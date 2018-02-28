facebook
© Toby Melville / Reuters
Facebook has not found any indications that Russia interfered in the UK's withdrawal from the European Union referendum.

Experts from the social media giant did not find any evidence of active advertising initiated by Russian accounts during the Brexit vote.

A letter from Simon Milner, Facebook's director of policy in the UK, to Conservative MP Damian Collins, who heads the parliamentary committee on digital culture, media and sport, said investigators failed to find a shred of evidence that Russia tried to influence the referendum.

"The investigative team did not find additional and coordinated Russian-linked accounts or pages supplying advertising in the UK within the framework of the referendum on the EU during the relevant period, in addition to the minimal activity that we reported earlier," Milner's letter reads.

A previous investigation by Youtube also found no evidence of Russian interference in the Brexit campaign.

Both of the companies carried out the probes in the aftermath of a report from PR firm 89up, which found that Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik were a major influence on the outcome of the referendum.