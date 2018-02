© Reuters



At least one person has been killed and dozens more injured following a double bomb attack at a mosque in Benghazi, eastern Libya, following Friday prayers.Late last month around 35 people were killed in two bombings at another mosque in the city.Local media are reporting that the bombing of the Abi Harira mosque in the Majuri neighborhood was carried out by an attacker with a bag of explosives. One person has been killed, according to local reports A military source told Reuters that the devices appear to have been detonated remotely using a mobile phone.The UN support mission in Libya condemned the "heinous" bombings, describing them as war crimes.The Mediterranean port town is Libya's second largest city. It is controlled by the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by commander Khalifa Haftar. Haftar, who is seen as a potential contender in national elections, launched a military offensive in the city in 2014 following a series of bombing attacks. No group has claimed responsibility, but the blasts have been blamed on Islamist militants.