Despite the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution on a 30-day ceasefire in Syria, the situation in the embattled East Ghouta suburb, east of Damascus, is escalating as militant groups continue attacks on government forces, according to the Russian military.Five terrorist factions, including Jayish al Islam and the al-Nusra Front, have created a joint leadership center in East Ghouta, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.The ministry added thatalong the contact line on the morning of February 25.The Jayish al Islam group that had formerly pledged to adhere to the truce regime nonetheless continued to shell Damascus from areas it controls, the ministry pointed out.The developments come after the UN Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2401 , stipulating an immediate halt in the conflict and urging the warring sides to adhere to a long-term ceasefire throughout the country to ensure unhindered humanitarian aid deliveries as well as the medical evacuation of the injured.Since February 18, Syrian government forces have been carrying out operation Damascus Steel in a bid to clear East Ghouta of illegal Islamist units. The humanitarian situation in the quickly area deteriorated as terror factions provoked Damascus forces and prevented civilians from leaving combat zones.