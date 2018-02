© Unknown

The Senate Homeland Security Committee released troves of documents Wednesday highlighting the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.The near-three year investigation was spearheaded by Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., and the Republican majority, and specifically highlights text messages between top FBI counterintelligence official Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page.The interim report released Wednesday - titledJohnson said.The oversight investigation will continue, the report claims.The report notes thereleased by Johnson- a crucial time during the Russia investigation. Those texts were originally thought to be lost because of a technical glitch, but theStrzok and Page worked on the Clinton probe together, and were also engaged in an extramarital affair.In one exchange between the two, Page texted Strzok in August 2016 thatand linked to an article about then-presidential nominee Donald Trump's so-called "enablers."Strzok replied.On July 1, 2016 - four days before then-FBI Director James Comey announced no criminal charges would be brought against Clinton - then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch said she would follow the FBI's recommendation. Page messaged Strzok thatPage texted Strzok on Sept. 2, 2016.Text messages from late September 2016 also raise concerns about when senior FBI officials learned that there were emails related to Clinton on the laptop of Huma Abedin's husband, former Congressman Anthony Weiner.Srzok wrote to Page.On Oct. 21, 2016, Strzok again told Page thatthe FBI was reopening its probe because of the emails found on Weiner's laptop.Page said in a message to Strzok on Nov. 4, 2016 as the FBI finished its review of the emails on Weiner's computer.who was appointed on May 17, 2017, to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign,The two discussed the possibility of joining the team just two days prior, with Strzok telling PageThe two also lambasted Trump on multiple occasions, including on Election Day when Page wrote,Strzok responded,"I bought all the president's men. Figure I need to brush up on watergate," Page later replied.The last message between the two came on June 23, 2017, when Page told Strzok, "Please don't ever text me again."In a tweet Wednesday morning, Trump called the documents "BOMBSHELLS."