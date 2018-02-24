Society's Child
Delaware Prop 225 to allow kindergartners to choose own race and gender without parental consent
Scott Osborn
Joe For America
Thu, 22 Feb 2018 00:01 UTC
The proposed anti-discrimination policy for Delaware public schools has both parents and state legislators up in arms.
Last summer, Gov. John Carney had instructed DOE to deliver clear identity guidance to school districts and charter schools. His focus was to "prohibit unlawful discrimination in educational programs and activities for students, on the basis of any legally protected characteristic." It was to include: Race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity. It was in response to pressure from transgender students and their parents.
The proposed Delaware gender policy would effectively allow students to change their gender identity in learning institutions at the discretion of educational administrators.
The rule allows students to make their own decision of what "gender" they are for the use of bathrooms and sports facilities that comport with their assumed "gender identity."
Under the proposal, drafted by the state Department of Education, students could also choose their own race.
"Regulation 225 Prohibition of Discrimination" would require schools to provide access to facilities like bathrooms, locker rooms, sex education classes and team sports like wrestling and football, that are consistent with a student's gender identity. This is regardless of the child's sex at birth or age. This is even if their parents object.
"All students enrolled in a Delaware public school may self-identify gender or race," the proposed regulation states.
"Prior to requesting permission from a parent or legal guardian, the school should consult and work closely with the student to access the degree to which, if any, the parent or legal guardian is aware of the Protected Characteristic and is supportive of the student, and the school shall take into consideration the safety, health, and well-being of the student in deciding whether to request permission from the parent or legal guardian," the proposal continues.
Transgender activist Mark Purpura praised the proposed rule. He states that it is made in the "best interest of the child" and helps support kids "living in fear" of their parents. Delaware's Democrat Gov. John Carney supports the measure.
But most citizens and many legislators oppose the rule.
During the public comment period about the measure, more than 11,000 Delaware citizens spoke up in opposition to the rule.
Rep. Ruth Briggs King (R) states that she is concerned how this policy could impact impressionable children approaching adolescence.
"If I'm a man dressed as a woman going to the women's bathroom, that's not an overriding concern for many people," Briggs King explained. "But to think we're going to make a requirement to do certain accommodations at a very young age at a time children are approaching adolescence and trying to learn about themselves is pushing it too far. They may not be ready. There's not been conversations and preparedness for this. To take the parent out of the equation is a disservice to everyone."
Rep. Rich Collins also addressed the lack of parental sovereignty.
"Specifically, they're trying to add the term 'gender identity' and the effect of that would be to allow any student of any age to change their sex," Collins explained. "In other words, go to the school and say 'I look like a boy, but I'm now a girl and I'm going to change my name.' The most perverse part is they don't even have to tell the parents meaning if the school says 'Well, should we talk to your parents?' You say as a student 'No, they might get mad at me' then they're not allowed to even tell the parents."
Fox News reported that the state's proposal drew more than 11,000 public comments. They came in the form of letters, emails and online submissions. The majority opposed the new rule.
Terri Hodges, president of the Delaware PTA and committee member, said the regulation is an example of government overreach.
"I would be livid if the school allowed my daughter to make such a significant decision without me," she said. "I want to protect children, but we can't pick and choose when to engage parents."
Insanity at it's finest. No matter what you believe on race and gender identity:
Allowing small children to decide such things is stupidity at its finest.
Reader Comments
ancientbird66 2018-02-23T23:23:50Z
Adults create the world we live in
{{{{ "Hr-a-a-a-a-ah!" }}}} LEAVE THEM CHILDREN ALONE [ REDACTED EXPLETIVES ] sigh...!
Children will play naturally, be it pretending to be different nationalities or what not, just leave them alone.
And they generally know the difference between make-believe and what’s not.
It’s a shame school will be the place where those lines will be blurred along with any glimmer of common sense, or so it seems.
"But most citizens and many legislators oppose the rule" - please provide reliable and accurate statistical studies for this remark - otherwise, that's all it is, and as cheap as the paper it could be printed on. Firstly, I believe there are more than 2 x 11,000 parents in Delaware - just off the top of my head. Come on - you think you're talking to 10-year-olds?
State legislators?
Ruth Briggs King (R) is a self-proclaimed "Christian" who wants to put her invisible god back into government and make decisions based on a book who meaning has always be hotly debated for its inaccuracies, and which doesn't even mention trans people. Hudson: "oh ya, let's put her in charge!!!"
If Rep. Rich Collins actually said "... allow any student of any age to change their sex", then he's a moron, and morons really should not be quoted if you're going to have anyone take you seriously. Sex is what we did to make the kids, gender is how you are, how you innately feel in your core. The lucky ones match - core and body, and some of those (the minority mind you) have such a difficult time (some next to impossible) trying to figure out or even believe that it's possible to not match, core and body.
Also, not telling the parents... well the kids will come home and tell the parents (maybe) when questioned: "what did you do in school today"? They would answer, "I got to be a giraffe" or "I got to be a boy" or "I got to be a firetruck" or "I got to be black". When we were kids, my sister and I were cross-species - oh ya, true sinners - we were mountain lion cubs (after watching Born Free). We did this for the longest time, and our parents thought nothing of it.
Also, look what happened when some of these religious nuts (those who think we should "put god back into government") trying to take perverse control over their 17-year-old by refusing treatment for the child's gender dysphoria. Shameful - and the judge thought so too, and put him with his grandparents. It was almost as bad as those bible-thumping nutz who would not let their child take blood transfusions because god told them not to or some such BS. The kid died. Likewise, the parents in the former case really do not care if the kid lives - just as long as they get to spin around 3 times and spit on the ground, or whatever else their invisible god tells them to do, and tell everyone in their goofy church how they're such good Christians. They should have been charged with child abuse.
Living in fear of a transphobic parent is very much a reality, especially for the transgirls I understand. That's probably because in a male-dominated world, who would blame their girl for wanting to be a boy? It's natural and cute - tomboys!! But the other way around? The transphobic father's testicles almost get sucked back up into his body for fear his son might actually be a girl. Unheard of. Unthinkable!! Some of these transphobes (they actually turn out to be closet gays as I've read in recent studies, which I will provide upon request) will actually try to beat and beat and beat it out of the kid. Is that not child abuse? Can you hear it? "In God's name I command you to get out of my son!!!" SMACK!! So ya, why tell the parents, especially when during a parent/teacher conference the teachers, who are very well-trained and becoming more so, realize what the child could expect from such neanderthals. Now we're the ones protecting them, you sick F@#$s!
It's like the Dylan song: "your sons and your daughters are beyond your command..." etc etc
Ohhhh, so Fox News reported, eh? Such a reliable media platform for the right - try an actual survey before quoting stats recklessly. Is this what passes around here for journalism?
However, 'Joe for America' has the right to say whatever is on his (or her) mind, right? I agree. Whatever idiotic thing that comes to mind - just spurt it out and see what sticks. Good luck.
Comment: Identity politics insanity is continuing to increase at a rate that is truly alarming. To not take the parent's wishes into consideration, and indeed to even legislate keeping information from parents, is totalitarian in the extreme. How much more insanity can the public take before a tipping point is reached? See also: