Earth Changes
Six sinkholes open in The Villages, Florida
Austin L. Miller
Ocala Star-Banner
Thu, 15 Feb 2018 20:05 UTC
Ocala Star-Banner
Thu, 15 Feb 2018 20:05 UTC
A south Marion County woman was surprised early Thursday morning by sinkholes opening up near her home.
The house is at 17092 SE 79th McLawren Terrace in The Villages, Emergency Management Director Preston Bowlin said.
That home and a neighboring one affected by the sinkholes were condemned, he said. Two other homes have been evacuated as a safety precaution. Seven people have been displaced.
Bowlin said there were six sinkholes.
He said the woman reported that, around 1 a.m., she heard noises and didn't think much of it. Two or three hours later she called dispatch to report that there was a hole between her home and her neighbor's place.
Since then, Bowlin said, other holes have opened up nearby, and a water body on the golf course behind the house began draining and - by late Thursday - was nearly dry.
Doris Morrill, the 911 caller, told the Star-Banner she heard a creaking noise sometime after 1 a.m. She thought it might be a prowler.
Then, she said, close to 3 a.m., she heard noise again and looked out the front window but didn't see anything.
Then she realized there was a crack on the floor inside her home, which startled her. After that, Morrill saw a hole outside and decided to call 911.
He went outside but didn't see anything. They thought it might be thunder.
Neumann said they were unaware of the sinkholes until hours later when law enforcement officials came and told them they had to leave the home.
Marion County Fire Rescue and Sheriff's Office personnel were on the scene.
SECO Energy officials have cut power to all four homes, and officials were waiting for a geotechnical survey before determining their next step.
As of early evening on Thursday, water lines around the sinkholes remained unbroken. If they do break, officials said, 20 homes could be affected by the loss of water.
Bowlin said Thursday evening that one sinkhole at the back of a home had gotten wider and deeper and was about 25 to 30 feet wide and at least 30 feet deep. He said some of the cracks at the home had gotten wider and deeper as well.
See Also:
Latest News
- Spread of moronic insanity: Body piercer chopped off her finger and turned it into a pendant
- Six sinkholes open in The Villages, Florida
- Accused child-rape plotter told undercover cops they could make $millions making violent child porn for "top political people", killing the victims
- The pineal gland doesn't produce enough DMT for psychedelic experiences, says researcher
- SOTT Focus: Mackinder's Geopolitics vs. Xi Jinping's New Silk Road: Reality is Not a Closed System
- Sixth-grader arrested for threatening to kill Florida middle school classmates
- Texas cops shoot, kill special needs teen with the mental capacity of a 7-year-old
- Ninth-grader arrested over Snapchat post threatening 'Round 2 of Florida'
- Men across the US are fighting a quiet, unbearable war against false accusations of sexual abuse
- The Saker: Escalation in Syria - How Far Can the Russians be Pushed?
- Female actors urged to ditch low-cut gowns and heels at Berlin film festival
- Did ancient ozone holes sterilize forests 252 million years ago?
- Russian MoD: Russia tests new Arctic air-defense system
- 'Shut up and dribble': Fox News host slams LeBron James' political commentary
- Damascus may be about to deploy Syrian Army in Afrin - To repel 'Turkish invasion', or 'Kurdish uprising'?
- Bullying, either as victim or perpetrator, found to triple the risk for psychotic disorders
- Highline Community College near Seattle, Washington on lock-down amid reports of active shooter
- DIY detective work of CCTV 'evidence' by father of Yorkshire murder convict proves his son wasn't even at the scene
- Worldwide flu crisis: What we know and the many things we don't
- If America 'won the Cold War,' why is the Empire pushing a 'second Cold War' with Russia?
- The Saker: Escalation in Syria - How Far Can the Russians be Pushed?
- Damascus may be about to deploy Syrian Army in Afrin - To repel 'Turkish invasion', or 'Kurdish uprising'?
- Comey said Michael Flynn did NOT lie to FBI while media pushed opposite story (Video)
- US regulator rejects 'Communist Chinese' takeover of Chicago Stock Exchange
- Russian Foreign Ministry diplomat: Washington spreading 'bogus' story of Moscow meddling in Latin American elections
- Best of the Web: Washington wishful thinking: New poll says Iranians want jobs, not regime change
- Ironic: George Soros accuses Facebook & Google of manipulation and deceit
- Are the Clintons behind the whole Trump-Russia collusion story?
- Check out Nikki Haley's tweet pretending she doesn't love violence and dead children
- NBC News: Steve Bannon met with Mueller multiple times over the past week
- Assange slams Intercept hit-piece claiming his group 'sexist, backed Trump'
- Afghanistan: UN report reveals shocking civilian death toll and terrorists gaining territory
- 'Productive and open talk': Tillerson, Erdogan meet amid heightened strain over Operation Olive Branch
- Desperate Fuzzy Alliance: Damascus to deploy forces in Afrin - Reports
- Ex-CIA chief John Brennan: Russiagate's mastermind?
- Economist: Fed triggered the big stock sell-off - and the almighty dollar's next, 'this kind of thing eventually gives you hyperinflation'
- Videos of government officials exposing high-level pedophiles
- Unhinged Schiff claims there's more 'non-public evidence' of Trump-Russia collusion and obstruction
- President Macron vows to reform Islam in France
- Ethiopia prime minister Hailemariam Desalegn resigns
- Spread of moronic insanity: Body piercer chopped off her finger and turned it into a pendant
- Accused child-rape plotter told undercover cops they could make $millions making violent child porn for "top political people", killing the victims
- Sixth-grader arrested for threatening to kill Florida middle school classmates
- Texas cops shoot, kill special needs teen with the mental capacity of a 7-year-old
- Ninth-grader arrested over Snapchat post threatening 'Round 2 of Florida'
- Men across the US are fighting a quiet, unbearable war against false accusations of sexual abuse
- Female actors urged to ditch low-cut gowns and heels at Berlin film festival
- Russian MoD: Russia tests new Arctic air-defense system
- 'Shut up and dribble': Fox News host slams LeBron James' political commentary
- Highline Community College near Seattle, Washington on lock-down amid reports of active shooter
- DIY detective work of CCTV 'evidence' by father of Yorkshire murder convict proves his son wasn't even at the scene
- If America 'won the Cold War,' why is the Empire pushing a 'second Cold War' with Russia?
- Environmental groups suing US government for allowing oil companies to dump hazardous drilling chemicals into Gulf of Mexico
- As part of joint agreement, Russia takes over oil and gas production in Syria
- Bizarre scam: Indian woman arrested after posing as man & marrying 2 females for dowries
- Potential basic state income would cost UK its welfare budget
- Courtesy of the US Empire: Afghanis submit over a million human rights abuse claims in 3 months
- Passengers on international flight tormented by 'demon child' who threw tantrum for entire 8-hour flight over no Wi-Fi for iPad
- Student witnesses report multiple shooters & mass shooting drill at Florida high school
- Lawsuit to remove Putin from 2018 presidential election rejected by Russian Supreme Court
- Fascinating discoveries suggest Isle of May was a healing centre for hundreds of years (PHOTOS)
- Flashback: Israeli newspaper: We mustn't forget that some of the greatest murderers in modern times were Jewish, particularly those in Stalin's Russia
- Former Red Guard member recounts the horrors of China's Cultural Revolution
- New light on the Phaistos Disc: The goddess of love who glows and grows dim
- The destructive radical feminist legacy of Kate Millett
- How radical feminism ruined lives
- Hidden Egyptian paintings depict never seen before animals and unexplained drownings
- Maurice Pappworth: The doctor who exposed the UK's horrible and useless medical experiments on patients
- Historian: A 'red scare' is launched by the elites every 20 to 30 years
- Discovery: Thousands of dead bodies buried under the University of Mississippi Medical Center
- Archaeologists discover human remains buried in mysterious sand mounds in Australia
- The Big Burn - Global fire 13k years ago
- How UFO reports narration change with the technology of the times
- "Vela Incident": Is Israel behind 1979's mysterious nuclear explosion?
- Clinton and the UFOs: Did he ever find out if the truth was out there?
- Yeltsin interview from 1990: 'In the Politburo, they were ready to betray, besmirch, and defile'
- Groundbreaking DNA test on 10,000-year-old fossil reveals first modern Brits were black
- Egypt: 4,400-year-old tomb discovered near Cairo
- Everything old is new again: Toxic masculinity, 1920s-style
- 500-year-old code used by Ferdinand II finally cracked by Spain's intelligence agency
- SOTT Focus: Mackinder's Geopolitics vs. Xi Jinping's New Silk Road: Reality is Not a Closed System
- Did ancient ozone holes sterilize forests 252 million years ago?
- New form of light created in the lab
- Solar minimum is upon us and 20 years of data shows other stars are exhibiting similar signs
- Scientists uncover more about the mystery of the origin of gold
- Storm on Neptune is mysteriously fading away
- Sunspot explodes for more than 6 hours, hurls giant solar flare at earth
- Farewell to a pioneering pollution sensor - NASA retires failing Tropospheric Emission Spectrometer
- The paradox of Earth's core - it shouldn't exist
- Ants nurse wounded warriors back to health
- Photographing a single atom and other entries for UK science competition (PHOTOS)
- Yellowstone super volcano under strain from pressure in magma chamber
- Scientists artificially inseminate Mexican wolf at US zoo to help species back from the brink of extinction
- Enriched uranium found floating above Alaska
- Scientists embark on a Valentine's Day mission to explore a 120,000 year old marine ecosystem
- Massive lava dome lurks underneath Japan's Ōsumi Islands
- Researchers discover mineral in Earth's mantle could make the internet 1,000-times faster
- Cosmopsychism: Is the universe a conscious mind?
- What ancient footprints may tell of the life of children in prehistoric times
- Study shows the sun will be unusually cool by 2050
- Six sinkholes open in The Villages, Florida
- Wrong place, wrong time: Rare eastern imperial eagle turns up in Denmark
- How microplastics are contaminating seabirds in the remote Aleutian Islands, Alaska
- Mysterious enriched uranium particle detected in skies over Alaska's Aleutian Islands
- Hailstorms cause extensive damage to crops in 984 villages across Madhya Pradesh, India
- Man killed in dog attack in Owensboro, Kentucky
- Extremely rare deep sea megamouth shark found on coast of Negros Oriental, Philippines
- Heavy rain leaves 4 dead in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Rare small earthquake rocks Beijing, China
- The polar vortex just split into a double vortex - cold temps for Europe will persist
- Heavy rains cause widespread flooding across Jakarta, Indonesia
- Three skiers killed by avalanche in the Pyrenees, France
- 59 dolphins strand themselves in Baja California Sur, Mexico, 21 die
- Over 20 pilot whales die on the coast of Maio, Cape Verde Islands
- Dead sperm whale leaves stink in the air at Papamoa Beach, New Zealand
- Dust storm hits Melbourne, Australia
- Four people killed by landslide in the Philippines as Tropical Storm Sanba hits (VIDEOS)
- Record snowfall piles up around the world
- Unusual hailstorm kills 2 and damages crops in India
- Snowiest winter in Havre, Montana in 138 years: More snow on the way
- Fireball seen over Oregon, Washington and British Columbia
- Beach cam captures meteor fireball lighting up the skies over Dawlish, UK
- Possible meteor fireball reported in southeast Newfoundland
- Bolide captured over western France
- 'Meteorite ball of fire' spotted in night skies of Horsham, UK
- Meteor fireball reported over western skies in the US
- Oklahoma City resident captures meteor fireball on dash cam
- 'It was loud!' Mysterious boom, shock wave rattles homes in central Oklahoma
- Did a satellite just crash to Earth? Day after spectacular fireball over Peru, three large metal spheres found (VIDEOS)
- Widespread booms perplex residents of Fox Valley, Wisconsin
- Fireball spotted over Peru (VIDEO)
- Mysterious satellite plummets to Earth in fireball near Bolivian border (PHOTOS)
- Mysterious boom heard in central Michigan attributed to tannerite
- Meteor fireball streaks across skies of southern Spain, shines brighter than the moon (VIDEO)
- Scientists: Bright meteor fireball near Grand Bend, Ontario likely dropped meteorites
- Loud, mystery boom rattles residents in southern Maine
- Loud boom rattles homes in southern Arkansas; officials unaware of cause
- Residents of North Routt, Colorado trying to solve mystery of what rattled homes
- Police in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania investigating reports of loud booming noise
- Bright meteor fireball over the US Midwest seen as far south as Alabama
- Worldwide flu crisis: What we know and the many things we don't
- Experts admit in mainstream news that mutations in virus caused by flu shot have worsened the epidemic
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Hands off my lady bits! The medical mismanagement of female health
- Researchers confirm processed diets are "increasing burden of cancer"
- Major study reveals processed foods are driving up rates of cancer
- Better than opioids: Swimming in cold water could be an alternative to strong painkillers
- Dr. Mark Hyman: The calorie myth is the most damaging food lie we have ever been told
- H3N2: The deadly flu no one saw coming
- 1 in 10 American deaths caused by flu, and climbing
- Get off your duff and shake your stuff: The health benefits of dancing
- Bits of bugs in your cup of Joe? What's inside your coffee is likely a bit grosser than you want to know
- Labeling kratom as a schedule 1 drug will cause more opioid deaths
- Ice-cold water feels like no water: Young Kazakhstan woman shares her all-weather swim
- Canadian college forced to scrap homeopathy program due to '3yrs of pseudoscience nonsense'
- How sugar affects the brain
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Amazing Health Journey: Interview with Mikhaila Peterson
- Knowledge of risk was present from the beginning: Diseases with unknown etiology trace back to mass vaccination against Influenza in 1976
- A functional medicine approach to healing addiction
- Light exposure: The simplest way to improve memory and learning by 30%
- Kelly Brogan: Tamiflu and abnormal behavior
- The pineal gland doesn't produce enough DMT for psychedelic experiences, says researcher
- Bullying, either as victim or perpetrator, found to triple the risk for psychotic disorders
- Choose your pursuits carefully - Ten habits that will dramatically improve your life
- Study finds people who are addicted to Facebook more likely to be narcissists
- Study: Apologies from the powerful are perceived as insincere
- A theory of homeostasis: The genius of our lizard brain
- Brain regeneration & healing with music
- Attention restoration theory: What happens to our brain when we experience complete silence and peace of mind?
- Former CIA Officer, Susan Carnicero, tells you how to spot a lie
- Researchers find stress can be contagious and alter the brains of your partner
- How technology and increasing automation are adding to our loneliness problem
- Spending too much time in dimly lit rooms may be dimming our brains as well!
- Study: Meditation won't necessarily make you a calmer person: Buddhist practice leaves people just as aggressive and prejudiced
- Panpsychism: The idea that everything from spoons to stones are conscious is gaining academic credibility
- Study says narcissistic perfectionists like Steve Jobs are toxic to society
- Adolescence is lasting much longer than it used to
- How language can be marker of depression
- Children best learn social skills from storybooks about human characters
- Young kids are creative geniuses but the education system destroys it
- The toxic effects of loneliness on the human body
- Missing New York skier found 2,900 miles away in California
- Dan Aykroyd and the phenomena of UFOs and Men in Black
- England's Wild Hunt of 1127
- UK: Islamic exorcism revealed in shocking video
- Contractor for Pentagon and secret government research speaks out on UFO study he conducted
- A controversial tale of the Cannock 'Alien Big Cats'
- The Kalanoro: Madagascar's mysterious little people
- Porton Down, Base AL/499 and bizarre accounts of other mysterious phantom bases
- Man claims he lost virginity at 17 to alien woman
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Our Haunted Planet: Possession and Other High Strangeness
- Philosopher Rudolf Steiner talked of supernatural beings that feed on negative emotions
- Irish exorcist priest calls in for back up amid dramatic increase in demonic activity (VIDEO)
- Will aliens save humanity? Probably not
- UFO video is the start of 'War of the Worlds' claims US Navy pilot
- Mysterious gamma rays are alien messages claims MIT astronomer
- Increasing window-faller events? There were 55 Mothman sightings in Chicago in 2017
- Airmen involved in 'The Rendlesham Forest Incident' possibly abducted
- Woman films vertical UFO over Mexico
- Manhattan reported more UFO sightings in last two years than any other borough
- 'We are property' - 'Zoo Theory' finally explains why aliens haven't contacted us yet
- Co-author of physics paper is age 7 and feline
- Flatearth Aeronautical Experimentation Colonisation And Exploration Society to launch satellites by throwing them off the edge
- Missouri women catches neighbor's Corgi riding her pony
- The yolk's on you: Norway's Olympic team receives 15,000 eggs they didn't order
- IKEA founder forced to walk through all of heaven before getting to his section
- ER nurse's video about flu epidemic goes viral: 'Wash your stinking hands!'
- FBI Director warns release of memo will undermine public trust in secret unaccountable spy agencies
- Flat-Earther is literally launching himself into space to prove planet is flat
- Freezing streets, red-hot moves: Russian breakdance team braves -29C
- World Economic Forum - "The internet is exposing our lies and it needs to stop"
- Bad to the bone: Vladimir Putin's extraordinarily badass alpha male walk (VIDEO)
- Man claiming personal relationship with magical super-being says 'fake news' stories are harming society
- CNN suddenly concerned about very real threat of asteroid impacts amid government shutdown
- 100% of the world's politicians owned by the richest 1%
- Want to date a Russian woman? Here are 7 reasons why it might end in disappointment
- Putin weaponizes sheep and launches sneaky attack on US bases in Romania
- Fallon parodies upcoming 'Fake News Awards'
- Montrealer creates parked DeLorean snow sculpture - police confused
- No joke! President John Tyler, born 1790, has two living grandsons
- 'Accidentally shifted to an alternative reality in 2012' admit CERN scientists
A Super Blue Blood Moon rises over Çamlica Mosque, Istanbul, Turkey, 31 January 2018
Quote of the Day
Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.
- Helen Keller
Recent Comments
Yeah...Ill bet that's an icebreaker at parties....
Water disappearing on the golf course...reminds of that early scene in '2012' where Cusack stumbles onto Uncle Scam investigating disappearing...
Mapping feature is showing Iowa, no where near Seattle.
The way he describes it reminds me a little of the anime/manga series Deadman Wonderland, wherein children and young adults are made to fight to...
Widespread crop failures will be the 800 pound Grand Solar Minimum black swan in the room that *everyone* will notice...