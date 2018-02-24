Syria's prolonged conflict and misery going into its eighth year is no accident.First though, we note the increasing reprehensible absurdity in this conflict.Turkey, which invaded Syria nearly a month ago in violation of Syria's sovereignty, this weekMeanwhile, US forces,Yet more often than not,Then when Syrian state forces advance to clear the terror groups,Further absurdity is due to France, which has been bombing Syria illegally along with the US and Britain, warning Iranian militia, who are legally present in Syria owing to Damascus' approval, that they have to withdraw from the country.As if the situation couldn't get any more bizarre,The Syrian government of President Assad is the sovereign authority of the country, as recognized by UN resolutions. It has the right to defend its nation and to reclaim areas which have been usurped by illegally armed groups.The only armed forces legally present in Syria are those ofwho have been requested legally by the Syrian government to assist in defending the state from a foreign-backed war.It is within the sovereign right of the Syrian government to take back all areas, including the suburb of East Ghouta near the capital Damascus. The district has been held under siege byThe impetus to liberate East Ghouta has come about because the militants have been firing mortars at nearby Damascus with deadly results.Not only are Western states violating international law by militarily hampering the Syrian army and its allies in rescuing the country from foreign insurgents, theOut of the half million people who have died in the past seven years of war in Syria, it is estimated thatAdded to the Western calumnies over Syria are claims that Syrian state forces have been using chemical weapons on civilian populations.To understand the chaotic conflict in Syria, we must refer to the decades-old imperial designs that the US and its allies have had towards the country. The Americans and the British governments going back to Eisenhower and Churchill in the 1950s wanted to destabilize and subjugate the Arab republic - a former French colony.In 1996, a new generation of imperialists in Washington led by Richard Perle, Douglas Feith, David Wurmser and other neoconservatives formulated the "Clean Break" strategy.More widely,Significantly, the Clean Break strategy designated Turkey as a key partner to the US and Israel for implementing this plan.The same American neoconservative planners went on to occupy key positions at the Pentagon and State Department during President George W Bush administrations. There is every reason to believe their stratagem of organized chaos - as a way of exerting hegemony over the oil-rich Middle East - continues to be the guiding, albeit tacit, policy of the US government under President Trump.Russia, Iran and Hezbollah largely helped Syria bring the war to a close at the end of last year with the widespread routing of foreign-backed insurgents. However, a subsequent peace process brokered by Russia, Iran and Turkey has lost momentum. The violence in Syria appears to be re-igniting.More than ever, the US and its allies are operating on a brazen imperial design to dismember Syria and its territorial integrity.This is nothing short of criminal aggression by Washington following a deliberate plan for regional domination. This imperialist intrigue should be called out for what it is by the United Nations. But rather than upholding the UN Charter, the body's senior figures are joining in the Western chorus of condemning Syria for defending its national rights.The UN is appearing like the ineffectual League of Nations in the 1930s when it pandered to Nazi and fascist aggression.Laws and sovereignty are being smashed at will and yet the Western media and UN are blind to the aggression. Indeed, they are turning reality on its head, by blaming victim-states for the aggression.The straightforward bottom line is that the US, Turkey, Israel and other NATO powers must withdraw from Syria. Respect Syria's sovereignty and desist from criminal intrigues for regime change. This is a minimum of abiding by international law.If these protagonists persist in their criminal schemes, the region is heading for a conflagration sparing no-one.