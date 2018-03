© Warren Little/Getty

A resident of a tiny Irish town having its population increased by a third by a new migrant centre has said Ireland has become a "slave state" of the European Union (EU) and its immigration policies, leaving locals helpless."We don't know where these people are going to be from. They won't tell us what countries they're from. What religion they're from," said Michael Walsh."They just proposed to expand the population of this little village by what? Twenty-five per cent? Thirty-three per cent actually!" he exclaimed in an interview with Breitbart News Editor in Chief Alex Marlow on Breitbart News Daily on Sirius XM."And [the asylum seekers] are starting to come in this week," he said, explaining how the contracts for the deal have now been signed this Wednesday, making it a "done deal",He returned to the area in his twenties to "reconnect" with his Irish roots and renovate a property there. Like others, he wanted to experience Irish culture and enjoy life in the traditional community, which he now fears will dramatically change.Many asylum seekers in Ireland are not from worn torn nations, he claimed, but many will stay in the country indefinitely, even if they are not in danger where they are from."Ireland is under the impression that these people will all become Irish, pretty much overnight, and everything will just continue on to be terrific. But, in fact, as history is showing us - in Sweden, France, and Germany - this is not necessarily the case.Ireland has taken in relatively few asylum seekers compared to other EU nations in recent years, due in part to the nation being physically removed from its European neighbours. However, with the EU's new forced relocation scheme, numbers are set to increase."Apparently there's no way to stop [the migrants coming to Lisdoonvarna]. The local [politicians] are all wringing their hands about it," Mr. Walsh added, arguing that the pro-EU mainstream parties have a stranglehold on Irish politics, allowing for little dissent."It's a good example of how Ireland was a colony of England... and now it's a slave state again, of Brussels. It's a very sad commentary on what's happening in Europe."