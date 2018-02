© Dominik Jung



record cold temperatures being set from Siberia to North America to Japan.

Indeed this winter has been a harsh one across the northern hemisphere with record cold temperatures being set from Siberia to North America to Japan. Also a number of places have seen record snowfalls. Reader Tom Mason here left a comment awhile Bach which I've decided to upgrade to a post. In his comment Tom mason lists some of the record cold temperatures and snowfalls occurring thus far. And now that severe cold is forecast to grip Western Europe, the list below will only get longer. Tom writes that what follows is a cut-down list that only starts from 1 November 2017 (I'd hate to see the length of the non-cut version). And now that severe cold is forecast to grip Western Europe, the list below will only get longer.Tom writes that what follows is a cut-down list that only starts from 1 November 2017 (I'd hate to see the length of the non-cut version).~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~November: Up to 16 inches of snow for SW Alberta Rocky Mountains.By the end of November 2nd up to 40 cm (16 inches) of snow had fallen in some areas.By November 3rd Record Low Temperatures - More than a foot of snow in some areas:Puntzi Mountain, B.C.: -22.4C (-8.3 F) shatters old record of -18.7C (-1.7 F) set in 2003)Williams Lake, B.C.: -15.4C (4.3 F) shatters old record of -10.0C (14.0 F) set in 1973)November 3-6Weather summary by Environment Canada, 3 November 2017. Many new record low maximum temperatures set in southern BC.ABBOTSFORD AREANEW RECORD 1.8 C (35.2 F)OLD RECORD 6.5 C (43.7 F) SET IN 1990RECORDS BEGAN IN 1944AGASSIZ AREANEW RECORD 0.9 C (33.6 F)OLD RECORD 5.5 C (41.9 F) SET IN 1994RECORDS BEGAN IN 1889BLUE RIVER AREANEW RECORD -2.0 C (28.4 F)OLD RECORD -1.7 C (28.9 F) SET IN 1961RECORDS BEGAN IN 1946CACHE CREEK AREANEW RECORD -3.2 C (26.2 F)OLD RECORD -1.1 C (30.0 F) SET IN 1973RECORDS BEGAN IN 1912CAMPBELL RIVER AREANEW RECORD 4.0 C (39.2 F)OLD RECORD 4.6 C (40.3 F) SET IN 1994RECORDS BEGAN IN 1958CHILLIWACK AREANEW RECORD 0.9 C (33.6 F)OLD RECORD 4.4 C (39.9 F) SET IN 1919RECORDS BEGAN IN 1881CLEARWATER AREANEW RECORD -3.9 C (25.0 F)OLD RECORD -1.1 C (30.0 F) SET IN 1935RECORDS BEGAN IN 1913CLINTON AREANEW RECORD -11.3 C (11.7 F)OLD RECORD -6.7 (19.9 F) SET IN 1973RECORDS BEGAN IN 1973****COMOX AREA*****NEW RECORD 4.0 C (39.2 F)OLD RECORD 5.0 C (41.0 F) SET IN 1919RECORDS BEGAN IN 1914*******HOPE AREANEW RECORD -0.4 C (31.3 F)OLD RECORD 4.5 C (40.1 F) SET IN 1994RECORDS BEGAN IN 1936KAMLOOPS AREANEW RECORD -4.7 C (23.5 F)OLD RECORD -2.2 C (28.0 F) SET IN 1935RECORDS BEGAN IN 1890KELOWNA AREANEW RECORD -4.2 C (24.4 F)OLD RECORD 1.0 C (33.8 F) SET IN 1994RECORDS BEGAN IN 1899LILLOOET AREANEW RECORD -3.2 C (26.2 F)OLD RECORD -1.1 C (30.0 F) SET IN 1935RECORDS BEGAN IN 1881LYTTON AREANEW RECORD -2.7 C (27.1 F)OLD RECORD 0.0 C (32.0 F) SET IN 1935RECORDS BEGAN IN 1921MERRITT AREANEW RECORD -5.9 C (21.4 F)OLD RECORD -3.9 C (25.0 F) SET IN 1935RECORDS BEGAN IN 1918NANAIMO AREANEW RECORD 5.0 C (41.0 F)OLD RECORD 5.6 C (42.1 F) SET IN 1994RECORDS BEGAN IN 1892OSOYOOS AREANEW RECORD 0.6 C (33.1 F)OLD RECORD 4.0 C (39.2 F) SET IN 1994RECORDS BEGAN IN 1954PENTICTON AREANEW RECORD -2.2 C (28.0 F)OLD RECORD 1.1 C (34.0 F) SET IN 1919RECORDS BEGAN IN 1907PITT MEADOWS AREANEW RECORD 4.8 C (40.6 F)OLD RECORD 6.1 C (43.0 F) SET IN 1919RECORDS BEGAN IN 1874PORT HARDY AREANEW RECORD 3.9 C (39.0 F)OLD RECORD 4.4 C (39.9 F) SET IN 1973RECORDS BEGAN IN 1944POWELL RIVER AREANEW RECORD 4.3 C (39.7 F)OLD RECORD 5.0 C (41.0 F)RECORDS BEGAN IN 1924PRINCETON AREANEW RECORD -7.0 C (19.4 F)OLD RECORD -1.7 C (28.9 F)RECORDS BEGAN IN 1893REVELSTOKE AREANEW RECORD 0.0 C (32.0 F)OLD RECORD 0.6 C (33.1 F)RECORDS BEGAN IN 1898SALMON ARM AREANEW RECORD -2.7 C (27.1 F)OLD RECORD 0.6 C (33.1 F)RECORDS BEGAN IN 1893SECHELT AREANEW RECORD 5.0 C (41.0 F)OLD RECORD 6.0 C (42.8 F)RECORDS BEGAN IN 1956SPARWOOD AREANEW RECORD -8.0 C (17.6 F)OLD RECORD -5.0 C (23.0 F)RECORDS BEGAN IN 1969SQUAMISH AREANEW RECORD 3.4 C (38.1 F)OLD RECORD 4.0 C (39.2 F)RECORDS BEGAN IN 1960SUMMERLAND AREANEW RECORD -4.0 C (-24.8 F)OLD RECORD 0.6 C (33.1 F)RECORDS BEGAN IN 1907VANCOUVER AREANEW RECORD 5.0 C (41.0 F)OLD RECORD 6.7 C (44.1 F)RECORDS BEGAN IN 1896VERNON AREANEW RECORD -5.1 C (22.8 F)OLD RECORD -2.2 C (28.0 F)RECORDS BEGAN IN 1900VICTORIA HARTLAND AND UNIVERSITYNEW RECORD 4.4 C (39.9 F)OLD RECORD 5.0 C (41.0 F)RECORDS BEGAN IN 1874AIRPORT DID NOT SET A RECORDWHISTLER AREANEW RECORD -4.0 C (24.8 F)OLD RECORD -0.3 C (31.5 F) SET IN 1994RECORDS BEGAN IN 1950WHITE ROCK AREANEW RECORD 2.8 C (37.0 F)OLD RECORD 6.7 C (44.1 F)RECORDS BEGAN IN 1929YOHO NATION PARK AREANEW RECORD -11.1 C (12.0 F)OLD RECORD -9.6 C (14.7 F) SET IN 2003RECORDS BEGAN IN 1923ALBERTAWaterton Area: 40-50 (15.7″ to 19.8″)Cardston: 44 (17.3″)Coleman: 39 (15.4″)Lethbridge: 39 (15.4″)Kananaskis: 31 (12.2″)Medicine Hat: 26 (10.2″)Brooks: 20 (7.9″)Drumheller: 20 (7.9″)Bragg Creek: 18 (7.1″)Mossleigh: 18 (7.1″)November 8thMore records broken in British ColumbiaBURNS LAKE AREANew record of -19.7 (-3.5 F)Old record of -16.1 (3.0 F) set in 2003Records in this area have been kept since 1949CACHE CREEK AREANew record of -12.3 (9.9 F)Old record of -11.5 (11.3 F) set in 1990Records in this area have been kept since 1912CAMPBELL RIVER AREANew record of -9.0 (15.8 F)Old record of -8.4 (16.9 F) set in 2003Records in this have been kept since 1958CLEARWATER AREATied record of -14.0 (6.8 F) set in 2003Records in this area have been kept since 1913CLINTON AREANew record of -20.3 (-4.5 F)Old record of -18.8 (-1.8 F) set in 2003Records in this area have been kept since 1973GIBSONS AREANew record of -2.4 (27.7 F)Old records of -1.1 (30.0 F) set in 1968Records in this area have been kept since 1949HOPE AREANew record of -3.5 (25.7 F)Old record of -2.8 (27.0 F) set in 1945Records in this area have been kept since 1936HOPE SLIDE AREANew record of -11.5 (11.3 F)Old record of -10.5 (13.1 F) set in 2003Records in this area have been kept since 1967KELOWNA AREANew record of -11.5 (11.3 F)Old record of -9.4 (15.1 F) set in 2003Records in this area have been kept since 1899KITIMAT AREANew record of -14.0 (6.8 F)Old record of -7.0 (19.4 F)set in 2003Records in this area have been kept since 1902LILLOOET AREANew record of -10.8 (12.6 F)Old record of -10.8 set in 2003Records in this area have been kept since 1881LYTTON AREANew record of -10.1 (13.8 F)Old record of -8.3 (17.1 F) set in 2003Records in this area have been kept since 1921MALAHAT AREANew record of -3.1 (26.4 F)Old record of -2.8 (27.0 F) set in 2003Records in this area have been kept since 1986PENTICTON AREANew record of -9.7 (14.5 F)Old record of -8.9 (16.0 F) set in 2003Records in this area have been kept since 1907PORT HARDY AREANew record of -6.8 (19.8 F)Old record of -4.2 (24.4 F) set in 2003Records in this area have kept since 1944PRINCETON AREANew record of -18.5 (-1.3 F)Old record of -15.6 (3.9 F) set in 2003Records in this area have been kept since 1893PUNTZI MOUNTAIN AREANew record of -24.1 (-11.4 F)Old record of -21.8 (-7.2 F) set in 2003Records in this area have been kept since 1959SALMON ARM AREANew record of -13.0 (8.6 F)Old record of -10.6 (12.9 F) set in 1973Records in this area have been kept since 1893SPARWOOD AREANew record of -19.2 (-2.6 F)Old record of -17.4 (0.7 F) set in 2003Records in this area have been kept since 1969SUMMERLAND AREANew record of -8.7 (16.3 F)Old record of -7.8 (18.0 F) set in 1971Records in this are have been kept since 1907TATLAYOKO LAKE AREANew record of -19.8 (-3.6 F)Old record of -18.5 (-1.3 F) set in 2003Records in this area have been kept since 1930TOFINO AREATied record of -3.0 (26.6 F) set in 2003Records in this area have been kept since 1896VERNON AREANew record of -16.4 (2.5 F)Old record of -12.8 (9.0 F) set in 1973Records in this area have been kept since 1900WHISTLER AREANew record of -11.7 (10.9 F)Old record of -10.4 (13.3 F) set in 2003Records in this area have been kept since 1950WILLIAMS LAKE AREANew record of -19.1 (-2.4 F)Old record of -18.9 (-2.0 F) set in 1973Records in this area have been kept since 1960YOHO (NATIONAL PARK)New record of -25.2 (-13.4 F)Old record of -23.3 (-9.9 F) set in 1971Records in this area have been kept since 1923November 9Record cold in Winnipeg - Environment Canada meteorologist Natalie Hasell, the overnight low in Winnipeg on Wednesday night was -23.7 C (-10.7F). The old record, set in 1966, was -20.6 C. Brandon dropped to -25 C overnight, matching the 1966 record for that city.MANITOBAWinnipeg International Airport:New Record -23.7 (-10.7 F) 2017Old Record -20.6 (-5.1 F) 1933/1966(1872-2017)Brandon:New Record -26.3 (-15.3 F) 2017Old Record -25.0 (-13.0 F) 1966(1952-2017)Lynn Lake:Tie Record -27.9 (-18.2 F) 2017Tie Record -27.9 1996(1952-2017)Gretna:New Record -21.3 (-6.3 F) 2017Old Record -15.6 (3.9 F) 1957(1955-2017)Gimli:New Record -21.3 (-6.3 F) 2017Old Record -21.1 (-6.0 F) 1966(1944-2017)Fisher Branch:New Record -23.9 (-11.0 F) 2017Old Record -21.0 (-5.8 F) 1979(1977-2017)Swan River:New Record -20.7 (5.3 F) 2017Old Record -17.8 (0.0 F) 1911(1908-2017)Pilot Mound:New Record -23.2 (-9.8 F) 2017Old Record -21.7 (-7.1 F) 1966(1938-2017)Regina:New Record -27.7 (-17.9 F) 2017Old Record -23.9 (-11.0 F) 1919(1884-2017)La Ronge:New Record -23.5 (-10.3 F) 2017Old Record -23.3 (-10.1 F) 1984(1923-2017)Yorkton:Near Record -19.7 (-3.5 F) 2017Record -20.3 (-4.5 F) 1985(1884-2017)Moose Jaw :New Record -26.0 (-14.8 F) 2017Old Record -23.9 (-11.0 F) 1945(1894-2017)Weyburn:New Record -27.0 (-16.6 F) 2017Old Record -23.3 (-9.9 F) 1973(1917-2017)Collins Bay:New Record -28.4 (-19.1 F) 2017Old Record -27.0 (-16.6 F) 1979(1972-2017)Watrous:New Record -26.5 (-15.7 F) 2017Old Record -21.1 (-6.0 F) 1960(1953-2017)November 9thRecords broken in ONTARIOPickle Lake -24.8 C (-12.6 F)Old record of -23.0 C (-9.4 F) set in 1979Lansdowne House -23.8 C (-10.8 F)Tied old record of -23.1 C (-9.6 F) set in 1979Sioux Lookout -26.0 C (-14.8 F)Old record of -20.9 C (-5.6 F) set in 1980Fort Frances -26.8 C (-16.2 F)Old record of -19.5 C (-3.1 F) set in 1980Upsala -28.4 C (-19.1 F)Old record of -25.5 C (-13.9 F) set in 1979Geraldton Airport -24.6 C (-12.3 F)Old record of -20.2 C (-4.4 F) set in 1985Earlton Airport -18.3 C (-0.9 F)Old record of -16.1 C (3.0 F) set in 1993Sault Ste. Marie Airport -19.0 C (-2.2 F)Old record of -10.0 C (14.0 F) set in 1985Sudbury -18.5 C (-1.3 F)Old record of -15.0 C (5.0 F) set in 1995North Bay -17.6 C (0.3 F)Old record of -14.4 C (6.1 F) set in 1976Muskoka -15.1 C (4.8 F)Old record of -13.9 C (7.0 F) set in 1976Pembroke -13.7 C (7.3 F)Old record of -12.2 C (10.0 F) set in 1965Ottawa Airport -11.3 C (11.7 F)Old record of -6.3 C (20.7 F) set in 1938Ottawa City -10.9 C (12.4 F)Old record of -7.8 C (18.0 F) set in 1901Kemptville -11.5 C (11.3 F)Old record of -10.6 C (12.9 F) set in 1956Brockville -10.0 C (14 F)Old record of -8.9 C (16.0 F) set in 1965Kingston -9.4 C (15.1 F)Old record of -7.2 C (19.0 F) set in 1973Trenton -9.8 C (-14.4 F)Old record of -7.9 C (17.8 F) set in 1991Cobourg -9.9 C (14.2 F)Old record of -6.7 C (19.9 F) set in 1973Oshawa -11.6 C (11.1 F)Old record of -6.7 C (19.9 F) set in 1956Buttonville Airport -11.5 C (11.3 F)Old record of -8.5 C (16.7 F) set in 1991Toronto City -9.3 C (15.3 F)Old record of -8.9 C (16.0 F) set way back in 1844Toronto Pearson Airport -10.1 C (13.8 F)Old record of -8.9 C (16.0 F) set in 1973Wiarton -11.5 C (11.3 F)Old record of -5.6 C (21.9 F) set in 1956Kitchener -11.8 C (10.8 F)Old record of -9.3 C (15.3 F) set in 1991Hamilton -9.6 C (14.7 F)Old record of -7.8 C (18.0 F) set in 1973Welland -7.5 C (18.5 F)Old record of -7.0 C (19.4 F) set in 1981London Airport -9.1 C (15.6 F)Old record of -7.8 C (18.0 F) set in 1973Windsor Airport -7.0 C (19.4 F) estimatedOld record of -5.0 C (23.0 F) set in 1957Kenora -16.7 C (1.9 F)Close to record of -17.8 C (0.0 F) set in 1945Dryden Airport -19.5 C (-3.1 F)Close to record of -20.4 C (-4.7 F) set in 1980Thunder Bay -18.7 C (-1.7 F)Close to record of -18.9 C (-2.0 F) set in 1957Kapuskasing Airport -19.6 C (-3.3 F)Close to record of -20.7 C (-5.3 F) set in 1985Timmins -20.1 C (-4.2 F)Close to record of -21.1 C (-6.0 F) set in 1936BathurstNew record of -9.7 C (14.5 F)Old record of -9.5 C (14.9 F) set in 1984November 11,Ontario - "Mid-winter-like night" shatters 97-year-old record low temperatures.Windsor Airport -6.3 C (20.7 F)Old Record of -5.0 C (23.0 F) set in 1940Sarnia -12.3 (9.9 F)Old Record of -8.3 C (17.1 F) set in 1926Kitchener -13.7 C (7.3 F)Old Record of -9.4 C (15.1 F) set in 1926Elora -14.6 (5.7 F)Old Record of -10.6 (12.9 F) set in 1920Wiarton -9.4 C (15.1 F)Tied the record of -9.4 set in 1976Hamilton -9.7 C (14.5 F)Old Record of -8.3 C (17.1 F) set in 1926Vineland -7.5 C (18.5 F)Old Record of -5.6 C (21.9 F) set in 1926Buttonville Airport -10.1 C (13.8 F)Old Record of -7.8 C (18.0 F) set in 1987Oshawa -10.4 C (13.3 F)Old Record of -7.2 C (19.0 F) set in 1976Cobourg -8.4 C (16.9 F)Old Record of -7.2 C (19.0 F) set in 1976Peterborough -13.6 C (7.5 F)Old Record of -13.3 C (8.1 F) set in 2004Trenton -11.3 C (11.7 F)Old Record of -9.4 C (15.1 F) set in 1976Kingston Airport -10.2 C (13.6 F)Old Record of -8.3 C (17.1 F) set in 1976Ottawa Airport -11.8 C (10.8 F)Old Record of -10.6 C (12.9 F) set in 1976Barrie -15.3 C (4.5 F)Old Record of -12.8 C (9.0 F) set in 1957Algonquin Park -16.6 C (2.1 F)Old Record of -15.6 C (3.9 F) set in 1933North Bay -14.5 C (5.9 F)Old Record of -13.9 C (7.0 F) set in 1976Sudbury -13.3 C (8.1 F)Old Record of -12.8 C (9.0 F) set in 1985Minimum temperatures approaching the record low for November 11.Ridgetown -10.5 C (13.1 F)Toronto Pearson Airport -8.2 C (17.2 F)Close to record of -8.3 C (17.1 F) set in 1937Toronto City -6.2 C (20.8 F)Brockville -11.6 C (11.1 F)Close to record of -12.8 C (9.0 F) set in 1933Kemptville -11.9 C (10.6 F)Close to record of -12.8 C (9.0 F) set in 1976Earlton -16.9 C (1.6 F)Close to record of -17.7 C (0.1 F) set in 1979Record low temps on Canadian East CoastSaint JohnNew record of -9.2 C (15.4 F)Old record of -8.9 C (16.0 F) set in 1965November 12thGrand MananNew record of -9.3 C (15.3 F)Old record of -7.0 C (19.4 F) set in 2009Saint JohnNew record of -11.3 C (11.7 F)Old record of -9.7 C (14.5 F) set in 1999NOVA SCOTIAParrsboroTied record of -10.6 C (12.9 F) set in 1925TruroNew record of -11.0 C (12.2 F)Old record of -10.6 (12.9 F) set in 1920December 28thToronto set an all time record on Dec 28 at -22°C," says reader.January 22ndMontreal: Brand-new US Navy warship trapped in ice till spring, US Navy's brand new warship USS Little Rock, unveiled just a month ago, has not moved from Montreal since Christmas Eve and will spend the winter stuck in Canada due to cold and ice. https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2018/01/21/us-navy-warship-to-spend-winter-in-montreal-due-to-icy-weather.html and http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5294579/Navy-ship-stuck-ice-Montreal-move.html?ITO=1490&ns_mchannel=rss&ns_campaign=1490 February 4thGrande Prairie Alberta, after five days straight of heavy snowfall, nearly doubles snowfall record with 23.2 cm of snow Friday (Feb 2),which stood at 12.2 cm set back in 1999 Seehttps://www.mygrandeprairienow.com/35843/grande-prairie-nearly-doubles-snowfall-record/ .February 10thRecord snowfall in British Columbia, Mt. Timothy Ski Area are at work dealing with this week's record snowfall. see https://www.wltribune.com/sports/mt-timothy-dealing-with-record-snowfall/ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~November 1 -More than a foot of snow for high Cascades, northern Rockies and Olympics - roads blocked for days.November 3Unexpected snow in Seattle see https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/weather/temps-dropped-10-degrees-in-an-hour-ahead-of-this-mornings-seattle-area-snow/ November 416 inches of snow in Wyoming see https://www.grandtarghee.com/activities-events/winter-activities/ and video https://youtu.be/SRbvSFtsN_8 for Massive Snow Accumulation Records in U.S & Canada.November 6Sixteen inches of snow for Montana https://www.bozemandailychronicle.com/news/winter-storm-warning-in-effect-till-saturday-evening/article_89ef0c45-5ca3-5353-ab69-d9bb2420bb27.html November 7Spokane snowfall shatters previous record - National Weather Service, a record 3.2 inches of snow fell at Spokane International Airport on Sunday, November 5. The old record for the date of 1.9 inches set in 2013.Vancouver Island - Coldest since 1919.November 11New York City breaks 103-year-old cold record when it reached 25°F, old record of 25°F was set in 1914.Minnesota - New all-time state record low - Celina, Minnesota, reported a low temperature of -17°F on November 10th, also -16°F at Orr, -15°F at Bigfork, -14°F at Embarrass, and -13°F Cotton and Brimson.a newNot just for Celina, but for the entire state. See http://blog-weathertalk.extension.umn.edu/ Record Montana Snowfall - Great Falls had 12.8 inches of snow. Also Great Falls through the first nine days of November reached only was 16.1 degrees F. That was 21.5 degrees below the normal average of 37.6 degrees. See http://www.greatfallstribune.com/story/news/2017/11/10/november-cold-snap-snaps-great-falls-record-snowfall/852883001/ Lebanon, Pennsylvania at 17°F (-8.3°C)Boston breaks 116-year-old record low, see https://www.boston.com/weather/weather/2017/11/11/boston-is-experiencing-record-breaking-cold-temperatures November 28Hawaii - Heavy snow leads to road closures on Big Island, see https://weather.com/storms/winter/news/2017-11-28-hawaii-snow-mountain-summits December 4Near-blizzard conditions for parts of northern U.S. Weather conditions will become dangerous in parts of northern Minnesota from International Falls through Walker, and the Brainerd lakes area. Snow, sleet, freezing rain, result in near blizzard conditions and icy roads.December 7Snow for SW Texas cities of Freer, Benavides, San Diego, Alice, Orange Grove, Kingsville, Corpus Christi, Portland, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Sinton, and Mathis.Alaska - 10 inches of snow PER HOUR! See //www.sott.net/article/370546-Alaska-records-one-of-the-most-extreme-snowfall-rates-on-record-10-inches-per-hour-highway-near-Valdez-under-20-foot-of-snow Rare winter storm warnings have been issued for parts of Alabama and Mississippi, https://weather.com/storms/winter/news/2017-12-06-accumulating-snow-in-south-early-december December 8Snowing at Mississippi shore - Video https://mobile.twitter.com/WesWilliamsII/status/939202014759792640 Snowing in Baton Rouge, Louisiana see http://www.wwltv.com/article/weather/photos-snow-inundates-parts-of-north-shore/497883099 First major snowfall in Austin Texas in years http://www.austin360.com/news/local/snowing-austin-people-sure-are-freaking-out-like/4KwdjwK21Eyfa9EVdozotM/ December 10Record-setting snowfall in Alabama http://www.al.com/news/index.ssf/2017/12/record-setting_snow_falls_on_a.html , also Randolph and Calhoun counties in eastern Alabama had each reported 10 inches of snow according to the National Weather Service in Birmingham. - Video https://youtu.be/_O76TluTM9s December 12Up to 20 inches for parts of New YorkDecember 14NY, Snowfall at Hancock International Airport, the official measuring station for Syracuse NY, measured 8.9 inches,Redfield 2 heavy bouts of snow receiving 21.4 inches and 3 days later 44.3 inches. Phoenix measured 14.4 inches, while 10.5 inches fell in Camillus.December 21Calgary snow -December 24Christmas snowfall to affect more than 60 million people large swath of the US including much of the Northwest, Midwest and Northeast is under winter weather alerts, advisories, or warnings. Chicago, Des Moines, Kansas City, Detroit, Cleveland, Pennsylvania, New York, and a wide band of the Northeast were all expecting 2, 4, or more inches of snow, parts of upstate New York bracing for more than 4 feet of snow. http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/24/us/christmas-eve-snow-warnings-travel/index.html December 26Erie, Pennsylvania shatters many snowfall records by receiving 34″ of snow on Christmas Day. Previous record was 20″ set on 22nd November 1956. See http://www.post-gazette.com/news/nation/2017/12/26/Christmas-brings-Northeast-blizzard/stories/201712260041 December 27Pennsylvania city declares emergency as Erie, Pennsylvania shatters records with over 60 inches (150 cm) over the Christmas period, see http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-42490329 and https://youtu.be/BvbIYrESxT0 Coldest Christmas since 1933 in Ironwood, MI, the temperature were climbed to a high temperature of minus 7°F (-21.7°C) zero, see http://www.mlive.com/weather/index.ssf/2017/12/coldest_christmas_since_1933_r.html Record low temperatures across Michigan. Among the record lows yesterday (Dec 27) were minus 12°F (-24.4°C) in Grand Rapids, minus 16°F in Alpena and minus 4°F in Detroit. That was the lowest temperature recorded in Detroit on Dec. 27 in 92 years, since 1925. http://www.mlive.com/news/index.ssf/2017/12/record_low_temperatures_across.html Also see about frieghter ships stuck in the ice near the eastern edge of Michigan's Upper Peninsula http://www.mlive.com/news/index.ssf/2017/12/2_more_freighters_stuck_in_ice.html January 1Below freezing into the Deep South, including Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, South Carolina and Florida.Look at how cold it is across the United States! http://vortex.plymouth.edu/uschill.gif Temperatures drop below 15°F (-9.4°C) in parts of Louisiana and Mississippi during the first few days of 2018, the Post warned, and freezing rain and a wintry mix were possible through the weekend. https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/several-days-of-unusually-cold-weather-could-be-deadly-for-the-deep-south/ar-BBHCiTT?li=BBnb7Kz January 2Indianapolis - Ties cold record set 131 years ago. Temperatures of -12°F (-24C), tying the previous record for the date set in 1887. Meanwhile, the mercury about 62 miles northwest in Lafayette plunged to -19F (-28C), shattering the previous record of -5F (-21C) for the date set in 1979. Farther south, a hard freeze hit much of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, dropping to 8F (-13C) near Cullman, Alabama, 20F (-7C) in Mobile, Alabama, 13F (-11C) in Atlanta, and to 2F (-17C) at a weather station at Toccoa, Georgia. See https://apnews.com/87294705618f44c78e95b2b518a718e1/Deadly,-bone-chilling-cold-grips-wide-swath-of-US Snow into Florida - numerous weather warnings https://www.iceagenow.info/snow-into-florida/ January 3Yet another hard freeze warning for Deep South https://www.iceagenow.info/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Deep-South-Hard-Freeze-3Jan18.jpg Most snow in nearly 3 decades in coastal South. Florida, Georgia and South Carolina with their heaviest snowfall in nearly three decades. http://www.timesfreepress.com/news/local/story/2018/jan/04/storm-slaps-coastal-south-most-snow-nearly-3/460524/ January 16thSnow falling in a wide band from Texas to Massachusetts. Snowing in Brownsville and Houston, TX. Winter weather across the South has shut down interstates in Louisiana, closed roads in Kentucky, and closed runways in Texas. In Tennessee, forecasters called for up to 6 inches (15 cm) of snow in the central part of the state, including the Nashville area. Mississippi's 82 counties on Tuesday morning. Up to 3 inches (7.6 cm) of snow was expected in in Mississippi's Delta region. Approximately 2 inches (5 cm) of snow for Alabama, with temperatures falling into the low teens. Dangerous wind chills prompted school closures across Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Kansas and Missouri. In Wichita, Kansas, wind chill values were expected to drop as low as -13F (-25C). https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/snow-and-ice-coat-south-closing-freeways-runways-schools/ar-AAuLHdA?li=BBnb7Kz January 17Record cold into the Deep South - At least 10 dead. Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. It dropped to 21F (-6C) in New Orleans, breaking the previous record of 23F (-5C), set in 1977. https://apnews.com/33e177b7969b45128e70b58d989cdd1d/Across-the-South,-it's-snow,-ice-and-record-breaking-cold January 17Record snowfall in Raleigh, North Carolina - State of Emergency declared, The temperature in Raleigh is 25F (-3.9C). (Midnight EST) see http://abc11.com/weather/some-areas-could-see-10+-inches-of-snow/2942509/ Hard freeze warning for all of SE Georgia and well into Florida, Wind chill values of 15-20 degrees F (-9.4 to -6.7C). Download http://www.weather.gov/media/jax/briefings/nws-jax-briefing.pdf New Orleans, temperatures dropped to 20F (-6.7C) at Louis Armstrong International Airport, breaking the old record low of 23F (-5C) set on Jan. 17, 1977. See http://www.theadvocate.com/baton_rouge/news/weather_traffic/article_c771dfc2-faf9-11e7-8ff8-dfbea81e5127.html Snow in all 50 states! To have snow on the ground in all 50 states - at the same time - is fairly rare. The last time that happened was on February 12th, 2010. See http://www.nbc15.com/content/news/Snowfall-blankets-all-50-states-469826403.html January 21stCold kills thousands of fish, Harbor View Marine in Pensacola, "The mass death of the mullet is bad news for both fishermen and the wildlife in that area. A representative with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed Trout's analysis, saying "we suspect these are related to sudden and prolonged drops in temperature." See http://www.pnj.com/story/news/local/2018/01/18/24-000-pounds-dead-mullet-fish-make-truly-unbelievable-sight/1036139001/ January 22Brand-new Navy warship trapped in ice till spring, US Navy's brand new warship USS Little Rock, unveiled just a month ago, has not moved from Montreal since Christmas Eve and will spend the winter stuck in Canada due to cold and ice. https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2018/01/21/us-navy-warship-to-spend-winter-in-montreal-due-to-icy-weather.html and http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5294579/Navy-ship-stuck-ice-Montreal-move.html?ITO=1490&ns_mchannel=rss&ns_campaign=1490 Blizzard paralyzes parts of South Dakota - Snowfall record shattered in Yankton snowfall, which measured 14.2 inches, shattered the old record of 7.5 inches set in 1982. Unofficially, it was one of the biggest January snowfalls ever recorded in Yankton; there are two 16-inch records on the books, the most recent being a year ago Wednesday. See https://www.yankton.net/community/article_fde41844-ffc8-11e7-a94a-9f9e2a6266ed.html February 4Great lakes ice reaches "average high" one month early The average high for Great Lakes ice coverage of 42.53% is typically reached on March 4, says reader Mark A. McCraley. One year ago, Great Lakes ice coverage stood at 11.3%. In 2016 on this date, it stood at only 7.2%. https://www.glerl.noaa.gov/res/glcfs/compare_years/ February 7Erie, Pennsylvania's seasonal snowfall total had climbed to 152.1 inches - more than 12 feet - breaking the previous snowiest season of 2000-01 which had 149.1 inches. Snowfall records date back to the 1931-32 winter season, according to the National Weather Service. https://weather.com/storms/winter/news/2018-02-06-erie-pennsylvania-close-to-record-snowiest-winter-season February 9Major winter storm pounds U.S. Midwest, The storm system, which stretches from Montana to Michigan, drop up to 14 inches (36 cm) of snow in some areas, the National Weather Service said. See https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/snowstorm-hammers-us-midwest-hundreds-of-flights-canceled/ar-BBIV3MM?li=BBnb7Kz and http://www.greatfallstribune.com/story/news/2018/02/08/fast-moving-arctic-storm-brings-plunging-temps-record-seasonal-snowfall-totals/320214002/ February 10Record snowfall in Wisconsin, previous record snowfall for Jan. 15 in Madison had been the 3.8 inches that fell in 1943, 5 inches of snow fell at the Dane County Regional Airport yesterday (Feb 9), eclipsing the 4.5-inch record snowfall that fell on Jan. 15. 2018 Officially, a record 4.5 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on January 15, 2018. See http://host.madison.com/wsj/weather/biggest-snowstorm-of-winter-snarled-southern-wisconsin%20/article_0e174a85-e2c2-5937-816a-8c32bd6c23dc.html ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~November 15Cold https://mobile.twitter.com/Climaterra/status/930320438877655041/photo/1">South America NovemberThe most November frost days in the history of São Joaquim. (Top of the Santa Catarina Mountains - South Brazil)of meteorological measurements in São Joaquim (SC),with frost. http://saojoaquimonline.com.br/2017/11/28/recorde-estabelecido-geada-no-caminhos-da-neve-marca-o-novembro-com-mais-dias-de-geadas-da-historia-da-meteorologia-na-regiao-de-sao-joaquim/ São Joaquim (southern Brazil) has a new record of frost for December.And this is the second frost in December.So far there have been 116 days with frost at the top of the mountain range / SC.01 frost - January02 frosts - March08 Frost - April10 Frost - May21 frosts - June28 frosts - July22 frost - August05 frosts - September07 frosts - October11 frosts - November / record1 frost - DecemberSnow paralyzes roads, airports and schools http://www.animalpolitico.com/2017/12/nevadas-cierre-carreteras-norte/ January 12Guatemala, below zero degrees Celsius. National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology, and Hydrology (Insivumeh) alerted the population low temperatures in western part temperatures dropping to -2 degrees Celsius. See http://www.estrategiaynegocios.net/lasclavesdeldia/1142721-330/nuevo-frente-fr%C3%ADo-occidente-de-guatemala-tendr%C3%A1-2-grados January 13Mexico: Mexico City on red alert due to intense cold. The Secretariat of Civil Protection of Mexico City activated the red alert for six districts; Álvaro Obregón, Cuajimalpa, Magdalena Contreras, Milpa Alta, Tláhuac and Tlalpan, where temperatures will drop to between -1 and -4 degrees Celsius. Orange alert for 10 districts Azcapotzalco, Benito Juárez, Coyoacán, Cuauhtémoc, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztacalco, Iztapalapa, Miguel Hidalgo, Venustiano Carranza and Xochimilco, where temperatures are expected to range from 0 to 3 degrees Celsius, so he urged the population to take precautions. http://www.excelsior.com.mx/comunidad/2018/01/13/1213433 Honduras: temperatures 30°F below normal. Tegucigalpa, the capital, the temperature, which on average is 28C (82.4F), today fell to 11C (51.8F). http://radiohrn.hn/l/noticias/frente-fr%C3%ADo-en-el-caribe-dejar%C3%A1-lluvias-en-honduras-y-descenso-de-temperatura ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~November 12Oymyakon in Russia reaches -40°C.November 19Severe freezing has hit parts of Evenkia, Irkutsk and Yakutia the temperature fell to -40, -42°C. It was even colder just east of Yakutia. In Ytyk-Kel and Churapcha, Teplyi Klyuch and Tompo, the thermometers showed -44 ° C, In Deliankir and Oymyakon -47°C.November 20Huge blizzard in the Magadan region in far eastern Russia, see www.gismeteo.ru/news/klimat/25645-iz-za-snezhnoy-purgi-v-magadanskoy-oblasti-otmenili-zanyatiya-v-shkolah/ November 27Oymyakon the temperature overnight fell to -54.1°C (-65°F). In Deliankir (Делянкир), (420 km from Oymyakon) at midnight it reached -55.9°C. (Source: Ogimet ranking)December 19Severe snowstorm hits Ukraine. Severe snowstorm hit central, eastern and northern Ukraine, causing traffic disruptions and power outages in six regions, authorities said on Tuesday. see http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2017-12/20/c_136838538.htm December 24Heavy snowfall in North Ossetia - Entire republic loses power see http://www.meteo-tv.ru/news/Kommentarii-sinoptika/Severnaya-Osetiya-tysyachi-lyudey-bez-sveta/ January 19"Cruel frosts" across Russia Yamalo-Nenets and Khanty-Mansiysk districts, the temperature can drop to -40 ...- 45°C. In the Krasnoyarsk Territory, -43 ...- 48°C, in the north of the central regions - up to -53°C. Negative temperature anomaly will reach 10-15 degrees. see https://news.rambler.ru/weather/38929220-v-moskve-obyavleno-ekstrennoe-preduprezhdenie/?utm_campaign=breaking&utm_medium=push&utm_source=website and Tomsk, Novosibirsk, Kemerovo regions and in the Altai on January 19-24, the temperature will drop to -30 ...- 35°C, in places to -40 ...- 45°C. In the Perm Territory, Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk regions, anomalously cold weather is expected with an average daily temperature of 7-10 degrees below the normal. See https://www.gismeteo.ru/news/klimat/26194-vnimanie-zhestokie-kreschenskie-morozy-ohvatyat-ogromnuyu-territoriyu-rossii/ January 19Record cold in Siberia as Turukhansk the temperature dropped to -49.6C (-57F), breaking the previous record of -46.8C (-52F) set in 1988. See http://hmn.ru/index.php?index=1&ts=180119130722 and https://www.usatoday.com/story/weather/2018/01/17/oymyakon-yakutia-siberia-russia-extreme-cold-temperatures/1039929001/ Oymyakon, Russia - sank to a mind-numbing (and body-numbing) 88F below zero (-66.7C) on Tuesday. https://www.usatoday.com/story/weather/2018/01/17/oymyakon-yakutia-siberia-russia-extreme-cold-temperatures/1039929001/ January 21st-26Far colder than normal in Siberia, n Krasnoyarsk, the average daily temperature was 23 degrees below normal. The worst freeze occurred on January 21, dropping to -40.3 ° C (-40F).January 25, the temperature dropped to -38.5, below the norm by 19 degrees.In Novosibirsk the daytime high - the high! - reached only -26.5 ° C, in Omsk only -24.2 ° C. A deviation of 13-16 degrees. Central and southern regions of Krasnoyarsk and Altai, it was -45 ° C, in the region of Kemerovo and in the Republic of Altai down to -40 ° C, in Khakassia down to -42 ° C, Tyva and Irkutsk Region down to -49 ° C, in the Transbaikal region down to -46 ° C.January 26 in Novosibirsk is -30 ° C at night. In southern Siberia, the night temperature will be -40 to -45 ° C, in Tuva -45 to -50 ° C.Ukraine the temperature dropped below -20°C, in Romania below -17°C, and in Bulgaria below -13°C.January 31Russia: Heavy snowfall and blizzards for Moscow, In 24 hours, 16 cm (6 inches) of snow covered the streets of Moscow, creating chaos for the city's commuters. http://www.euronews.com/2018/01/31/heavy-snowfall-and-blizzards-hit-moscow February 4Russia: Once-in-a-century blizzard in Moscow see https://sputniknews.com/russia/201802041061337639-russia-blizzard-snowfall-weather-record/ and https://news.mail.ru/society/32447963/?frommail=10 and https://youtu.be/5RtaOTUz4QU and http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-42939644 reporting 2000 trees brought down by snowfall.January 5Russia: Snow Armageddon in Moscow - Record snowfall 2nd day in a row. Moscow's meteorological service said Moscow had seen more than half its average monthly snowfall in the space of 24 hours, beating the previous record set in 1957. http://www.meteo-tv.ru/news/Prirodnye-proisshestviya/Snezhnyy-Armageddon/ and https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-moscow-hit-record-snowfall-no-school/29017746.html and https://www.irishtimes.com/news/world/europe/record-snowfall-wreaks-havoc-in-moscow-1.3380393 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~November 15"Very unusual" November snow in South Africa see https://m.traveller24.com/News/WeatherUpdate/pics-cold-snap-brings-sa-snow-in-november-20171115 November 21Rare summer snow in South Africa see https://www.iceagenow.info/rare-summer-snow-south-africa/#more-23584 January 8Algeria: More than 15 inches (40cm) blanketed sand dunes across the small town of Ain Sefra, Algeria. See https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/901733/Sahara-Desert-snow-Ain-Sefra-Algeria-pictures-photos Morocco: Heavy snowfall closes 37 roads. Mountainous areas in the High and Middle Atlas, especially the route connecting Marrakech to Ouarzazate See http://article19.ma/accueil/archives/85663 January 28Massive snow dump in Iran, More than 2½ feet (80 cm) of snow in some areas, see https://www.rt.com/news/417216-iran-snowfall-flights-cancelled/ and http://www.tehrantimes.com/news/420784/Generous-sky-blankets-Iran-with-heavy-snow January 30Morocco: First snow in 50 years paralyzes southern Morocco. After January 20, 2018, when 3,100 miles (5,000 km) of roads were closed due to 'exceptional' snowfall. Now, just 9 days after that exceptional snowfall, the first snow in 50 years to hit southern Morocco has again blocked roads, making travel "absolutely impossible." From 6 am Jan 28 to 6 am Jan 29, Amzri received 22 to 30 cm (almost one foot!) of snow and Imdrasse received 10 to 20 cm (3.93 - 7.87 inches).The snowfall is currently affecting Ouarzazate (gateway to the Sahara Desert), Taroudant and even Zagora, which hasn't experienced snowfall since 1968. See https://youtu.be/O3HQi5hxd2I and https://www.moroccoworldnews.com/2018/01/239497/zagoura-ouarzazate-taroudant-snow/ February 1Iran: Snow has covered many cities and villages in Iran see https://timesofislamabad.com/01-Feb-2018/48-snow-hit-pakistani-pilgrims-in-iran-rescued February 3rd to 7Morocco: February 3, 2018, significant snowfall has hit several regions of Morocco, for the first time ever for some. From February 6 to 7, up to 282 cm of snow was recorded by the National Meteorological Directorate on Jbal Habri (Ifrane) and 272 cm at Michlifen Station. The snow caused major disruptions in transportation. Some 38 roads were still cut due to the snow at 23:00 on Tuesday, February 6. In the city of Ifrane, the snow reached 173 cm (5 ft-8 inches) deep. Khenifra, snow depths of 170 cm were recorded in Moulay Yaâcoub and 190 cm in Ouiwane. In Beni-Mellal, 85 cm were recorded at Aghbala. See https://www.medias24.com/MAROC/Quoi-de-neuf/180281-Jusqu-a-280-cm-de-neige-au-Moyen-Atlas.html ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~November 7Unseasonal snow and giant hail for New South Wales, see http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-11-08/bundaberg-storm-leaves-thousands-without-power-ergon/9128734 November 22nd A late "cold snap" ripped across western and central Victoria this month, causing extensive damage to wheat and legumes. See https://weatheraction.wordpress.com/2017/11/22/australia-cold-snap-wipes-out-180m-worth-of-crops/ December 2Snow in Tasmania on 1st day of summer see http://www.couriermail.com.au/technology/tasmania-covered-in-snow-during-the-first-weekend-of-summer/news-story/c57e468872352d9a3c29f7a29a56c5de December 14Record cold in Australia Mount Isa had its lowest overnight December temperate ever on record at 12 degrees Celsius - 11C degrees below average. "Burketown yesterday had a minimum of 17.7C which was the lowest they'd seen up there since 1920, but that was eclipsed today with 16C, and that's the coldest December morning since 1907," said Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Bernard. "Richmond yesterday was 11.8C which was the lowest there in December since 1909." http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-12-06/cold-outback-weather-sweeps-across-western-queensland/9231572 January 13Melbourne shivers through summer cold snap, temperatures 19C (66.2F), below average for this time of year, said Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Stephen King. http://www.news.com.au/national/victoria/melbourne-weather-forecast-heavy-storms-for-friday-afternoon-peak/news-story/8804801f852815432c8baa4c91a5b61d January 31Summer Blizzard in Tasmania see https://www.3aw.com.au/summer-in-australia-snow-in-tasmania/ and http://www.news.com.au/technology/environment/natural-wonders/tasmania-weather-summer-snow-shocks-tassie/news-story/1f60186c8bc03147ee2f6910db5d6d9d ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~November 2China: Early snow in China, in Changchun, Northeast China's Jilin province. At the nearby animal breeding base for pandas and tigers, the animals appeared to be both surprised and amused by the unexpected snow.November 15Afghanistan Early snowfall see https://www.pajhwok.com/en/2017/11/14/some-ghazni-districts-get-1st-snowfall November 28Mongolia: Far colder than normal in Mongolia. Temperature dropped to -32ºC (-26.6ºF) in Ulaanbaatar (the capital of Mongolia), and November 29 it dropped to -30ºC.December 14Pakistan blizzard dumps three feet of snow with roads blocked, tourists stranded and schools close i Galiyat region. https://tribune.com.pk/story/1582584/1-galiyat-season-opens-blizzard-dumps-three-feet-snow/ Afghanistan - Incessant snowfall shuts highway - The busy Salang Highway, linking Kabul with northern provinces, was blocked for heavy traffic as a result of incessant snowfall on Thursday morning. Lt. Gen. Mohammad Rajab, highway maintenance commander, said the road was closed after a snowfall of 45 cm (18 inches) in southern and 25 cm (10 inches) in northern parts of Salang.December 16Korea: Earliest ice formation on Korean river in 71 years, cold wave triggers earliest ice formation on the Han River since December 12, 1946. http://english.donga.com/List/3/04/26/1158425/1 December 19Japan: Severe cold and heavy snowfall in Japan, Five times average snowfall in Morioka city. Temperatures below minus 20 degrees. http://news.tv-asahi.co.jp/news_society/articles/000117003.html December 26Myanmar: Unexpected cold hit the Winga Baw camp for orphaned elephants in Myanmar. As Temperatures fell to 8°C (46°F) the animals get blankets https://youtu.be/rlx7krjK_40 January 4Bangladesh cold wave, regions of Dinajpur, Sayedpur, Pabna, Naogaon and Chuadanga are the mostly affected, see http://www.banglanews24.com/english/national/article/66031/northern-districts-shiver-with-cold January 6India - Uttar Pradesh - 70 dead due to severe cold. Sultanpur district low of 2.8°C, Lucknow shivered at 3°C. Bahraich recorded 3.4°C, Muzaffarnagar (4.9°C), Kanpur (4.2°C), Barabanki (3.4°C), while Varanasi, Meerut and Lakhimpur Kheri were all at 5°C.see http://www.firstpost.com/india/intense-cold-wave-persists-in-uttar-pradesh-70-homeless-people-dead-so-far-due-to-lack-of-night-shelters-4289881.html January 7Nepal: Six people died of freezing cold in Saptari district and three in Rautahat district, mostly children and elderly people, Republica Newspaper reported on Saturday. see http://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/world/asia/cold-wave-takes-nine-lives-in-nepal-1515300182 Bangladesh: Death toll rises in grip of severe cold see http://unb.com.bd/bangladesh-news/Death-toll-rises-in-grip-of-severe-cold-wave%C2%A0/59992 January 8Bangladesh: Coldest ever temperatures dropped to 2.6 degrees Celsius at Tetulia in Panchagarh, previous record low of 2.8 °C (37 °F) was recorded in 1968. 12 people, including 6 children, died of cold-related ailments in just 4 days. See https://watchers.news/2018/01/10/bangladesh-hit-by-coldest-temperatures-ever/ and http://www.newagebd.net/article/33535/another-spell-of-cold-wave-likely-from-sunday January 10China: Record snowfall in China - 2.5 million lose power. First heavy snowfall January 7th followed by a bigger second snowfall, January 10. All power in Suizhou, a city of 2.5 million people in Hubei province, was down due to heavy snow, state broadcaster China Central Television reported. Temperatures in Suizhou were expected to plunge as low as -5C (23F) over the weekend. January 7th reporthttps://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-weather-snow-food/china-fruit-vegetable-prices-surge-as-blizzards-cut-off-roads-damage-crops-idUSKBN1EW0ET , and January 10 report http://www.thebigwobble.org/2018/01/china-hit-by-second-wave-of-snow-after.html January 25Fish frozen to death in South Korea, fish farm in the sea off the town of Goheung on South Korea's southwestern coast. See http://app.yonhapnews.co.kr/YNA/Basic/ForeignGallery/view.aspx?lang=EN&contents_id=PYH20180125182500341 January 26Heavy snow continues pounding central and eastern China, "Some trains influenced by the snowfall stopped at the maintenance station in Hefei for power supply and winter protection. Bullet trains for temporary stop at a maintenance station in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. "China's national observatory upgraded its snowstorm warning to the second highest level on Thursday." See http://chinaplus.cri.cn/nihao/learn-through-news/27/20180126/83152.html February 4China: Heavy snow snarls world's largest rail network as a rare heavy snow in south and central China snarled the world's largest rail network this week, closing highways, freezing ports and cutting off critical supplies of thermal coal. http://www.emtv.com.pg/perfect-storm-chinas-blizzard-exposes-flaws-in-rail-coal-policies/ February 6Nearly a thousand fishing boats trapped in ice in NE China's Jinshitan Fishing Port, Liaoning Province. https://youtu.be/CRPN5nYJTRU Taiwan Tropical Snow Storm Near freezing at night - in a tropical country. Fish are cold-shocked to the point of losing entire aquaculture areas, so fish farms are feverishly pumping ground water to try to warm ponds. https://youtu.be/OIitAwn8-y4 and https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/3355379 and https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/3356151 February 8thJapan: Record snowfall in Japan kills seven. Ground Self-Defense Force personnel freed trapped motorists today after record snowfall kept traffic at a standstill across much of the Hokuriku region of northwestern Japan. At least 1,400 or vehicles got stuck on Feb. 6, creating a line that stretched about 12 miles (20 km). As of 9 a.m. this morning, 310 trucks and cars remained stranded on the road. Seven people were killed in snow-related accidents and at least 34 injured in Fukui, Ishikawa, Toyama and Niigata prefectures. See http://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/AJ201802080031.html ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~NovemberArctic blizzard in Bologna - Video at www.facebook.com/severeweatherEU/videos/2115374465352310/?_fb_noscript=1 . "The storm lasted for several hours and left 10 cm of fresh snow on the ground!December 4Heavy snow and ice in Bavaria, video www.br.de/nachrichten/schnee-und-glatteis-in-bayern-mehr-als-400-verkehrsunfaelle-und-mehrere-tote-100.html December 10Turkey - More than 3 feet of snow in 12 hours http://strangesounds.org/2017/12/mighty-snowstorm-turkey-artvin-drops-1-meter-of-snow-in-12-hours-blocking-roads-and-closing-schools-in-artvin.html and In the live animal market in Erzurum's Oltu district,December 11Traffic jams 600 miles long in the Netherlands https://www.reuters.com/article/us-netherlands-britain-weather/snow-disrupts-schools-travel-in-uk-netherlands-idUSKBN1E51R1 Heavy snow brings transport chaos across Europe - More than 900 flight cancellations and delays in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and the U.K. About 400 flights were cancelled at Schiphol - one of Europe's biggest airports - about 200 in Brussels, and more than 300 at Frankfurt airport, the busiest in Germany. http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-42310933 Danish met-office (DMI)Report record cold summer in Denmark https://www.dr.dk/nyheder/vejret/ja-sommeren-var-elendig-i-aar-laveste-makstemperatur-nogensinde December 12The canton of Valais experienced some of the heaviest December snowfall, Sion, the cantonal capital, received a record 65cms (25 inches) of snow over the weekend. Around 80cms (31 inches) fell at higher elevations. https://www.thelocal.ch/20171212/avalanche-warnings-as-valais-recovers-from-heavy-snowfall December 17Swiss ski area claims 9 ft of snow in 3 days https://www.inthesnow.com/swiss-ski-area-claims-3-5m-almost-12-feet-snow-7-days/ December 20The temperature is low. Frozen locally strong in the central and northern.Temperature: from -02 (minus 2) to 6 degrees Celsius.Asvestochori * Evosmos * Thermi * Center * Kymina * Lagadas * Nea Michaniona * Panorama * Sindos * Chalkidiki * Oraiokastro * Macedonia, Thrace In Halkidiki local rains will occur in the lowlands and snow in mountainous and semi-mountainous areas. Temperature: from -3 (minus 3) to 6 degrees Celsius. see http://news247.gr/eidiseis/kairos/se-eleutherh-ptwsh-h-thermokrasia-pagetos-kai-xioni-sto-megalutero-meros-ths-xwras.4994277.html December 22Greece - Snow strands hundreds for hours on highway, see www.keeptalkinggreece.com/2017/12/22/greece-athens-lamia-highway-snow/ and https://youtu.be/PSlb_IlzaKs December 27Heathrow cancels dozens of flights due to ice and snow, see http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/uk-snow-latest-updates-london-heathrow-airport-flights-cancelled-ice-roads-accidents-m1-motorway-a8130196.html January 7Spain: Spain - Heavy snowfall traps thousands in cars overnight, see https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/jan/07/snow-spain-traps-thousands-people-cars-overnight January 9-11France: 'Once-in-a-generation' snowfall in French Alps. Almost 8 feet (2.4 metres) of snow in 48 hours. https://www.thelocal.fr/20180109/in-pictures-french-alps-hit-by-snowmaggedon January 11French and Italian Alps - Record snowfall - Skiers now playing "find your car" http://www.meteo-tv.ru/news/Prirodnye-proisshestviya/Alpy-nakrylo-rekordnymi-snegopadami/ Switzerland: Alps - Trains reach stranded tourists http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-42642322 January 22Very Heavy snowfall cuts off Swiss and Austrian towns, Six feet (2 meters) of snow in six days in some areas. With thousands of people were stranded in the Alps after heavy snowfall blocked train lines and roads to the Swiss resort town of Zermatt and St. Anton in Austria. Davos, Switzerland, has been buried under head-high snow (six feet) in the last 6 days, three feet of it in the last two days alone. http://www.dw.com/en/heavy-snowfall-cuts-off-alpine-towns-in-switzerland-and-austria/a-42248169 January 23Scientists have once again set up a mock Arctic base camp to educate world leaders about man-made global warming at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.and http://dailycaller.com/2018/01/23/davos-scientists-snow-switzerland-world-economic-forum/ January 31Spain: Snow brings chaos to roads in Spain - Again. Spain's national weather agency issued warnings that the cold could continue over the weekend and into next week in 33 provinces across the peninsula and Balearic Islands see https://www.thelocal.es/20180202/snow-brings-chaos-to-roads-across-northern-and-central-spain February 7Spain: Heavy snowfall in Spain - Temps far below average AEMET representative Delia Gutiérrez said the temperatures will be "far below" the average "between 3ºC and 6ºC below across the country and up to 6ºC and 10ºC below average in mountainous areas." The windchill factor will intensify the cold. Temperatures are forecast to drop below -5ºC in many regions, see https://elpais.com/elpais/2018/02/06/inenglish/1517908298_655695.html and https://elpais.com/elpais/2018/02/02/inenglish/1517561188_976162.html?rel=mas February 7France: Heavy snowfall - 460 miles of traffic jams around Paris see http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5361975/Paris-looks-beautiful-seven-inches-snow.html?ITO=1490 Bosnia: Snow in Bihac in Bosnia is covered with 60 cm (2 ft) of snow, and several schools are closed. www.vrt.be/vrtnws/nl/2018/02/05/sneeuw-van-het-oosten-tot-het-westen/ February 8France: Northern France hit by heavy snow with cold temperatures of -12.4 ° were recorded this morning in Pontoise, -7.9 at the Longchamp racecourse in Paris and -7.5 ° in Fontainebleau. Motorway chaos on The N118 will remain closed in both directions between the bridge of Sèvres and Les Ulis "until further order". And reports of "in Paris, people have been trapped in cars for 22 hours". See: www.bfmtv.com/planete/nouvelles-chutes-de-neige-en-ile-de-france-appel-a-ne-pas-circuler-en-voiture-vendredi-1369114.html