Syrian Army and allies took back Albu Kamal; ISIS' last significant city in Syria.