Sweden riots
Kent Ekeroth, politician of the Sweden Democrats, said migration is the greatest threat to Sweden and Western Europe, Hungary's newspaper Magyar Hirlap reports.

Ekeroth told the newspaper there are already "small civil wars in certain areas of the country". Murder, rape and burglaries will undermine the lives of the Swedes, he said. In Ekeroth's opinion, immigration must be stopped and deportations are needed.

The Sweden Democrats politician also heavily criticised Sweden's left-liberal parties. He said "they have 'blood on their hands' because their policies have caused crime and terrorist attacks in Sweden".

On Wednesday, Ekeroth defended the Hungarian government in the Swedish parliament. He said Hungary "symbolises the protection and conservation of its people and culture."

He added it is hypocrisy when Swedish politicians indignantly accuse some countries of intervening in the US or Swedish elections, but then are happy if the United States or George Soros want to intervene in the Hungarian elections.

According to Ekeroth, Swedish politicians should rather learn from Hungary than criticise it. Half a continent was destroyed. "History will judge you hard", he said.