Kent Ekeroth, politician of the Sweden Democrats, said migration is the greatest threat to Sweden and Western Europe, Hungary's newspaper Magyar Hirlap reports.Ekeroth told the newspaper there are already. Murder, rape and burglaries will undermine the lives of the Swedes, he said. In Ekeroth's opinion,The Sweden Democrats politician also heavily criticised Sweden's left-liberal parties.On Wednesday, Ekeroth defended the Hungarian government in the Swedish parliament. He said Hungary "symbolises the protection and conservation of its people and culture."According to Ekeroth, Swedish politicians should rather learn from Hungary than criticise it. Half a continent was destroyed. "History will judge you hard", he said.