The two 47-year-old men are Clifford Pappadakis, a Willow Glen Middle School teacher and cross-country coach, and Clinton Pappadakis a coach at Oak Grove High School. He was not a teacher at the high school.
A middle school principal told police Clifford Pappadakis was warned about allegedly taking "an unusual amount of photos at events and of cheerleaders." The principal, whose name was redacted, said he told him in April to "stop taking pictures."
The principal seized Clifford Pappadakis' district-issued laptop, which had a USB drive attached. After finding several photos that zoomed in on the private areas of middle school and high school girls, the principal contacted police, the report state
Police then obtained a search warrant for the man's home where they found multiple images of alleged child pornography. Clifford Pappadakis was arrested Feb. 14 on charges related to suspicion of taking exploitative photos of school girls and possessing child pornography.
The Mercury News report stated that most of the pornographic images of children did not appear to have been taken by Clifford Pappadakis. The report described them as depicting "girls as young as 5 and usually topless and in underwear or bikini bottoms, often with sexually suggestive captions."
What about the other brother?
Detectives served a search warrant at Clinton Pappadakis' home in San Jose on Tuesday, where they found child pornography on "multiple devices" that belonged to him, according to the report. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography charges.
East Side Union High School Superintendent Chris D. Funk told the Mercury News that Clinton Pappadakis was employed as a coach for the past 20 years. He was released from his coaching duties.
In a news release Thursday, San Jose police said Clinton Pappadakis had been reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for "suspicious activity" in September. The nonprofit organization provided the information to the Silicon Valley Crimes Against Children Task Force, which opened an investigation. Additional details were not immediately available, The Mercury News reported.
No students are believed to have been involved in the alleged criminal conduct relating to Clinton Pappadakis, according to the report.
What are people saying?
People in the sports and education communities expressed shock at the news.
"Just shocked and saddened," said Scott Young, head track and field coach at rival Santa Teresa High School who served with Clinton Pappadakis on the Blossom Valley Athletic League track and field committee. "Clinton Pappadakis was a respected coach at Oak Grove High. This is not something I thought was a possibility. It's just sad and disheartening."
Comment: Criminals and other character disturbed individuals are often experts at impression management, presenting a mask of sanity that fools even individuals who think they know them very well. See: Stanton Samenow's The Myth of the Out of Character Crime.
The school district issued a written statement about the arrests.
"We are disappointed to learn of these allegations as we expect our employees to be professional and ethical in their interactions with students, other employees, and the community," the district stated. "The district is cooperating fully with law enforcement as the judicial process moves forward."