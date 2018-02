The last 'wild' horses is the world are not truly wild, according to a shock DNA study.Przewalski's horses, a breed thought to be the last 'wild' species, are the descendants of escaped once-domesticated animals.The research turns the mysterious origin of domesticated horses 'upside down', experts claim.Przewalski's horses now number roughly 2,000 in Mongolia.But researchers this week upended that theory on an examination of the genomes of dozens of ancient and modern horses.The research showed that the Botai culture offers the earliest-known evidence for horse domestication, but that their horses were not the ancestors of modern domesticated breeds.'Horse domestication was a critical innovation,' said archaeologist Alan Outram of the University of Exeter, who helped lead the study.'Horse riding was the fastest form of transport for thousands of years, from the Copper Age over 5,000 years ago until the steam train.'Even then it was really only the motor car that replaced it on a wide scale.Przewalski's horse, named for a Russian who described them in the 19th century, is relatively small and stocky.Like horses depicted in prehistoric cave paintings, it is dun-colored with a dark erect mane.The current population is descended from 15 individuals caught a century ago, with Przewalski's horse later reintroduced into the wild.Some horses from the domesticated Botai herds escaped and became the feral Przewalski's horse, the researchers said.'This means that we must continue the search for the true ancestors of modern breeds by gathering samples from places like Ukraine, western Russia, Hungary, Poland and that region,' Olsen added.The research was published in the journal Science.