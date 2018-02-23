Wildlife officials in Oklahoma shared video from the rescue of an eagle that was unable to fly due to being covered in ice.Oklahoma Game Wardens posted a video to Facebook showing the eagle sparkling on the Osage/Kay county line, where it was found covered in ice by ranchers.Game Warden Spencer Grace responded to the location and determined the icy eagle was unable to fly more than a short distance after being caught in the recent ice storm.Grace captured the eagle and brought it into his truck, where he used the vehicle's heater to thaw the frosty avian for about 45 minutes.The game wardens said the eagle was released back into the same pasture, where it was then observed being able to fly.