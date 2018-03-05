© File photo, Reuters



"Heighten your personal security posture and awareness if you choose to visit popular tourist sites, shopping malls, shopping districts, and sports and entertainment venues," the security alert said.

Turkey-US tensions

The US embassy in Ankara, the capital city of Turkey, will be closed to the public from Monday until further announcement because of a "security threat" while US citizens in the country have been advised to "keep a low profile."The embassy advised Americans to steer clear of the embassy, stay away from large crowds, let friends and family members know about safety status and monitor the local media outlets.The US embassy was the target of a 2013 suicide bombing claimed by a far-left group that killed a Turkish security guard.Relations between NATO allies Washington and Ankara have been strained over a number of issues including the Trump administration's decision to provide weapons and equipment to the Kurds of Syria.Turkey launched an operation in the Syrian city of Afrin on January 20 to eliminate the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara views as the Syrian branch of the outlawed Kurdish Workers Party (PKK).The Syrian government has condemned both the "Turkish aggression" and the "illegitimate" US presence in Syria.While Turkey is coming under mounting pressure over reports of rising civilian casualties, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced plans to expand the offensive to Manbij where Turkish troops are likely to face US-led forces.