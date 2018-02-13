© Yuri Gripas / Reuters



he bill will increase government spending by $1.5 trillion.

The Republican-controlled Congress voted to raise caps on spending by $300 billion over the next two years. There are some estimates that suggest tShame on us for taking the Republicans at their word. These are the same rapscallions who promised to cut spending and reduce the size of government.Republicans said they had no choice but to approve the spending increase because Democrats were willing to hold the military hostage.Instead of standing their ground and taking their case to the American people, the Republicans capitulated to the demands of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.The House Freedom Caucus and Sen. Rand Paul stood their ground and held the line for the American taxpayer. But I've come to the conclusion thatThe Republicans told us they needed control of the House before they could get anything done. So we gladly gave them control of the House. But nothing ever got done.Then, they told us they needed control of the Senate. So we happily gave them control of the Senate. But still, nothing ever got done.Then, they told us they needed control of the White House. So we elected Donald J. Trump as the president of these great United States.And it pains me to write this, but the government is still growing and spending is still out of control.So you can imagine my frustration when the Republicans told us that if we really want to change the direction of Washington it will require MORE Republicans in Congress.I'm reminded of an old Southern saying - fool me once shame on you -- fool me twice -- well - you're probably a Congressional Republican.