Weekly Use of Chemical Cleaning Solutions Is Comparable to Pack-a-Day Smoking

"However, when you think of inhaling small particles from cleaning agents that are meant for cleaning the floor and not your lungs, maybe it is not so surprising after all. While the short-term effects of cleaning chemicals on asthma are becoming increasingly well documented, we lack knowledge of the long-term impact.



We feared that such chemicals, by steadily causing a little damage to the airways day after day, year after year, might accelerate the rate of lung function decline that occurs with age. The take-home message of this study is that in the long run cleaning chemicals very likely cause rather substantial damage to your lungs. These chemicals are usually unnecessary; microfiber cloths and water are more than enough for most purposes."

What Are VOCs?

Personal Products Release as Much Air Pollution as Cars but Remain Unregulated

Addressing Your Indoor Pollution Is Important for Both Personal and Environmental Health

Air Quality Regulation May Be at Risk

"These results have important implications for how and what emissions we regulate. We have traditionally focused on transportation and industrial emissions to the outdoor environment.



[Volatile chemical products] are now relatively more important emission sources, and they come from both indoor and outdoor sources (and some primarily from indoor sources), although we don't regulate the vast majority of indoor environments. We typically think of outdoor air pollution as an outdoor problem, but this study demonstrates (quantitatively) that it's more complicated than that."

Short-Term Health Effects of Cleaning May Be More Immediately Evident

Effective Nontoxic Cleaning Solutions Likely Already in Your Home

Strategies to Improve Your Indoor Air Quality