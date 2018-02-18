Society's Child
Swedish politician: 'There are small civil wars in our country and we need to stop immigration'
Voice of Europe
Sun, 18 Feb 2018 00:00 UTC
Ekeroth told the newspaper there are already "small civil wars in certain areas of the country". Murder, rape and burglaries will undermine the lives of the Swedes, he said. In Ekeroth's opinion, immigration must be stopped and deportations are needed.
The Sweden Democrats politician also heavily criticised Sweden's left-liberal parties. He said "they have 'blood on their hands' because their policies have caused crime and terrorist attacks in Sweden".
On Wednesday, Ekeroth defended the Hungarian government in the Swedish parliament. He said Hungary "symbolises the protection and conservation of its people and culture."
He added it is hypocrisy when Swedish politicians indignantly accuse some countries of intervening in the US or Swedish elections, but then are happy if the United States or George Soros want to intervene in the Hungarian elections.
According to Ekeroth, Swedish politicians should rather learn from Hungary than criticise it. Half a continent was destroyed. "History will judge you hard", he said.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- The dirty secret behind Warren Buffett's billions: America's favorite investor loves monopoly, not free markets
- Swedish politician: 'There are small civil wars in our country and we need to stop immigration'
- Thinking critically about 'social justice' - a guide
- Hillary Clinton outspent Russians 53-1... And Lost
- More Minnesotans own guns - and violent crime remains low
- PressTV interview with Eva Bartlett: 'Everything you've been told about Syria is a lie'
- SOTT Focus: Florida School Shooting: A Culture of Narcissistic Entitlement and Resentment
- Record number of 280 snowy owls counted in Wisconsin this winter
- As regime change fails, could a military coup or invasion of Venezuela be next?
- Dems and MSM wreaked more havoc than Russians, says WH spokesman
- Delusional? Joe Biden tiptoes towards a 2020 run
- Netanyahu taunts Iranian FM with drone fragment
- Tillerson: No deviation from 'big sticks' strategy with North Korea
- Father and daughter killed by avalanche in the French Alps
- February 17th, anniversary of the Libyan revolution lie, destruction and crimes against humanity
- More genocide? As Gaza dries up, Israel turns off fresh water source
- Kerfuffle: Israel outraged over 'Jewish perpetrators' of Holocaust remark from Polish PM
- Family awarded $36M settlement after cop kills mom, shoots son age 5 over traffic ticket
- American Olympian: 'I can't wait for the day we move past this'
- Kosovo celebrates a decade of dependence and confusion
- The dirty secret behind Warren Buffett's billions: America's favorite investor loves monopoly, not free markets
- Hillary Clinton outspent Russians 53-1... And Lost
- As regime change fails, could a military coup or invasion of Venezuela be next?
- Dems and MSM wreaked more havoc than Russians, says WH spokesman
- Delusional? Joe Biden tiptoes towards a 2020 run
- Netanyahu taunts Iranian FM with drone fragment
- Tillerson: No deviation from 'big sticks' strategy with North Korea
- February 17th, anniversary of the Libyan revolution lie, destruction and crimes against humanity
- Delusional Joe Biden says Russia is in 'serious decline' and threatens the stability of the 'liberal world order' at the same time
- Turkey supports Syria's territorial integrity, says Foreign Minister
- S. Korea all smiles at Olympics, yet troops take part in massive SE Asia drills
- Israeli PM's telecom cronies busted as corruption scandal continues to unfold
- Staffan de Mistura: Break-up of Syria may lead to 'Balkanization' of Middle East
- Trump: FBI could have prevented Florida mass shooting if they weren't so obsessed with hunting Russians
- SOTT Focus: Behind the Headlines: Florida School Mass Shooting: Gun Control, Mental Illness and the Criminal Mind
- Ex-CIA operative says US has long meddled in elections but it's OK since they are the 'good cops'
- Wasserman-Schultz urges Florida shooting vigil attendees to 'hold elected officials accountable'
- Mueller's investigation is a farce - Files joke indictment against Russian trolls
- ICC has over 1 million testimonies from Afghans suing US government over war crimes
- Russian Foreign Ministry Zakharova dismisses Mueller's charges on election meddling as absurdity
- Swedish politician: 'There are small civil wars in our country and we need to stop immigration'
- Thinking critically about 'social justice' - a guide
- More Minnesotans own guns - and violent crime remains low
- PressTV interview with Eva Bartlett: 'Everything you've been told about Syria is a lie'
- SOTT Focus: Florida School Shooting: A Culture of Narcissistic Entitlement and Resentment
- More genocide? As Gaza dries up, Israel turns off fresh water source
- Kerfuffle: Israel outraged over 'Jewish perpetrators' of Holocaust remark from Polish PM
- Family awarded $36M settlement after cop kills mom, shoots son age 5 over traffic ticket
- American Olympian: 'I can't wait for the day we move past this'
- Kosovo celebrates a decade of dependence and confusion
- With everyone doping at the Olympics, why is only Russia punished?
- Where is the American outrage over the FBI spying on them?
- Ancient Rome's decline and today's United States - some eerie similarities
- Israeli public and officials outraged: Swastikas painted on Polish embassy in Israel after PM's 'Jewish Holocaust perpetrators' remarks
- Senate blocks immigration measure that doesn't include money for Trump's wall
- Thousands protest in Kiev demanding Poroshenko's impeachment in response to Saakashvili deportation
- Afrin Kurds turn to Syrian Army to protect borders from Turkish offensive
- Iranian airliner crash leaves 65 people dead
- WaPo finally admits 'Russian propaganda' was really US mainstream media material and was 'factual'
- Ukrainian radicals storm Russian cultural center in Kiev and burn Russian flag
- Archaeological surprise found beneath Tomb of Jonah in Iraq
- Top Russian commander debunks myths about the Soviet war in Afghanistan
- Review: Solzhenitsyn on the history of Jews in Russia
- Archeologists using laser scans discover ancient 'lost' city built by the Purépecha in western Mexico
- Crimean bridge builders unearth spectacular archaeological find
- Sorry, not everyone felt that way: Racism, rationalization and the potential of white allyship
- Fascinating discoveries suggest Isle of May was a healing centre for hundreds of years (PHOTOS)
- Flashback: Israeli newspaper: We mustn't forget that some of the greatest murderers in modern times were Jewish, particularly those in Stalin's Russia
- Former Red Guard member recounts the horrors of China's Cultural Revolution
- New light on the Phaistos Disc: The goddess of love who glows and grows dim
- The destructive radical feminist legacy of Kate Millett
- How radical feminism ruined lives
- Hidden Egyptian paintings depict never seen before animals and unexplained drownings
- Maurice Pappworth: The doctor who exposed the UK's horrible and useless medical experiments on patients
- Historian: A 'red scare' is launched by the elites every 20 to 30 years
- Discovery: Thousands of dead bodies buried under the University of Mississippi Medical Center
- Archaeologists discover human remains buried in mysterious sand mounds in Australia
- The Big Burn - Global fire 13k years ago
- How UFO reports narration change with the technology of the times
- "Vela Incident": Is Israel behind 1979's mysterious nuclear explosion?
- Can Olympic figure skaters break the aerial 5-spin barrier?
- Scientists working on making actual 'sheeple' so they can harvest human organs from sheep
- Asteroids may hold the key to the chemical origins of life
- A person's genes may reveal the time of their death
- In cold blood: The therapeutic benefits of hypothermia
- 'Worst case scenario': Kikai volcano set to erupt and could kill 100 million people
- Expert claims human speech will be replaced by thought communications via computer by the year 2050
- Researchers reverse Alzheimer's in mice by targeting a key enzyme
- Layer of "slime" could leave areas more vulnerable to submarine landslides
- Retrocausality may explain how the future can change what happens now - as in a quantum time machine
- What fuels the flat-Earthers?
- Google and big business design adblocker to be installed as default on Chrome banning what it deems "most intrusive ads"
- SOTT Focus: Mackinder's Geopolitics vs. Xi Jinping's New Silk Road: Reality is Not a Closed System
- Did ancient ozone holes sterilize forests 252 million years ago?
- New form of light created in the lab
- Solar minimum is upon us and 20 years of data shows other stars are exhibiting similar signs
- Scientists uncover more about the mystery of the origin of gold
- Storm on Neptune is mysteriously fading away
- Sunspot explodes for more than 6 hours, hurls giant solar flare at earth
- Farewell to a pioneering pollution sensor - NASA retires failing Tropospheric Emission Spectrometer
- Record number of 280 snowy owls counted in Wisconsin this winter
- Father and daughter killed by avalanche in the French Alps
- Dead oarfish discovered on the coast of Barra, Philippines and also Peru
- Boy killed by pack of dogs in Jharkhand, India
- Avalanche kills two Alpine Rescue members in Italy
- Man dies following attack by bear in Odisha, India
- Rare winter tornado tears a path of destruction through Uniontown, Pennsylvania (PHOTOS)
- Teenager in Western Australia gets his jaw broken by kangaroo he was attempting to hunt
- Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes south Wales, tremor felt from Cornwall to Liverpool
- Number of cetaceans washing up on Irish coasts at record levels with 263 strandings in 2017
- Massive explosion caused by lightning strike shakes Sunshine Coast, Australia
- West coast of South Island, New Zealand hit by 9000 lightning strikes
- 'Angry' otters attempted to drown dog in Victoria, British Columbia
- Scientists claim bitter cold in Southeast US part of mysterious 'hole' in global warming
- Earthquake swarm hits Canary Islands' La Palma
- What knocked over 100 giant trees in Washington's Olympic National Park?
- 7.2 magnitude quake strikes Mexico near Pacific coast
- Border collies run like the wind to restore new life to Chilean forest
- Multiple cities in southern Ontario, Canada are being invaded by wild coyotes
- Six sinkholes open in The Villages, Florida
- 'Shooting star' lights up Oshawa, Ontario night sky
- Two fireballs streak through southern Spain's skies in one night (VIDEO)
- Fireball seen over Oregon, Washington and British Columbia
- Beach cam captures meteor fireball lighting up the skies over Dawlish, UK
- Possible meteor fireball reported in southeast Newfoundland
- Bolide captured over western France
- 'Meteorite ball of fire' spotted in night skies of Horsham, UK
- Meteor fireball reported over western skies in the US
- Oklahoma City resident captures meteor fireball on dash cam
- 'It was loud!' Mysterious boom, shock wave rattles homes in central Oklahoma
- Did a satellite just crash to Earth? Day after spectacular fireball over Peru, three large metal spheres found (VIDEOS)
- Widespread booms perplex residents of Fox Valley, Wisconsin
- Fireball spotted over Peru (VIDEO)
- Mysterious satellite plummets to Earth in fireball near Bolivian border (PHOTOS)
- Mysterious boom heard in central Michigan attributed to tannerite
- Meteor fireball streaks across skies of southern Spain, shines brighter than the moon (VIDEO)
- Scientists: Bright meteor fireball near Grand Bend, Ontario likely dropped meteorites
- Loud, mystery boom rattles residents in southern Maine
- Loud boom rattles homes in southern Arkansas; officials unaware of cause
- Residents of North Routt, Colorado trying to solve mystery of what rattled homes
- The benefits of Ashwagandha for men's health
- Dr. Davis: Is sugar making you age faster?
- What a difference 6 inches can make: Are you ready to start sleeping on an incline?
- Get to know your moles
- The Precautionary Principle asks 'How much harm is avoidable?' rather than 'How much harm is acceptable?'
- French wine study shows humans can taste fungicides and glyphosate-based herbicides
- Postdoctoral research fellow at Harvard medical school explains the power of reiki
- Known Monsanto propagandist, Dr. Miller authored Newsweek hit piece calling organic food a 'scam'
- Where did medicine go wrong? The strange world of vaccines, pregnancy and children
- FDA's regulatory overreach reflects a poor understanding of Homeopathy
- Record flu season causes concerns global pandemic is not far off
- Worldwide flu crisis: What we know and the many things we don't
- Experts admit in mainstream news that mutations in virus caused by flu shot have worsened the epidemic
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Hands off my lady bits! The medical mismanagement of female health
- Researchers confirm processed diets are "increasing burden of cancer"
- Major study reveals processed foods are driving up rates of cancer
- Better than opioids: Swimming in cold water could be an alternative to strong painkillers
- Dr. Mark Hyman: The calorie myth is the most damaging food lie we have ever been told
- H3N2: The deadly flu no one saw coming
- 1 in 10 American deaths caused by flu, and climbing
- The pineal gland doesn't produce enough DMT for psychedelic experiences, says researcher
- Bullying, either as victim or perpetrator, found to triple the risk for psychotic disorders
- Choose your pursuits carefully - Ten habits that will dramatically improve your life
- Study finds people who are addicted to Facebook more likely to be narcissists
- Study: Apologies from the powerful are perceived as insincere
- A theory of homeostasis: The genius of our lizard brain
- Brain regeneration & healing with music
- Attention restoration theory: What happens to our brain when we experience complete silence and peace of mind?
- Former CIA Officer, Susan Carnicero, tells you how to spot a lie
- Researchers find stress can be contagious and alter the brains of your partner
- How technology and increasing automation are adding to our loneliness problem
- Spending too much time in dimly lit rooms may be dimming our brains as well!
- Study: Meditation won't necessarily make you a calmer person: Buddhist practice leaves people just as aggressive and prejudiced
- Panpsychism: The idea that everything from spoons to stones are conscious is gaining academic credibility
- Study says narcissistic perfectionists like Steve Jobs are toxic to society
- Adolescence is lasting much longer than it used to
- How language can be marker of depression
- Children best learn social skills from storybooks about human characters
- Young kids are creative geniuses but the education system destroys it
- The toxic effects of loneliness on the human body
- Nick Redfern: A woman's tale of 'shadowy, nightmarish, fedora-wearing figures'
- Missing New York skier found 2,900 miles away in California
- Dan Aykroyd and the phenomena of UFOs and Men in Black
- England's Wild Hunt of 1127
- UK: Islamic exorcism revealed in shocking video
- Contractor for Pentagon and secret government research speaks out on UFO study he conducted
- A controversial tale of the Cannock 'Alien Big Cats'
- The Kalanoro: Madagascar's mysterious little people
- Porton Down, Base AL/499 and bizarre accounts of other mysterious phantom bases
- Man claims he lost virginity at 17 to alien woman
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Our Haunted Planet: Possession and Other High Strangeness
- Philosopher Rudolf Steiner talked of supernatural beings that feed on negative emotions
- Irish exorcist priest calls in for back up amid dramatic increase in demonic activity (VIDEO)
- Will aliens save humanity? Probably not
- UFO video is the start of 'War of the Worlds' claims US Navy pilot
- Mysterious gamma rays are alien messages claims MIT astronomer
- Increasing window-faller events? There were 55 Mothman sightings in Chicago in 2017
- Airmen involved in 'The Rendlesham Forest Incident' possibly abducted
- Woman films vertical UFO over Mexico
- Manhattan reported more UFO sightings in last two years than any other borough
- Cow escapes slaughter by smashing through metal fence, breaking man's arm, then swimming to safety on island
- Co-author of physics paper is age 7 and feline
- Flatearth Aeronautical Experimentation Colonisation And Exploration Society to launch satellites by throwing them off the edge
- Missouri women catches neighbor's Corgi riding her pony
- The yolk's on you: Norway's Olympic team receives 15,000 eggs they didn't order
- IKEA founder forced to walk through all of heaven before getting to his section
- ER nurse's video about flu epidemic goes viral: 'Wash your stinking hands!'
- FBI Director warns release of memo will undermine public trust in secret unaccountable spy agencies
- Flat-Earther is literally launching himself into space to prove planet is flat
- Freezing streets, red-hot moves: Russian breakdance team braves -29C
- World Economic Forum - "The internet is exposing our lies and it needs to stop"
- Bad to the bone: Vladimir Putin's extraordinarily badass alpha male walk (VIDEO)
- Man claiming personal relationship with magical super-being says 'fake news' stories are harming society
- CNN suddenly concerned about very real threat of asteroid impacts amid government shutdown
- 100% of the world's politicians owned by the richest 1%
- Want to date a Russian woman? Here are 7 reasons why it might end in disappointment
- Putin weaponizes sheep and launches sneaky attack on US bases in Romania
- Fallon parodies upcoming 'Fake News Awards'
- Montrealer creates parked DeLorean snow sculpture - police confused
- No joke! President John Tyler, born 1790, has two living grandsons
Quote of the Day
"In keeping silent about evil, in burying it so deep within us that no sign of it appears on the surface, we are implanting it, and it will rise up a thousand fold in the future. When we neither punish nor reproach evildoers, we are not simply protecting their trivial old age, we are thereby ripping the foundations of justice from beneath new generations."
Recent Comments
Yknow, I wonder, lets talk Michaela Jackson, maybe it's just me, I actually am not a fan of him. But what captured the world was the music and...
Well, it's all rather obvious from their own texts and days of absolution... isn't that the name of that day in which they forgive themselves for...
Asteroids: gods reset button
“Although there was misconduct on the part of some Soviet troops, any misdemeanor was vigorously punished by the military police and political...
Waste of time given the research on stem cell activation... maybe they want to do it for 'other' reasons?
Comment: The destructive nature of mass migration is now finally being comprehended by a number of countries in Europe. If they can only put two and two together and realize that the wars they tacitly or overtly support in the Middle East and elsewhere lead to such domestic disasters, then we finally might be getting somewhere. But don't count on that happening any time soon.