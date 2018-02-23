Comment: Brutal cold likely to make comeback in Northeast US following once-in-100-year warmth
Europeans longing for spring will just have to be patient for awhile. Indeed this winter has been a harsh one across the northern hemisphere with record cold temperatures being set from Siberia to North America to Japan. Also a number of places have seen record snowfalls.
The European Alps have had one of the snowiest winters in years as snow continues to pile up meters high.
Long list of harsh winter events
Some warmists of course will dispute that cold and snow occurring locally do not mean much. Yet, this winter the harsh conditions have been widespread across our hemisphere, and across the globe, and is not what we were supposed expect from "global warming".
Reader Tom Mason here left a comment awhile Bach which I've decided to upgrade to a post. In his comment Tom mason lists some of the record cold temperatures and snowfalls occurring thus far. And now that severe cold is forecast to grip Western Europe, the list below will only get longer.
Tom writes that what follows is a cut-down list that only starts from 1 November 2017 (I'd hate to see the length of the non-cut version).
Canada
November: Up to 16 inches of snow for SW Alberta Rocky Mountains.By the end of November 2nd up to 40 cm (16 inches) of snow had fallen in some areas.
By November 3rd Record Low Temperatures - More than a foot of snow in some areas:
Puntzi Mountain, B.C.: -22.4C (-8.3 F) shatters old record of -18.7C (-1.7 F) set in 2003)
Williams Lake, B.C.: -15.4C (4.3 F) shatters old record of -10.0C (14.0 F) set in 1973)
November 3-6
British Columbia
Many broken cold records as far back as 1914
Weather summary by Environment Canada, 3 November 2017. Many new record low maximum temperatures set in southern BC.
ABBOTSFORD AREA
NEW RECORD 1.8 C (35.2 F)
OLD RECORD 6.5 C (43.7 F) SET IN 1990
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1944
AGASSIZ AREA
NEW RECORD 0.9 C (33.6 F)
OLD RECORD 5.5 C (41.9 F) SET IN 1994
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1889
BLUE RIVER AREA
NEW RECORD -2.0 C (28.4 F)
OLD RECORD -1.7 C (28.9 F) SET IN 1961
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1946
CACHE CREEK AREA
NEW RECORD -3.2 C (26.2 F)
OLD RECORD -1.1 C (30.0 F) SET IN 1973
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1912
CAMPBELL RIVER AREA
NEW RECORD 4.0 C (39.2 F)
OLD RECORD 4.6 C (40.3 F) SET IN 1994
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1958
CHILLIWACK AREA
NEW RECORD 0.9 C (33.6 F)
OLD RECORD 4.4 C (39.9 F) SET IN 1919
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1881
CLEARWATER AREA
NEW RECORD -3.9 C (25.0 F)
OLD RECORD -1.1 C (30.0 F) SET IN 1935
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1913
CLINTON AREA
NEW RECORD -11.3 C (11.7 F)
OLD RECORD -6.7 (19.9 F) SET IN 1973
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1973
****COMOX AREA*****
NEW RECORD 4.0 C (39.2 F)
OLD RECORD 5.0 C (41.0 F) SET IN 1919
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1914*******
HOPE AREA
NEW RECORD -0.4 C (31.3 F)
OLD RECORD 4.5 C (40.1 F) SET IN 1994
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1936
KAMLOOPS AREA
NEW RECORD -4.7 C (23.5 F)
OLD RECORD -2.2 C (28.0 F) SET IN 1935
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1890
KELOWNA AREA
NEW RECORD -4.2 C (24.4 F)
OLD RECORD 1.0 C (33.8 F) SET IN 1994
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1899
LILLOOET AREA
NEW RECORD -3.2 C (26.2 F)
OLD RECORD -1.1 C (30.0 F) SET IN 1935
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1881
LYTTON AREA
NEW RECORD -2.7 C (27.1 F)
OLD RECORD 0.0 C (32.0 F) SET IN 1935
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1921
MERRITT AREA
NEW RECORD -5.9 C (21.4 F)
OLD RECORD -3.9 C (25.0 F) SET IN 1935
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1918
NANAIMO AREA
NEW RECORD 5.0 C (41.0 F)
OLD RECORD 5.6 C (42.1 F) SET IN 1994
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1892
OSOYOOS AREA
NEW RECORD 0.6 C (33.1 F)
OLD RECORD 4.0 C (39.2 F) SET IN 1994
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1954
PENTICTON AREA
NEW RECORD -2.2 C (28.0 F)
OLD RECORD 1.1 C (34.0 F) SET IN 1919
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1907
PITT MEADOWS AREA
NEW RECORD 4.8 C (40.6 F)
OLD RECORD 6.1 C (43.0 F) SET IN 1919
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1874
PORT HARDY AREA
NEW RECORD 3.9 C (39.0 F)
OLD RECORD 4.4 C (39.9 F) SET IN 1973
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1944
POWELL RIVER AREA
NEW RECORD 4.3 C (39.7 F)
OLD RECORD 5.0 C (41.0 F) SET IN 1994
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1924
PRINCETON AREA
NEW RECORD -7.0 C (19.4 F)
OLD RECORD -1.7 C (28.9 F) SET IN 1919
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1893
REVELSTOKE AREA
NEW RECORD 0.0 C (32.0 F)
OLD RECORD 0.6 C (33.1 F) SET IN 1961
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1898
SALMON ARM AREA
NEW RECORD -2.7 C (27.1 F)
OLD RECORD 0.6 C (33.1 F) SET IN 1919
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1893
SECHELT AREA
NEW RECORD 5.0 C (41.0 F)
OLD RECORD 6.0 C (42.8 F) SET IN 2003
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1956
SPARWOOD AREA
NEW RECORD -8.0 C (17.6 F)
OLD RECORD -5.0 C (23.0 F) SET IN 1973
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1969
SQUAMISH AREA
NEW RECORD 3.4 C (38.1 F)
OLD RECORD 4.0 C (39.2 F) SET IN 1994
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1960
SUMMERLAND AREA
NEW RECORD -4.0 C (-24.8 F)
OLD RECORD 0.6 C (33.1 F) SET IN 1935
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1907
VANCOUVER AREA
NEW RECORD 5.0 C (41.0 F)
OLD RECORD 6.7 C (44.1 F) SET IN 1935
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1896
VERNON AREA
NEW RECORD -5.1 C (22.8 F)
OLD RECORD -2.2 C (28.0 F) SET IN 1935
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1900
VICTORIA HARTLAND AND UNIVERSITY
NEW RECORD 4.4 C (39.9 F)
OLD RECORD 5.0 C (41.0 F) SET IN 1919
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1874
AIRPORT DID NOT SET A RECORD
WHISTLER AREA
NEW RECORD -4.0 C (24.8 F)
OLD RECORD -0.3 C (31.5 F) SET IN 1994
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1950
WHITE ROCK AREA
NEW RECORD 2.8 C (37.0 F)
OLD RECORD 6.7 C (44.1 F) SET IN 1935
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1929
YOHO NATION PARK AREA
NEW RECORD -11.1 C (12.0 F)
OLD RECORD -9.6 C (14.7 F) SET IN 2003
RECORDS BEGAN IN 1923
Alberta
ALBERTA
Waterton Area: 40-50 (15.7″ to 19.8″)
Cardston: 44 (17.3″)
Coleman: 39 (15.4″)
Lethbridge: 39 (15.4″)
Kananaskis: 31 (12.2″)
Medicine Hat: 26 (10.2″)
Brooks: 20 (7.9″)
Drumheller: 20 (7.9″)
Bragg Creek: 18 (7.1″)
Mossleigh: 18 (7.1″)
November 8th
More records broken in British Columbia
BURNS LAKE AREA
New record of -19.7 (-3.5 F)
Old record of -16.1 (3.0 F) set in 2003
Records in this area have been kept since 1949
CACHE CREEK AREA
New record of -12.3 (9.9 F)
Old record of -11.5 (11.3 F) set in 1990
Records in this area have been kept since 1912
CAMPBELL RIVER AREA
New record of -9.0 (15.8 F)
Old record of -8.4 (16.9 F) set in 2003
Records in this have been kept since 1958
CLEARWATER AREA
Tied record of -14.0 (6.8 F) set in 2003
Records in this area have been kept since 1913
CLINTON AREA
New record of -20.3 (-4.5 F)
Old record of -18.8 (-1.8 F) set in 2003
Records in this area have been kept since 1973
GIBSONS AREA
New record of -2.4 (27.7 F)
Old records of -1.1 (30.0 F) set in 1968
Records in this area have been kept since 1949
HOPE AREA
New record of -3.5 (25.7 F)
Old record of -2.8 (27.0 F) set in 1945
Records in this area have been kept since 1936
HOPE SLIDE AREA
New record of -11.5 (11.3 F)
Old record of -10.5 (13.1 F) set in 2003
Records in this area have been kept since 1967
KELOWNA AREA
New record of -11.5 (11.3 F)
Old record of -9.4 (15.1 F) set in 2003
Records in this area have been kept since 1899
KITIMAT AREA
New record of -14.0 (6.8 F)
Old record of -7.0 (19.4 F)set in 2003
Records in this area have been kept since 1902
LILLOOET AREA
New record of -10.8 (12.6 F)
Old record of -10.8 set in 2003
Records in this area have been kept since 1881
LYTTON AREA
New record of -10.1 (13.8 F)
Old record of -8.3 (17.1 F) set in 2003
Records in this area have been kept since 1921
MALAHAT AREA
New record of -3.1 (26.4 F)
Old record of -2.8 (27.0 F) set in 2003
Records in this area have been kept since 1986
PENTICTON AREA
New record of -9.7 (14.5 F)
Old record of -8.9 (16.0 F) set in 2003
Records in this area have been kept since 1907
PORT HARDY AREA
New record of -6.8 (19.8 F)
Old record of -4.2 (24.4 F) set in 2003
Records in this area have kept since 1944
PRINCETON AREA
New record of -18.5 (-1.3 F)
Old record of -15.6 (3.9 F) set in 2003
Records in this area have been kept since 1893
PUNTZI MOUNTAIN AREA
New record of -24.1 (-11.4 F)
Old record of -21.8 (-7.2 F) set in 2003
Records in this area have been kept since 1959
SALMON ARM AREA
New record of -13.0 (8.6 F)
Old record of -10.6 (12.9 F) set in 1973
Records in this area have been kept since 1893
SPARWOOD AREA
New record of -19.2 (-2.6 F)
Old record of -17.4 (0.7 F) set in 2003
Records in this area have been kept since 1969
SUMMERLAND AREA
New record of -8.7 (16.3 F)
Old record of -7.8 (18.0 F) set in 1971
Records in this are have been kept since 1907
TATLAYOKO LAKE AREA
New record of -19.8 (-3.6 F)
Old record of -18.5 (-1.3 F) set in 2003
Records in this area have been kept since 1930
TOFINO AREA
Tied record of -3.0 (26.6 F) set in 2003
Records in this area have been kept since 1896
VERNON AREA
New record of -16.4 (2.5 F)
Old record of -12.8 (9.0 F) set in 1973
Records in this area have been kept since 1900
WHISTLER AREA
New record of -11.7 (10.9 F)
Old record of -10.4 (13.3 F) set in 2003
Records in this area have been kept since 1950
WILLIAMS LAKE AREA
New record of -19.1 (-2.4 F)
Old record of -18.9 (-2.0 F) set in 1973
Records in this area have been kept since 1960
YOHO (NATIONAL PARK)
New record of -25.2 (-13.4 F)
Old record of -23.3 (-9.9 F) set in 1971
Records in this area have been kept since 1923
November 9
Record cold in Winnipeg - Environment Canada meteorologist Natalie Hasell, the overnight low in Winnipeg on Wednesday night was -23.7 C (-10.7F). The old record, set in 1966, was -20.6 C. Brandon dropped to -25 C overnight, matching the 1966 record for that city.
Manitoba and Saskatchewan
MANITOBA
Winnipeg International Airport:
New Record -23.7 (-10.7 F) 2017
Old Record -20.6 (-5.1 F) 1933/1966
(1872-2017)
Brandon:
New Record -26.3 (-15.3 F) 2017
Old Record -25.0 (-13.0 F) 1966
(1952-2017)
Lynn Lake:
Tie Record -27.9 (-18.2 F) 2017
Tie Record -27.9 1996
(1952-2017)
Gretna:
New Record -21.3 (-6.3 F) 2017
Old Record -15.6 (3.9 F) 1957
(1955-2017)
Gimli:
New Record -21.3 (-6.3 F) 2017
Old Record -21.1 (-6.0 F) 1966
(1944-2017)
Fisher Branch:
New Record -23.9 (-11.0 F) 2017
Old Record -21.0 (-5.8 F) 1979
(1977-2017)
Swan River:
New Record -20.7 (5.3 F) 2017
Old Record -17.8 (0.0 F) 1911
(1908-2017)
Pilot Mound:
New Record -23.2 (-9.8 F) 2017
Old Record -21.7 (-7.1 F) 1966
(1938-2017)
SASKATCHEWAN
Regina:
New Record -27.7 (-17.9 F) 2017
Old Record -23.9 (-11.0 F) 1919
(1884-2017)
La Ronge:
New Record -23.5 (-10.3 F) 2017
Old Record -23.3 (-10.1 F) 1984
(1923-2017)
Yorkton:
Near Record -19.7 (-3.5 F) 2017
Record -20.3 (-4.5 F) 1985
(1884-2017)
Moose Jaw :
New Record -26.0 (-14.8 F) 2017
Old Record -23.9 (-11.0 F) 1945
(1894-2017)
Weyburn:
New Record -27.0 (-16.6 F) 2017
Old Record -23.3 (-9.9 F) 1973
(1917-2017)
Collins Bay:
New Record -28.4 (-19.1 F) 2017
Old Record -27.0 (-16.6 F) 1979
(1972-2017)
Watrous:
New Record -26.5 (-15.7 F) 2017
Old Record -21.1 (-6.0 F) 1960
(1953-2017)
November 9th
Records broken in ONTARIO
Pickle Lake -24.8 C (-12.6 F)
Old record of -23.0 C (-9.4 F) set in 1979
Lansdowne House -23.8 C (-10.8 F)
Tied old record of -23.1 C (-9.6 F) set in 1979
Sioux Lookout -26.0 C (-14.8 F)
Old record of -20.9 C (-5.6 F) set in 1980
Fort Frances -26.8 C (-16.2 F)
Old record of -19.5 C (-3.1 F) set in 1980
Upsala -28.4 C (-19.1 F)
Old record of -25.5 C (-13.9 F) set in 1979
Geraldton Airport -24.6 C (-12.3 F)
Old record of -20.2 C (-4.4 F) set in 1985
Earlton Airport -18.3 C (-0.9 F)
Old record of -16.1 C (3.0 F) set in 1993
Sault Ste. Marie Airport -19.0 C (-2.2 F)
Old record of -10.0 C (14.0 F) set in 1985
Sudbury -18.5 C (-1.3 F)
Old record of -15.0 C (5.0 F) set in 1995
North Bay -17.6 C (0.3 F)
Old record of -14.4 C (6.1 F) set in 1976
Muskoka -15.1 C (4.8 F)
Old record of -13.9 C (7.0 F) set in 1976
Pembroke -13.7 C (7.3 F)
Old record of -12.2 C (10.0 F) set in 1965
Ottawa Airport -11.3 C (11.7 F)
Old record of -6.3 C (20.7 F) set in 1938
Ottawa City -10.9 C (12.4 F)
Old record of -7.8 C (18.0 F) set in 1901
Kemptville -11.5 C (11.3 F)
Old record of -10.6 C (12.9 F) set in 1956
Brockville -10.0 C (14 F)
Old record of -8.9 C (16.0 F) set in 1965
Kingston -9.4 C (15.1 F)
Old record of -7.2 C (19.0 F) set in 1973
Trenton -9.8 C (-14.4 F)
Old record of -7.9 C (17.8 F) set in 1991
Cobourg -9.9 C (14.2 F)
Old record of -6.7 C (19.9 F) set in 1973
Oshawa -11.6 C (11.1 F)
Old record of -6.7 C (19.9 F) set in 1956
Buttonville Airport -11.5 C (11.3 F)
Old record of -8.5 C (16.7 F) set in 1991
Toronto City -9.3 C (15.3 F)
Old record of -8.9 C (16.0 F) set way back in 1844
Toronto Pearson Airport -10.1 C (13.8 F)
Old record of -8.9 C (16.0 F) set in 1973
Wiarton -11.5 C (11.3 F)
Old record of -5.6 C (21.9 F) set in 1956
Kitchener -11.8 C (10.8 F)
Old record of -9.3 C (15.3 F) set in 1991
Hamilton -9.6 C (14.7 F)
Old record of -7.8 C (18.0 F) set in 1973
Welland -7.5 C (18.5 F)
Old record of -7.0 C (19.4 F) set in 1981
London Airport -9.1 C (15.6 F)
Old record of -7.8 C (18.0 F) set in 1973
Windsor Airport -7.0 C (19.4 F) estimated
Old record of -5.0 C (23.0 F) set in 1957
November 10, 2017
Kenora -16.7 C (1.9 F)
Close to record of -17.8 C (0.0 F) set in 1945
Dryden Airport -19.5 C (-3.1 F)
Close to record of -20.4 C (-4.7 F) set in 1980
Thunder Bay -18.7 C (-1.7 F)
Close to record of -18.9 C (-2.0 F) set in 1957
Kapuskasing Airport -19.6 C (-3.3 F)
Close to record of -20.7 C (-5.3 F) set in 1985
Timmins -20.1 C (-4.2 F)
Close to record of -21.1 C (-6.0 F) set in 1936
NEW BRUNSWICK
Bathurst
New record of -9.7 C (14.5 F)
Old record of -9.5 C (14.9 F) set in 1984
Records in this area have been kept since 1872
November 11,
Ontario - "Mid-winter-like night" shatters 97-year-old record low temperatures.
Windsor Airport -6.3 C (20.7 F)
Old Record of -5.0 C (23.0 F) set in 1940
Sarnia -12.3 (9.9 F)
Old Record of -8.3 C (17.1 F) set in 1926
Kitchener -13.7 C (7.3 F)
Old Record of -9.4 C (15.1 F) set in 1926
Elora -14.6 (5.7 F)
Old Record of -10.6 (12.9 F) set in 1920
Wiarton -9.4 C (15.1 F)
Tied the record of -9.4 set in 1976
Hamilton -9.7 C (14.5 F)
Old Record of -8.3 C (17.1 F) set in 1926
Vineland -7.5 C (18.5 F)
Old Record of -5.6 C (21.9 F) set in 1926
Buttonville Airport -10.1 C (13.8 F)
Old Record of -7.8 C (18.0 F) set in 1987
Oshawa -10.4 C (13.3 F)
Old Record of -7.2 C (19.0 F) set in 1976
Cobourg -8.4 C (16.9 F)
Old Record of -7.2 C (19.0 F) set in 1976
Peterborough -13.6 C (7.5 F)
Old Record of -13.3 C (8.1 F) set in 2004
Trenton -11.3 C (11.7 F)
Old Record of -9.4 C (15.1 F) set in 1976
Kingston Airport -10.2 C (13.6 F)
Old Record of -8.3 C (17.1 F) set in 1976
Ottawa Airport -11.8 C (10.8 F)
Old Record of -10.6 C (12.9 F) set in 1976
Barrie -15.3 C (4.5 F)
Old Record of -12.8 C (9.0 F) set in 1957
Algonquin Park -16.6 C (2.1 F)
Old Record of -15.6 C (3.9 F) set in 1933
North Bay -14.5 C (5.9 F)
Old Record of -13.9 C (7.0 F) set in 1976
Sudbury -13.3 C (8.1 F)
Old Record of -12.8 C (9.0 F) set in 1985
Minimum temperatures approaching the record low for November 11.
Ridgetown -10.5 C (13.1 F)
Close to record of -11.7 C (10.9 F) set way back in 1892
Toronto Pearson Airport -8.2 C (17.2 F)
Close to record of -8.3 C (17.1 F) set in 1937
Toronto City -6.2 C (20.8 F)
Close to record of -7.2 C (19.0 F) set way back in 1898
Brockville -11.6 C (11.1 F)
Close to record of -12.8 C (9.0 F) set in 1933
Kemptville -11.9 C (10.6 F)
Close to record of -12.8 C (9.0 F) set in 1976
Earlton -16.9 C (1.6 F)
Close to record of -17.7 C (0.1 F) set in 1979
Record low temps on Canadian East Coast
Saint John
New record of -9.2 C (15.4 F)
Old record of -8.9 C (16.0 F) set in 1965
Records in this area have been kept since 1871
November 12th
Grand Manan
New record of -9.3 C (15.3 F)
Old record of -7.0 C (19.4 F) set in 2009
Records in this area have been kept since 1883
Saint John
New record of -11.3 C (11.7 F)
Old record of -9.7 C (14.5 F) set in 1999
Records in this area have been kept since 1871
NOVA SCOTIA
Parrsboro
Tied record of -10.6 C (12.9 F) set in 1925
Records in this area have been kept since 1897
Truro
New record of -11.0 C (12.2 F)
Old record of -10.6 (12.9 F) set in 1920
Records in this area have been kept since 1873
December 28th
Toronto set an all time record on Dec 28 at -22°C," says reader. "Records go back to the late 1800s" https://www.blogto.com/city/2017/12/extreme-cold-toronto-breaks-57-year-old-record/
January 22nd
Montreal: Brand-new US Navy warship trapped in ice till spring, US Navy's brand new warship USS Little Rock, unveiled just a month ago, has not moved from Montreal since Christmas Eve and will spend the winter stuck in Canada due to cold and ice. https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2018/01/21/us-navy-warship-to-spend-winter-in-montreal-due-to-icy-weather.html and http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5294579/Navy-ship-stuck-ice-Montreal-move.html?ITO=1490&ns_mchannel=rss&ns_campaign=1490
February 4th
Grande Prairie Alberta, after five days straight of heavy snowfall, nearly doubles snowfall record with 23.2 cm of snow Friday (Feb 2), nearly doubling the previous record for the day which stood at 12.2 cm set back in 1999 Seehttps://www.mygrandeprairienow.com/35843/grande-prairie-nearly-doubles-snowfall-record/ .
February 10th
Record snowfall in British Columbia, Mt. Timothy Ski Area are at work dealing with this week's record snowfall. see https://www.wltribune.com/sports/mt-timothy-dealing-with-record-snowfall/
USA
November 1 -
More than a foot of snow for high Cascades, northern Rockies and Olympics - roads blocked for days.
November 3
Unexpected snow in Seattle see https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/weather/temps-dropped-10-degrees-in-an-hour-ahead-of-this-mornings-seattle-area-snow/
November 4
16 inches of snow in Wyoming see https://www.grandtarghee.com/activities-events/winter-activities/ and video https://youtu.be/SRbvSFtsN_8 for Massive Snow Accumulation Records in U.S & Canada.
November 6
Sixteen inches of snow for Montana https://www.bozemandailychronicle.com/news/winter-storm-warning-in-effect-till-saturday-evening/article_89ef0c45-5ca3-5353-ab69-d9bb2420bb27.html
November 7
Spokane snowfall shatters previous record - National Weather Service, a record 3.2 inches of snow fell at Spokane International Airport on Sunday, November 5. The old record for the date of 1.9 inches set in 2013.
Vancouver Island - Coldest since 1919.
November 11
New York City breaks 103-year-old cold record when it reached 25°F, old record of 25°F was set in 1914.
Minnesota - New all-time state record low - Celina, Minnesota, reported a low temperature of -17°F on November 10th, also -16°F at Orr, -15°F at Bigfork, -14°F at Embarrass, and -13°F Cotton and Brimson.a new all-time state record low for this date. Not just for Celina, but for the entire state. See http://blog-weathertalk.extension.umn.edu/
Record Montana Snowfall - Great Falls had 12.8 inches of snow. Also Great Falls through the first nine days of November reached only was 16.1 degrees F. That was 21.5 degrees below the normal average of 37.6 degrees. See http://www.greatfallstribune.com/story/news/2017/11/10/november-cold-snap-snaps-great-falls-record-snowfall/852883001/
Lebanon, Pennsylvania at 17°F (-8.3°C) smashing the old record low for this date of 23°F set in 1973. http://www.ldnews.com/story/news/2017/11/11/lebanon-shatters-record-low-temperature-record-early-saturday/854900001/
Boston breaks 116-year-old record low, see https://www.boston.com/weather/weather/2017/11/11/boston-is-experiencing-record-breaking-cold-temperatures
November 28
Hawaii - Heavy snow leads to road closures on Big Island, see https://weather.com/storms/winter/news/2017-11-28-hawaii-snow-mountain-summits
December 4
Near-blizzard conditions for parts of northern U.S. Weather conditions will become dangerous in parts of northern Minnesota from International Falls through Walker, and the Brainerd lakes area. Snow, sleet, freezing rain, result in near blizzard conditions and icy roads.
December 7
Snow for SW Texas cities of Freer, Benavides, San Diego, Alice, Orange Grove, Kingsville, Corpus Christi, Portland, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Sinton, and Mathis.
Alaska - 10 inches of snow PER HOUR! See //www.sott.net/article/370546-Alaska-records-one-of-the-most-extreme-snowfall-rates-on-record-10-inches-per-hour-highway-near-Valdez-under-20-foot-of-snow
Rare winter storm warnings have been issued for parts of Alabama and Mississippi, https://weather.com/storms/winter/news/2017-12-06-accumulating-snow-in-south-early-december
December 8
Snowing at Mississippi shore - Video https://mobile.twitter.com/WesWilliamsII/status/939202014759792640
Snowing in Baton Rouge, Louisiana see http://www.wwltv.com/article/weather/photos-snow-inundates-parts-of-north-shore/497883099
First major snowfall in Austin Texas in years http://www.austin360.com/news/local/snowing-austin-people-sure-are-freaking-out-like/4KwdjwK21Eyfa9EVdozotM/
December 10
Record-setting snowfall in Alabama http://www.al.com/news/index.ssf/2017/12/record-setting_snow_falls_on_a.html , also Randolph and Calhoun counties in eastern Alabama had each reported 10 inches of snow according to the National Weather Service in Birmingham. - Video https://youtu.be/_O76TluTM9s
December 12
Up to 20 inches for parts of New York
December 14
NY, Snowfall at Hancock International Airport, the official measuring station for Syracuse NY, measured 8.9 inches, old record for Dec. 13 of 5.9 inches set in 1951. http://www.syracuse.com/weather/index.ssf/2017/12/syracuse_breaks_snowfall_record_-_and_it_wasnt_even_the_snowiest_spot_in_cny.html
Redfield 2 heavy bouts of snow receiving 21.4 inches and 3 days later 44.3 inches. Phoenix measured 14.4 inches, while 10.5 inches fell in Camillus.
December 21
Calgary snow - Almost triple previous record, 31 cm (just under a foot) of snow fell breaking the day's previous snowfall record of 11.7 cm set 64 years ago in 1953. http://calgaryherald.com/news/traffic/emergency-crews-respond-to-multiple-collisions-in-calgary-area
December 24
Christmas snowfall to affect more than 60 million people large swath of the US including much of the Northwest, Midwest and Northeast is under winter weather alerts, advisories, or warnings. Chicago, Des Moines, Kansas City, Detroit, Cleveland, Pennsylvania, New York, and a wide band of the Northeast were all expecting 2, 4, or more inches of snow, parts of upstate New York bracing for more than 4 feet of snow. http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/24/us/christmas-eve-snow-warnings-travel/index.html
December 26
Erie, Pennsylvania shatters many snowfall records by receiving 34″ of snow on Christmas Day. Previous record was 20″ set on 22nd November 1956. See http://www.post-gazette.com/news/nation/2017/12/26/Christmas-brings-Northeast-blizzard/stories/201712260041
December 27
Pennsylvania city declares emergency as Erie, Pennsylvania shatters records with over 60 inches (150 cm) over the Christmas period, see http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-42490329 and https://youtu.be/BvbIYrESxT0
Coldest Christmas since 1933 in Ironwood, MI, the temperature were climbed to a high temperature of minus 7°F (-21.7°C) zero, see http://www.mlive.com/weather/index.ssf/2017/12/coldest_christmas_since_1933_r.html
Record low temperatures across Michigan. Among the record lows yesterday (Dec 27) were minus 12°F (-24.4°C) in Grand Rapids, minus 16°F in Alpena and minus 4°F in Detroit. That was the lowest temperature recorded in Detroit on Dec. 27 in 92 years, since 1925. http://www.mlive.com/news/index.ssf/2017/12/record_low_temperatures_across.html
Also see about frieghter ships stuck in the ice near the eastern edge of Michigan's Upper Peninsula http://www.mlive.com/news/index.ssf/2017/12/2_more_freighters_stuck_in_ice.html
January 1
Below freezing into the Deep South, including Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, South Carolina and Florida.Look at how cold it is across the United States! http://vortex.plymouth.edu/uschill.gif
Temperatures drop below 15°F (-9.4°C) in parts of Louisiana and Mississippi during the first few days of 2018, the Post warned, and freezing rain and a wintry mix were possible through the weekend. https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/several-days-of-unusually-cold-weather-could-be-deadly-for-the-deep-south/ar-BBHCiTT?li=BBnb7Kz
January 2
Indianapolis - Ties cold record set 131 years ago. Temperatures of -12°F (-24C), tying the previous record for the date set in 1887. Meanwhile, the mercury about 62 miles northwest in Lafayette plunged to -19F (-28C), shattering the previous record of -5F (-21C) for the date set in 1979. Farther south, a hard freeze hit much of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, dropping to 8F (-13C) near Cullman, Alabama, 20F (-7C) in Mobile, Alabama, 13F (-11C) in Atlanta, and to 2F (-17C) at a weather station at Toccoa, Georgia. See https://apnews.com/87294705618f44c78e95b2b518a718e1/Deadly,-bone-chilling-cold-grips-wide-swath-of-US
Snow into Florida - numerous weather warnings https://www.iceagenow.info/snow-into-florida/
January 3
Yet another hard freeze warning for Deep South https://www.iceagenow.info/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Deep-South-Hard-Freeze-3Jan18.jpg
Most snow in nearly 3 decades in coastal South. Florida, Georgia and South Carolina with their heaviest snowfall in nearly three decades. http://www.timesfreepress.com/news/local/story/2018/jan/04/storm-slaps-coastal-south-most-snow-nearly-3/460524/
January 16th
Snow falling in a wide band from Texas to Massachusetts. Snowing in Brownsville and Houston, TX. Winter weather across the South has shut down interstates in Louisiana, closed roads in Kentucky, and closed runways in Texas. In Tennessee, forecasters called for up to 6 inches (15 cm) of snow in the central part of the state, including the Nashville area. Mississippi's 82 counties on Tuesday morning. Up to 3 inches (7.6 cm) of snow was expected in in Mississippi's Delta region. Approximately 2 inches (5 cm) of snow for Alabama, with temperatures falling into the low teens. Dangerous wind chills prompted school closures across Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Kansas and Missouri. In Wichita, Kansas, wind chill values were expected to drop as low as -13F (-25C). https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/snow-and-ice-coat-south-closing-freeways-runways-schools/ar-AAuLHdA?li=BBnb7Kz
January 17
Record cold into the Deep South - At least 10 dead. Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. It dropped to 21F (-6C) in New Orleans, breaking the previous record of 23F (-5C), set in 1977. https://apnews.com/33e177b7969b45128e70b58d989cdd1d/Across-the-South,-it's-snow,-ice-and-record-breaking-cold
January 17
Record snowfall in Raleigh, North Carolina - State of Emergency declared, The temperature in Raleigh is 25F (-3.9C). (Midnight EST) see http://abc11.com/weather/some-areas-could-see-10+-inches-of-snow/2942509/
Hard freeze warning for all of SE Georgia and well into Florida, Wind chill values of 15-20 degrees F (-9.4 to -6.7C). Download http://www.weather.gov/media/jax/briefings/nws-jax-briefing.pdf
New Orleans, temperatures dropped to 20F (-6.7C) at Louis Armstrong International Airport, breaking the old record low of 23F (-5C) set on Jan. 17, 1977. See http://www.theadvocate.com/baton_rouge/news/weather_traffic/article_c771dfc2-faf9-11e7-8ff8-dfbea81e5127.html
Snow in all 50 states! To have snow on the ground in all 50 states - at the same time - is fairly rare. The last time that happened was on February 12th, 2010. See http://www.nbc15.com/content/news/Snowfall-blankets-all-50-states-469826403.html
January 21st
Cold kills thousands of fish, Harbor View Marine in Pensacola, "The mass death of the mullet is bad news for both fishermen and the wildlife in that area. A representative with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed Trout's analysis, saying "we suspect these are related to sudden and prolonged drops in temperature." See http://www.pnj.com/story/news/local/2018/01/18/24-000-pounds-dead-mullet-fish-make-truly-unbelievable-sight/1036139001/
January 22
Brand-new Navy warship trapped in ice till spring, US Navy's brand new warship USS Little Rock, unveiled just a month ago, has not moved from Montreal since Christmas Eve and will spend the winter stuck in Canada due to cold and ice. https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2018/01/21/us-navy-warship-to-spend-winter-in-montreal-due-to-icy-weather.html and http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5294579/Navy-ship-stuck-ice-Montreal-move.html?ITO=1490&ns_mchannel=rss&ns_campaign=1490
Blizzard paralyzes parts of South Dakota - Snowfall record shattered in Yankton snowfall, which measured 14.2 inches, shattered the old record of 7.5 inches set in 1982. Unofficially, it was one of the biggest January snowfalls ever recorded in Yankton; there are two 16-inch records on the books, the most recent being a year ago Wednesday. See https://www.yankton.net/community/article_fde41844-ffc8-11e7-a94a-9f9e2a6266ed.html
February 4
Great lakes ice reaches "average high" one month early The average high for Great Lakes ice coverage of 42.53% is typically reached on March 4, says reader Mark A. McCraley. One year ago, Great Lakes ice coverage stood at 11.3%. In 2016 on this date, it stood at only 7.2%. https://www.glerl.noaa.gov/res/glcfs/compare_years/
February 7
Erie, Pennsylvania's seasonal snowfall total had climbed to 152.1 inches - more than 12 feet - breaking the previous snowiest season of 2000-01 which had 149.1 inches. Snowfall records date back to the 1931-32 winter season, according to the National Weather Service. https://weather.com/storms/winter/news/2018-02-06-erie-pennsylvania-close-to-record-snowiest-winter-season
February 9
Major winter storm pounds U.S. Midwest, The storm system, which stretches from Montana to Michigan, drop up to 14 inches (36 cm) of snow in some areas, the National Weather Service said. See https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/snowstorm-hammers-us-midwest-hundreds-of-flights-canceled/ar-BBIV3MM?li=BBnb7Kz and http://www.greatfallstribune.com/story/news/2018/02/08/fast-moving-arctic-storm-brings-plunging-temps-record-seasonal-snowfall-totals/320214002/
February 10
Record snowfall in Wisconsin, previous record snowfall for Jan. 15 in Madison had been the 3.8 inches that fell in 1943, 5 inches of snow fell at the Dane County Regional Airport yesterday (Feb 9), eclipsing the 4.5-inch record snowfall that fell on Jan. 15. 2018 Officially, a record 4.5 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on January 15, 2018. See http://host.madison.com/wsj/weather/biggest-snowstorm-of-winter-snarled-southern-wisconsin%20/article_0e174a85-e2c2-5937-816a-8c32bd6c23dc.html
South America
November 15
Cold https://mobile.twitter.com/Climaterra/status/930320438877655041/photo/1">South America
November
The most November frost days in the history of São Joaquim. (Top of the Santa Catarina Mountains - South Brazil) a record not seen in the last 63 years of meteorological measurements in São Joaquim (SC), normal frost in the month of November are usually 3, November of 2017 saw 11 days with frost. http://saojoaquimonline.com.br/2017/11/28/recorde-estabelecido-geada-no-caminhos-da-neve-marca-o-novembro-com-mais-dias-de-geadas-da-historia-da-meteorologia-na-regiao-de-sao-joaquim/
São Joaquim (southern Brazil) has a new record of frost for December.
And this is the second frost in December.
http://saojoaquimonline.com.br/climaterra/2017/12/11/sao-joaquim-tem-novo-registro-de-geada-durante-o-amanhecer-de-dezembro/
So far there have been 116 days with frost at the top of the mountain range / SC.
01 frost - January
02 frosts - March
08 Frost - April
10 Frost - May
21 frosts - June
28 frosts - July
22 frost - August
05 frosts - September
07 frosts - October
11 frosts - November / record
1 frost - December
December 9
Mexico
Snow paralyzes roads, airports and schools http://www.animalpolitico.com/2017/12/nevadas-cierre-carreteras-norte/
January 12
Guatemala, below zero degrees Celsius. National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology, and Hydrology (Insivumeh) alerted the population low temperatures in western part temperatures dropping to -2 degrees Celsius. See http://www.estrategiaynegocios.net/lasclavesdeldia/1142721-330/nuevo-frente-fr%C3%ADo-occidente-de-guatemala-tendr%C3%A1-2-grados
January 13
Mexico: Mexico City on red alert due to intense cold. The Secretariat of Civil Protection of Mexico City activated the red alert for six districts; Álvaro Obregón, Cuajimalpa, Magdalena Contreras, Milpa Alta, Tláhuac and Tlalpan, where temperatures will drop to between -1 and -4 degrees Celsius. Orange alert for 10 districts Azcapotzalco, Benito Juárez, Coyoacán, Cuauhtémoc, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztacalco, Iztapalapa, Miguel Hidalgo, Venustiano Carranza and Xochimilco, where temperatures are expected to range from 0 to 3 degrees Celsius, so he urged the population to take precautions. http://www.excelsior.com.mx/comunidad/2018/01/13/1213433
Honduras: temperatures 30°F below normal. Tegucigalpa, the capital, the temperature, which on average is 28C (82.4F), today fell to 11C (51.8F). http://radiohrn.hn/l/noticias/frente-fr%C3%ADo-en-el-caribe-dejar%C3%A1-lluvias-en-honduras-y-descenso-de-temperatura
Russia and Siberia, November 12
Oymyakon in Russia reaches -40°C.
November 19
Severe freezing has hit parts of Evenkia, Irkutsk and Yakutia the temperature fell to -40, -42°C. It was even colder just east of Yakutia. In Ytyk-Kel and Churapcha, Teplyi Klyuch and Tompo, the thermometers showed -44 ° C, In Deliankir and Oymyakon -47°C.
November 20
Huge blizzard in the Magadan region in far eastern Russia, see www.gismeteo.ru/news/klimat/25645-iz-za-snezhnoy-purgi-v-magadanskoy-oblasti-otmenili-zanyatiya-v-shkolah/
November 27
Oymyakon the temperature overnight fell to -54.1°C (-65°F). In Deliankir (Делянкир), (420 km from Oymyakon) at midnight it reached -55.9°C. (Source: Ogimet ranking)
December 19
Severe snowstorm hits Ukraine. Severe snowstorm hit central, eastern and northern Ukraine, causing traffic disruptions and power outages in six regions, authorities said on Tuesday. see http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2017-12/20/c_136838538.htm
December 24
Heavy snowfall in North Ossetia - Entire republic loses power see http://www.meteo-tv.ru/news/Kommentarii-sinoptika/Severnaya-Osetiya-tysyachi-lyudey-bez-sveta/
January 19
"Cruel frosts" across Russia Yamalo-Nenets and Khanty-Mansiysk districts, the temperature can drop to -40 ...- 45°C. In the Krasnoyarsk Territory, -43 ...- 48°C, in the north of the central regions - up to -53°C. Negative temperature anomaly will reach 10-15 degrees. see https://news.rambler.ru/weather/38929220-v-moskve-obyavleno-ekstrennoe-preduprezhdenie/?utm_campaign=breaking&utm_medium=push&utm_source=website and Tomsk, Novosibirsk, Kemerovo regions and in the Altai on January 19-24, the temperature will drop to -30 ...- 35°C, in places to -40 ...- 45°C. In the Perm Territory, Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk regions, anomalously cold weather is expected with an average daily temperature of 7-10 degrees below the normal. See https://www.gismeteo.ru/news/klimat/26194-vnimanie-zhestokie-kreschenskie-morozy-ohvatyat-ogromnuyu-territoriyu-rossii/
January 19
Record cold in Siberia as Turukhansk the temperature dropped to -49.6C (-57F), breaking the previous record of -46.8C (-52F) set in 1988. See http://hmn.ru/index.php?index=1&ts=180119130722 and https://www.usatoday.com/story/weather/2018/01/17/oymyakon-yakutia-siberia-russia-extreme-cold-temperatures/1039929001/
Oymyakon, Russia - sank to a mind-numbing (and body-numbing) 88F below zero (-66.7C) on Tuesday. https://www.usatoday.com/story/weather/2018/01/17/oymyakon-yakutia-siberia-russia-extreme-cold-temperatures/1039929001/
January 21st-26
Far colder than normal in Siberia, n Krasnoyarsk, the average daily temperature was 23 degrees below normal. The worst freeze occurred on January 21, dropping to -40.3 ° C (-40F).
January 25, the temperature dropped to -38.5, below the norm by 19 degrees.
In Novosibirsk the daytime high - the high! - reached only -26.5 ° C, in Omsk only -24.2 ° C. A deviation of 13-16 degrees. Central and southern regions of Krasnoyarsk and Altai, it was -45 ° C, in the region of Kemerovo and in the Republic of Altai down to -40 ° C, in Khakassia down to -42 ° C, Tyva and Irkutsk Region down to -49 ° C, in the Transbaikal region down to -46 ° C.
January 26 in Novosibirsk is -30 ° C at night. In southern Siberia, the night temperature will be -40 to -45 ° C, in Tuva -45 to -50 ° C.
http://hmn.ru/index.php?index=1&ts=180126112238
Ukraine the temperature dropped below -20°C, in Romania below -17°C, and in Bulgaria below -13°C.
January 31
Russia: Heavy snowfall and blizzards for Moscow, In 24 hours, 16 cm (6 inches) of snow covered the streets of Moscow, creating chaos for the city's commuters. http://www.euronews.com/2018/01/31/heavy-snowfall-and-blizzards-hit-moscow
February 4
Russia: Once-in-a-century blizzard in Moscow see https://sputniknews.com/russia/201802041061337639-russia-blizzard-snowfall-weather-record/ and https://news.mail.ru/society/32447963/?frommail=10 and https://youtu.be/5RtaOTUz4QU and http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-42939644 reporting 2000 trees brought down by snowfall.
January 5
Russia: Snow Armageddon in Moscow - Record snowfall 2nd day in a row. Moscow's meteorological service said Moscow had seen more than half its average monthly snowfall in the space of 24 hours, beating the previous record set in 1957. http://www.meteo-tv.ru/news/Prirodnye-proisshestviya/Snezhnyy-Armageddon/ and https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-moscow-hit-record-snowfall-no-school/29017746.html and https://www.irishtimes.com/news/world/europe/record-snowfall-wreaks-havoc-in-moscow-1.3380393
Africa and Arabia
November 15
"Very unusual" November snow in South Africa see https://m.traveller24.com/News/WeatherUpdate/pics-cold-snap-brings-sa-snow-in-november-20171115
November 21
Rare summer snow in South Africa see https://www.iceagenow.info/rare-summer-snow-south-africa/#more-23584
January 8
Algeria: More than 15 inches (40cm) blanketed sand dunes across the small town of Ain Sefra, Algeria. See https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/901733/Sahara-Desert-snow-Ain-Sefra-Algeria-pictures-photos
Morocco: Heavy snowfall closes 37 roads. Mountainous areas in the High and Middle Atlas, especially the route connecting Marrakech to Ouarzazate See http://article19.ma/accueil/archives/85663
January 28
Massive snow dump in Iran, More than 2½ feet (80 cm) of snow in some areas, see https://www.rt.com/news/417216-iran-snowfall-flights-cancelled/ and http://www.tehrantimes.com/news/420784/Generous-sky-blankets-Iran-with-heavy-snow
January 30
Morocco: First snow in 50 years paralyzes southern Morocco. After January 20, 2018, when 3,100 miles (5,000 km) of roads were closed due to 'exceptional' snowfall. Now, just 9 days after that exceptional snowfall, the first snow in 50 years to hit southern Morocco has again blocked roads, making travel "absolutely impossible." From 6 am Jan 28 to 6 am Jan 29, Amzri received 22 to 30 cm (almost one foot!) of snow and Imdrasse received 10 to 20 cm (3.93 - 7.87 inches).
The snowfall is currently affecting Ouarzazate (gateway to the Sahara Desert), Taroudant and even Zagora, which hasn't experienced snowfall since 1968. See https://youtu.be/O3HQi5hxd2I and https://www.moroccoworldnews.com/2018/01/239497/zagoura-ouarzazate-taroudant-snow/
February 1
Iran: Snow has covered many cities and villages in Iran see https://timesofislamabad.com/01-Feb-2018/48-snow-hit-pakistani-pilgrims-in-iran-rescued
February 3rd to 7
Morocco: February 3, 2018, significant snowfall has hit several regions of Morocco, for the first time ever for some. From February 6 to 7, up to 282 cm of snow was recorded by the National Meteorological Directorate on Jbal Habri (Ifrane) and 272 cm at Michlifen Station. The snow caused major disruptions in transportation. Some 38 roads were still cut due to the snow at 23:00 on Tuesday, February 6. In the city of Ifrane, the snow reached 173 cm (5 ft-8 inches) deep. Khenifra, snow depths of 170 cm were recorded in Moulay Yaâcoub and 190 cm in Ouiwane. In Beni-Mellal, 85 cm were recorded at Aghbala. See https://www.medias24.com/MAROC/Quoi-de-neuf/180281-Jusqu-a-280-cm-de-neige-au-Moyen-Atlas.html
Australia
November 7
Unseasonal snow and giant hail for New South Wales, see http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-11-08/bundaberg-storm-leaves-thousands-without-power-ergon/9128734
November 22nd A late "cold snap" ripped across western and central Victoria this month, causing extensive damage to wheat and legumes. See https://weatheraction.wordpress.com/2017/11/22/australia-cold-snap-wipes-out-180m-worth-of-crops/
December 2
Snow in Tasmania on 1st day of summer see http://www.couriermail.com.au/technology/tasmania-covered-in-snow-during-the-first-weekend-of-summer/news-story/c57e468872352d9a3c29f7a29a56c5de
December 14
Record cold in Australia Mount Isa had its lowest overnight December temperate ever on record at 12 degrees Celsius - 11C degrees below average. "Burketown yesterday had a minimum of 17.7C which was the lowest they'd seen up there since 1920, but that was eclipsed today with 16C, and that's the coldest December morning since 1907," said Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Bernard. "Richmond yesterday was 11.8C which was the lowest there in December since 1909." http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-12-06/cold-outback-weather-sweeps-across-western-queensland/9231572
January 13
Melbourne shivers through summer cold snap, temperatures 19C (66.2F), below average for this time of year, said Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Stephen King. http://www.news.com.au/national/victoria/melbourne-weather-forecast-heavy-storms-for-friday-afternoon-peak/news-story/8804801f852815432c8baa4c91a5b61d
January 31
Summer Blizzard in Tasmania see https://www.3aw.com.au/summer-in-australia-snow-in-tasmania/ and http://www.news.com.au/technology/environment/natural-wonders/tasmania-weather-summer-snow-shocks-tassie/news-story/1f60186c8bc03147ee2f6910db5d6d9d
Asia/India
November 2
China: Early snow in China, in Changchun, Northeast China's Jilin province. At the nearby animal breeding base for pandas and tigers, the animals appeared to be both surprised and amused by the unexpected snow.
November 15
Afghanistan Early snowfall see https://www.pajhwok.com/en/2017/11/14/some-ghazni-districts-get-1st-snowfall
November 28
Mongolia: Far colder than normal in Mongolia. Temperature dropped to -32ºC (-26.6ºF) in Ulaanbaatar (the capital of Mongolia), and November 29 it dropped to -30ºC. The average daily air temperature was 10ºC below the perennial values.
December 14
Pakistan blizzard dumps three feet of snow with roads blocked, tourists stranded and schools close i Galiyat region. https://tribune.com.pk/story/1582584/1-galiyat-season-opens-blizzard-dumps-three-feet-snow/
Afghanistan - Incessant snowfall shuts highway - The busy Salang Highway, linking Kabul with northern provinces, was blocked for heavy traffic as a result of incessant snowfall on Thursday morning. Lt. Gen. Mohammad Rajab, highway maintenance commander, said the road was closed after a snowfall of 45 cm (18 inches) in southern and 25 cm (10 inches) in northern parts of Salang.
December 16
Korea: Earliest ice formation on Korean river in 71 years, cold wave triggers earliest ice formation on the Han River since December 12, 1946. http://english.donga.com/List/3/04/26/1158425/1
December 19
Japan: Severe cold and heavy snowfall in Japan, Five times average snowfall in Morioka city. Temperatures below minus 20 degrees. http://news.tv-asahi.co.jp/news_society/articles/000117003.html
December 26
Myanmar: Unexpected cold hit the Winga Baw camp for orphaned elephants in Myanmar. As Temperatures fell to 8°C (46°F) the animals get blankets https://youtu.be/rlx7krjK_40
January 4
Bangladesh cold wave, regions of Dinajpur, Sayedpur, Pabna, Naogaon and Chuadanga are the mostly affected, see http://www.banglanews24.com/english/national/article/66031/northern-districts-shiver-with-cold .
January 6
India - Uttar Pradesh - 70 dead due to severe cold. Sultanpur district low of 2.8°C, Lucknow shivered at 3°C. Bahraich recorded 3.4°C, Muzaffarnagar (4.9°C), Kanpur (4.2°C), Barabanki (3.4°C), while Varanasi, Meerut and Lakhimpur Kheri were all at 5°C.
see http://www.firstpost.com/india/intense-cold-wave-persists-in-uttar-pradesh-70-homeless-people-dead-so-far-due-to-lack-of-night-shelters-4289881.html
January 7
Nepal: Six people died of freezing cold in Saptari district and three in Rautahat district, mostly children and elderly people, Republica Newspaper reported on Saturday. see http://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/world/asia/cold-wave-takes-nine-lives-in-nepal-1515300182
Bangladesh: Death toll rises in grip of severe cold see http://unb.com.bd/bangladesh-news/Death-toll-rises-in-grip-of-severe-cold-wave%C2%A0/59992
January 8
Bangladesh: Coldest ever temperatures dropped to 2.6 degrees Celsius at Tetulia in Panchagarh, previous record low of 2.8 °C (37 °F) was recorded in 1968. 12 people, including 6 children, died of cold-related ailments in just 4 days. See https://watchers.news/2018/01/10/bangladesh-hit-by-coldest-temperatures-ever/ and http://www.newagebd.net/article/33535/another-spell-of-cold-wave-likely-from-sunday
January 10
China: Record snowfall in China - 2.5 million lose power. First heavy snowfall January 7th followed by a bigger second snowfall, January 10. All power in Suizhou, a city of 2.5 million people in Hubei province, was down due to heavy snow, state broadcaster China Central Television reported. Temperatures in Suizhou were expected to plunge as low as -5C (23F) over the weekend. January 7th reporthttps://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-weather-snow-food/china-fruit-vegetable-prices-surge-as-blizzards-cut-off-roads-damage-crops-idUSKBN1EW0ET , and January 10 report http://www.thebigwobble.org/2018/01/china-hit-by-second-wave-of-snow-after.html .
January 25
Fish frozen to death in South Korea, fish farm in the sea off the town of Goheung on South Korea's southwestern coast. See http://app.yonhapnews.co.kr/YNA/Basic/ForeignGallery/view.aspx?lang=EN&contents_id=PYH20180125182500341
January 26
Heavy snow continues pounding central and eastern China, "Some trains influenced by the snowfall stopped at the maintenance station in Hefei for power supply and winter protection. Bullet trains for temporary stop at a maintenance station in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. "China's national observatory upgraded its snowstorm warning to the second highest level on Thursday." See http://chinaplus.cri.cn/nihao/learn-through-news/27/20180126/83152.html
February 4
China: Heavy snow snarls world's largest rail network as a rare heavy snow in south and central China snarled the world's largest rail network this week, closing highways, freezing ports and cutting off critical supplies of thermal coal. http://www.emtv.com.pg/perfect-storm-chinas-blizzard-exposes-flaws-in-rail-coal-policies/
February 6
Nearly a thousand fishing boats trapped in ice in NE China's Jinshitan Fishing Port, Liaoning Province. https://youtu.be/CRPN5nYJTRU
Taiwan Tropical Snow Storm Near freezing at night - in a tropical country. Fish are cold-shocked to the point of losing entire aquaculture areas, so fish farms are feverishly pumping ground water to try to warm ponds. https://youtu.be/OIitAwn8-y4 and https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/3355379 and https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/3356151
February 8th
Japan: Record snowfall in Japan kills seven. Ground Self-Defense Force personnel freed trapped motorists today after record snowfall kept traffic at a standstill across much of the Hokuriku region of northwestern Japan. At least 1,400 or vehicles got stuck on Feb. 6, creating a line that stretched about 12 miles (20 km). As of 9 a.m. this morning, 310 trucks and cars remained stranded on the road. Seven people were killed in snow-related accidents and at least 34 injured in Fukui, Ishikawa, Toyama and Niigata prefectures. See http://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/AJ201802080031.html
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Europe
November
Arctic blizzard in Bologna - Video at www.facebook.com/severeweatherEU/videos/2115374465352310/?_fb_noscript=1. "The storm lasted for several hours and left 10 cm of fresh snow on the ground!
December 4
Heavy snow and ice in Bavaria, video www.br.de/nachrichten/schnee-und-glatteis-in-bayern-mehr-als-400-verkehrsunfaelle-und-mehrere-tote-100.html
December 10
Turkey - More than 3 feet of snow in 12 hours http://strangesounds.org/2017/12/mighty-snowstorm-turkey-artvin-drops-1-meter-of-snow-in-12-hours-blocking-roads-and-closing-schools-in-artvin.html and In the live animal market in Erzurum's Oltu district, sellers burned car tires to warm the livestock https://www.dha.com.tr/yurt/erzurum-donuyor-kar-kalinligi-80-santimetreye-ulasti/haber-1553658 .
December 11
Traffic jams 600 miles long in the Netherlands https://www.reuters.com/article/us-netherlands-britain-weather/snow-disrupts-schools-travel-in-uk-netherlands-idUSKBN1E51R1
Heavy snow brings transport chaos across Europe - More than 900 flight cancellations and delays in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and the U.K. About 400 flights were cancelled at Schiphol - one of Europe's biggest airports - about 200 in Brussels, and more than 300 at Frankfurt airport, the busiest in Germany. http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-42310933
Danish met-office (DMI)Report record cold summer in Denmark https://www.dr.dk/nyheder/vejret/ja-sommeren-var-elendig-i-aar-laveste-makstemperatur-nogensinde
December 12
The canton of Valais experienced some of the heaviest December snowfall, Sion, the cantonal capital, received a record 65cms (25 inches) of snow over the weekend. Around 80cms (31 inches) fell at higher elevations. https://www.thelocal.ch/20171212/avalanche-warnings-as-valais-recovers-from-heavy-snowfall
December 17
Swiss ski area claims 9 ft of snow in 3 days https://www.inthesnow.com/swiss-ski-area-claims-3-5m-almost-12-feet-snow-7-days/
December 20
The temperature is low. Frozen locally strong in the central and northern.
Temperature: from -02 (minus 2) to 6 degrees Celsius.
Asvestochori * Evosmos * Thermi * Center * Kymina * Lagadas * Nea Michaniona * Panorama * Sindos * Chalkidiki * Oraiokastro * Macedonia, Thrace In Halkidiki local rains will occur in the lowlands and snow in mountainous and semi-mountainous areas. Temperature: from -3 (minus 3) to 6 degrees Celsius. see http://news247.gr/eidiseis/kairos/se-eleutherh-ptwsh-h-thermokrasia-pagetos-kai-xioni-sto-megalutero-meros-ths-xwras.4994277.html
December 22
Greece - Snow strands hundreds for hours on highway, see www.keeptalkinggreece.com/2017/12/22/greece-athens-lamia-highway-snow/ and https://youtu.be/PSlb_IlzaKs .
December 27
Heathrow cancels dozens of flights due to ice and snow, see http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/uk-snow-latest-updates-london-heathrow-airport-flights-cancelled-ice-roads-accidents-m1-motorway-a8130196.html
January 7
Spain: Spain - Heavy snowfall traps thousands in cars overnight, see https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/jan/07/snow-spain-traps-thousands-people-cars-overnight
January 9-11
France: 'Once-in-a-generation' snowfall in French Alps. Almost 8 feet (2.4 metres) of snow in 48 hours. https://www.thelocal.fr/20180109/in-pictures-french-alps-hit-by-snowmaggedon
January 11
French and Italian Alps - Record snowfall - Skiers now playing "find your car" http://www.meteo-tv.ru/news/Prirodnye-proisshestviya/Alpy-nakrylo-rekordnymi-snegopadami/
Switzerland: Alps - Trains reach stranded tourists http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-42642322
January 22
Very Heavy snowfall cuts off Swiss and Austrian towns, Six feet (2 meters) of snow in six days in some areas. With thousands of people were stranded in the Alps after heavy snowfall blocked train lines and roads to the Swiss resort town of Zermatt and St. Anton in Austria. Davos, Switzerland, has been buried under head-high snow (six feet) in the last 6 days, three feet of it in the last two days alone. http://www.dw.com/en/heavy-snowfall-cuts-off-alpine-towns-in-switzerland-and-austria/a-42248169
January 23
Scientists have once again set up a mock Arctic base camp to educate world leaders about man-made global warming at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-davos-meeting-snow/heavy-snow-humbles-the-global-elite-at-davos-summit-idUSKBN1FB2XM
and http://dailycaller.com/2018/01/23/davos-scientists-snow-switzerland-world-economic-forum/
January 31
Spain: Snow brings chaos to roads in Spain - Again. Spain's national weather agency issued warnings that the cold could continue over the weekend and into next week in 33 provinces across the peninsula and Balearic Islands see https://www.thelocal.es/20180202/snow-brings-chaos-to-roads-across-northern-and-central-spain
February 7
Spain: Heavy snowfall in Spain - Temps far below average AEMET representative Delia Gutiérrez said the temperatures will be "far below" the average "between 3ºC and 6ºC below across the country and up to 6ºC and 10ºC below average in mountainous areas." The windchill factor will intensify the cold. Temperatures are forecast to drop below -5ºC in many regions, see https://elpais.com/elpais/2018/02/06/inenglish/1517908298_655695.html and https://elpais.com/elpais/2018/02/02/inenglish/1517561188_976162.html?rel=mas
February 7
France: Heavy snowfall - 460 miles of traffic jams around Paris see http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5361975/Paris-looks-beautiful-seven-inches-snow.html?ITO=1490
Bosnia: Snow in Bihac in Bosnia is covered with 60 cm (2 ft) of snow, and several schools are closed. www.vrt.be/vrtnws/nl/2018/02/05/sneeuw-van-het-oosten-tot-het-westen/
February 8
France: Northern France hit by heavy snow with cold temperatures of -12.4 ° were recorded this morning in Pontoise, -7.9 at the Longchamp racecourse in Paris and -7.5 ° in Fontainebleau. Motorway chaos on The N118 will remain closed in both directions between the bridge of Sèvres and Les Ulis "until further order". And reports of "in Paris, people have been trapped in cars for 22 hours". See: www.bfmtv.com/planete/nouvelles-chutes-de-neige-en-ile-de-france-appel-a-ne-pas-circuler-en-voiture-vendredi-1369114.html