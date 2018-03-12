Dozens of people across the U.S. have been charged in connection withfederal prosecutors said Thursday.The U.S. Attorney's Office in San Diego unsealedInvestigators seized more than $6 million in cash as well as weapons and large quantities of drugs, including methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana, officials said.according to prosecutors."By following the money, we have discovered large quantities of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine that are no longer destined for the streets of America," U.S. Attorney Adam Braverman said. "That's a one-two punch that takes these organizations completely out of the ring and makes our communities safer."Undercover agents witnessed cash deliveries that took place in parking lots of retail stores, hotels and restaurants in California, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.A total of 75 people are charged in the U.S., with some accused of drug distribution, officials said.