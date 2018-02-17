© Ahmed Jadallah / Reuters



Although Libya has fallen out of headlines and been replaced by conflicts in Syria and Yemen, it is still plagued by fighting and a humanitarian crisis, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) told RT.Although news coverage of the situation in Libya has dwindled in favor of conflicts in other countries throughout the region, Maurer stressed the importance of keeping Libya in the media, as locals and migrants are facing an "appalling" situation in the country.When it comes to working towards a solution in the country, Maurer said "we are certainly of the opinion that it is important to talk about the situation in Libya, we are of the opinion that more needs to be done to support the different authorities in Libya, more of course has to be done also to find a political solution in Libya."He was hopeful, however, that the future could be brighter for the country. "I think Libya has some assets which we shouldn't forget which gives us hope. It's a population that knows how to help themselves, I think they have resources, they have capacities - we need to strengthen these capacities. I think there is a realistic perspective that once there is a political agreement in Libya, things will become better."Displaced residents have finally been making their way back into the city, greeted by awful scenes of destruction, including skeletons of buildings and neighborhoods resembling ghost towns.That fear was echoed by local resident Ghaloud, who said that "everyone knows that...IS possibly advocates returning at any moment to the city of Sirte because this city was the incubator of this organization." He added that the city is "sprawling with mountains and valleys and Islamic State is hiding in these mountains and valleys," and that it can return at any moment "if the state does not protect the city well."