© Lowen Sei



© Lowen Sei



Heavy rain between 28 February and 01 March triggered flash floods in Honiara, capital of the Solomon Islands, and surrounding areas., most of it falling during the daytime on 01 March.Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation (SIBC) said stormwater drains, creeks and roads to be flooded by water coming off high ground trying to find its way to the sea. Some main roads in Honiara were flooded by mid-morning 01 March. SIBC said that roads were damaged and left strewn with flood debris.According to New Zealand media , the National Disaster Management Office of the Solomon Islands said initial assessments in Honiara show the biggest impact has been on people living in squatter settlements.Mr Yates said more detailed assessments are being carried out today to ensure affected communities get the support they need to recover., including Henderson and Honiara in the central region, Lata and Kirakira in the eastern region and Taro in the western region.