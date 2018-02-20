© Agence France -Presse/Anto Sembiring



The awakening of Sinabung among other volcanoes awakening on a multi century cycle, indicates that the grand solar minimum intensification of intense eruptions has begun. This latest eruption of Sinabung has sent ash 17KM/55,000ft into the atmosphere which reached the troposphere and will spread across Asia. Iceland awakens as well and the world is not ready to handle another "Year Without a Summer" which this signals. Good luck in your preparations.