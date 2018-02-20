Society's Child
US Air Force to abandon surveillance crafts and satellites due to Russian and Chinese military superiority
Sputnik
Tue, 20 Feb 2018 16:03 UTC
The United States has decided to ditch a $7 billion surveillance aircraft program in favor of an information network that connects sensors from manned and unmanned aircraft, satellites, ships at sea and ground troops.
"In a contested environment, an integrated air, space, ground network is more resilient than a single point," said Heather Wilson, Air Force Secretary, as cited by SpaceNews.
The Pentagon assumed that large and expensive satellites were more vulnerable to electronic and kinetic attacks, while smaller aircrafts would be more resilient. The Air Force believes that this concept will allow the United States to prevail in future conflicts, with the budget proposal shifting money from hardware to software.
"This budget changes the way in which we intend to execute battle management command and control," Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson said at a Mitchell Institute event on Capitol Hill on February 16.
The new satellites are expected to have more room for fuel so that they may move quickly to a different orbit or deploy countermeasures if attacked.
"A lot of the growth is going into the development and testing of new capabilities to be able to have defendable assets on orbit," Wilson added.
Such Air Force weapons systems as the airliner-size JSTARS radar surveillance aircrafts were deemed easy targets in a potential conflict due to the fact that Russia and China were developing high-speed missiles, advanced ground and space-based surveillance technologies.
Earlier in February, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence presented a report on Russia's and China's space capabilities.
"Foreign countries - particularly China and Russia - will continue to expand their space-based reconnaissance, communications, and navigation systems in terms of the numbers of satellites, the breadth of their capability, and the applications for use," said the 2018 Worldwide Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community.
US intelligence also predicted that "destructive" Russian and Chinese anti-satellite weapons probably would reach "initial operational capability in the next few years."
When a man knows he is to be hanged in a fortnight, it concentrates his mind wonderfully.
Recent Comments
ME SPEAK 'EM BIG ENGLISH Self-defense? Perhaps if you hadn't murdered all those Cherokee and Osage and stolen their land so you (Jen) could get...
So, I gather from some of the responses from the Teachers Union and others, they have no problem with hired guns to protect them, but don't want...
Agree with the Stranger's comments that the money isn't going to the welfare state participants in any meaningful way(see corbettreport film "9/11...
As earlier noted: " . . . a smart-mouthed, bellicose, self-justifying, angry little man."
I trust Goldie Hawn. She's very bright, very self-possessed, and wouldn't make statements like this just to get attention. She's trying to take...