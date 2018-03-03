© Ina Fassbender / Reuters



The steep tariffs on America's imports of steel and aluminum announced by the US President Donald Trump will be met with swift countermeasures, pledge European Union and Canadian officials.Canadian Trade Minister Francois-Phillippe Champagne has promised to defend his country's workers, calling the tariffs "unacceptable."According to Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland, trade restrictions will hurt workers and manufacturers on both sides of the border. It is inappropriate for the US to view any trade with Canada as a national security threat, she said.Last month, Canada filed a 32-page complaint to the WTO, accusing Washington of misusing tariffs. In addition to a tariff on Canadian lumber, Ottawa's complaint lists 200 more instances of alleged US trade misconduct affecting other WTO members.On Thursday, Trump said the US will set tariffs of 25 percent for steel and 10 percent for aluminum. He added the new tariffs could come as early as next week and would not target specific countries or impose quotas.Shortly after Trump's announcement, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the EU would take the fight straight back to Washington."The Commission will bring forward in the next few days a proposal for World Trade Organization-compatible countermeasures against the US to rebalance the situation," he said.The European Union is the world's biggest trade bloc and the second-biggest steel producer after China. Its direct retaliation plans may reportedly include counterstrikes against iconic US brands such as whiskey from Kentucky, orange juice from Florida and Harley-Davidson motorbikes.European Commission Vice-President Jyrki Katainen said the trade war would not be "only a problem between Europe and the United States because it has an impact to steel production, the steel market elsewhere too.""We can end up easily in a situation where we are in a trade war with the two fronts," said Katainen. "And only because of one decision made by the president of the United States."