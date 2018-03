© Buncha Lim / Shutterstock.com



A 32-year-old woman from Gothenburg could be locked up for 2 years after making some Facebook jokes about Islam, Swedish newspaper Friatider reports.According to police reports, the woman is charged with "talking in a negative or threatening way about a group of people" after she posted cartoons about Islam on Facebook.A preliminary investigation was started after she was reported to the police."I read a lot and looked a lot at documentaries about IS and how they treated people. I didn't mean it in a bad way", she said. Later she added that her "best friend is Muslim so I don't have a problem with Muslims".But Gothenburg's prosecutor, Sara Toreskog, chose to move on with the case and prosecute the woman for "hate speech" - a crime that could lead to two years in a Swedish prison.