Looking into apprehensions that unseasonal rain and hailstorm on Sunday may have damaged standing crop in some villages of Sikar and Alwar districts, the district authorities have been called for a report.Mild showers also occurred in parts of Jaipur, Bikaner, Churu, Bharatpur and Sriganganagar. The weather took a sudden turn in the afternoon.Deputy director of agriculture in Alwar, PC Meena said that a detailed report has been called from the district. Mustard crop is susceptible to damage at this time of the year.in Shahpura area near Jaipur. The victims, identified as Jairam Prajapat (48), Ramjilal (52), Lali devi (30), and Khamoshi (28), were working in a field when the mishap occurred.According to the meteorological department, the rains and hailstorm were triggered by western disturbances. At this time of the year, rabi crops of wheat, barley, cumin, gram and mustard are susceptible to hailstorm and high-speed winds.