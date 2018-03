Contaminated drinking water and disrupted rivers are making the aftermath of several powerful earthquakes in Papua New Guinea even worse.The situation is being described as "disastrous" by the Governor's Office in the badly-hit Gulf Province.In a public notice, the office stated: "Given the magnitude of the earthquake and its resulting damage upstream in Southern Highlands and Hela Province,"(In the province's rivers) We sighted dead fish, eels and prawns flowing down in numbers and by Sunday morning dead fish and eels have piled up with debris in river contours and along the banks giving off very bad smell". An inspection team led by Governor Chris Haiveta had identified 26 villages in the Gulf province that had been bad affected.It also revealed the Kikori and Turama rivers were severely polluted and weren't suitable for sustaining the livelihoods of the local population.The lack of adequate communication was a severe it was halting relief efforts.Half a million people have been affected by the quake, 150,000 have been left in desperate need of emergency supplies and at least 100 are believed to be dead following the first quake that hit on September 26 , according to The Guardian. The first quake was a 7.5-Magnitude. That was followed by a 6.7-Magnitude one several days later. The latest - a 6.8-Magnitude quake - struck on March 9 at 6.39am, New Zealand time.The Gulf Province has the second-lowest population of the Papua New Guinea provinces, about 106,000 people. Roads and infrastructure are reported to be minimal and in many cases, the income low.