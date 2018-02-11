SOTT Radio
Radical Leftist Ideology and Totalitarianism
Society's Child
'You cannot be a virgin, you are white': Rapist, a Somali national, sentenced to 11yrs in prison for aggravated rape
RT
Sun, 11 Feb 2018 09:20 UTC
The court heard how the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, cried and pleaded to be spared during her ordeal. Like most rape victims, she knew Abdoule prior to the attack, which took place at his home in east Hull. Abdoule locked her inside, then forced her upstairs using a sharpened piece of wood as a weapon before carrying out the assault. Abdoule reportedly told the victim, "my country would love you."
"She told you she was a virgin to try and get you to stop. You said to her, "You cannot be, you are white," Presiding Judge Mark Bury told Abdoule during the trial.
"You told her not to look at you, and pulled her top over her face, telling her you did not want to see her while you were raping her," Bury added.
Abdoule dropped the teenager off after the incident, having told her that she was "not the only girl who was going to get punished." He then threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the episode.
The victim told the court she no longer feels safe in her own home. In a written statement her mother echoed those fears.
"I feel guilty about what happened. It is my job to protect my daughter, and although I did the best I could, I have failed her in the end," the mother said. "Even when she goes to the shops now I do not like it."
A Super Blue Blood Moon rises over Çamlica Mosque, Istanbul, Turkey, 31 January 2018
Quote of the Day
"Few men are willing to brave the disapproval of their fellows, the censure of their colleagues, the wrath of their society. Moral courage is a rarer commodity than bravery in battle or great intelligence. Yet it is the one essential vital quality for those who seek to change a world which yields most painfully to change."
- Robert F. Kennedy
