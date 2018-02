© Avon and Somerset Police



An escaped prisoner, who is serving a life sentence for raping and killing a woman, is back behind bars thanks to the intervention of an "eagle-eyed" member of the public.An extensive manhunt was launched after Keith Whitehousein South Gloucestershire on Saturday night. He was last seen several hours earlier.Whitehouse was known to have psychopathic personality disorder. Nobody looked for him until he killed Bromiley. He was handed a life sentence for manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility."He's a hero, after he made sure I was safe he followed him and called the police,"the man's wife said to the Gazette, a local newspaper. "Although he's really shy, he deserves so much praise and I am so proud of him, due to his actions a nasty man is off the streets."Stroud Police tweeted their thanks to the man after the arrest was made.