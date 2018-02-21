The Windsor Hum, can be heard throughout Windsor, Ontario, home to almost 220,000 people, but it has been reported 90 miles away in the US city of Cleveland.
Complaints of the part noise, part vibration arose in 2011, when locals initially compared it to rattling windows.
Comment: Interesting, that's the same year the 'strange sky sounds' phenomenon really took off.
But as the hum began to vary in its intensity, droning on for days at unbearable levels, distressed locals have taken to all forms of social media to question their hearing and vent their frustrations.
On Twitter, Kieran Owen wrote: "Heard the Windsor Hum for the first time. Like a distant yet gigantic lawn mower."
Jim Dunstan, who may be new to the local area questioned on Facebook: "Is there something going on? Can hear a loud humming and mechanical noises consistently in the past half hour or so."
Others have likened the sound to a fleet of diesel engines positioned right next to your home or the vibrations blasting from a concert sub woofer.
A Twitter group established to examine the Windsor Hum claimed the noise was at its worst in 2016.
The Windsor Hum wrote: "The Hum is worse than its been in years!" A day later, another post said: "An entire community is being shaken by the Hum... 24 hours and no rest!"
Locals have been affected to such an extent, they launched a private Facebook group to vent their frustrations, but also trying to find their own solutions.
Mike Provost who helps run the page has collected more than 4,000 pages of daily observations of the sound, during different weather conditions, in a bid to find a cause, the New York Times reported.
Sabrina Wiese beckoned others to consider having to leave their home town - full of everything and everyone they know and love - just to escape the sound.
A report from The University of Windsor suggested the hum originates from Zug Island on the Detroit River, because it is full of manufacturing operations.
In Britain, a so-called Bristol hum made headlines in the late 1970s.
The low-pitched drone noise troubled residents for years, as they reported sleep loss and sickness.
Comment: It may not be noise pollution, i.e. man-made. It could also be at least partly natural, but yes, 'new' at the same time.
What's striking in this particular case is that something about the location apparently 'anchors' the noise(s) there very frequently, if you'll excuse the pun. Zug Island, located in the river between the two cities, might in some way function as an 'anchor' or 'transducer' of electrophonic geomagnetic frequencies.
