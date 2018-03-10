Earth Changes
Dead gray whale found on Angel Island beach in California
Infosurhoy
Fri, 09 Mar 2018 15:42 UTC
A team of eight scientists from the Marine Mammal Center, the California Academy of Sciences and UC Davis confirmed Thursday the cetacean is a 28-foot juvenile male gray whale.
The team performed a necropsy that revealed a significant lack of muscle tissue and blubber and they concludedthe whale died of severe malnutrition.
"This particular gray whale was likely in its first year of foraging on its own in the wild, and it's unknown whether this juvenile was following a food source into San Francisco Bay prior to its death," Dr. Padraig Duignan, chief research pathologist at the Marine Mammal Center said in a statement.
The carcass was first spotted early Wednesday floating in the current between Angel Island and Belvedere by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Gray whales can reach up to 45 feet in length and usually live anywhere from 55 to 70 years.
They are one of the most frequently seen whales in California and can be spotted offshore from the coast in December and January during their southern migration, and again in April and May on their northern journey.
My parents often wondered why I would grow so indignant at the falsification and exploitation of the Nazi genocide. The most obvious answer is that it has been used to justify criminal policies of the Israeli state and US support for these policies.
Recent Comments
Taste for spicy food is usual when people are older, so this one trait was to be expected. Children can be satisfied with much blander food than...
why, it must be dennis rodman, obama's holdout. clinton's main man. for the swamp has not been drained. and some of the replacements are much of...
Modern humans hold their dissociated or split-mind 'consciousness' as the measure of all consciousness - and imagine themselves apart from and set...
ridicule becomes present when those affected see the sham. whether on the left or the right. btw, the difference between nixon and clinton goes...
The truth of a healthy body is a healthy mind. I recall an interview with many centenarians and the one comment that stood out was, "Negative...