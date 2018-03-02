The damaged road at Naha 4

Heavy rain between 28 February and 01 March triggered flash floods in Honiara, capital of the Solomon Islands, and surrounding areas.

Honiara recorded 171 mm of rain in 24 hours, most of it falling during the daytime on 01 March.

Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation (SIBC) said stormwater drains, creeks and roads to be flooded by water coming off high ground trying to find its way to the sea. Some main roads in Honiara were flooded by mid-morning 01 March.

SIBC said that roads were damaged and left strewn with flood debris.

The flooded roadway at Kukum
© Lowen Sei
According to New Zealand media, the National Disaster Management Office of the Solomon Islands said initial assessments in Honiara show the biggest impact has been on people living in squatter settlements.

The NDMO director Loti Yates said the torrential downpour, which continued for most of Thursday , will have negative impacts on water and sanitation, people's food gardens and pose the risk of disease outbreaks.

The flooded highway near the High Court yesterday.
© Lowen Sei
Mr Yates said more detailed assessments are being carried out today to ensure affected communities get the support they need to recover.

Solomon Islands Meteorological Services has predicted above normal rainfall for many parts of Solomon Islands for the period from March to May 2018, including Henderson and Honiara in the central region, Lata and Kirakira in the eastern region and Taro in the western region.