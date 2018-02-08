Society's Child
ISIS video shows jihadists waiting in French countryside to attack "Paris before Rome"
Bridget Johnson
PJ Media
Wed, 07 Feb 2018 12:28 UTC
Al-Abd al-Faqir Media released what they called "a cinematic film about the invasion of the Islamic State of the capital of degeneracy ... in the near future, inshallah."
The video opened with a man visiting an ISIS social media account on a computer and a recording of deceased ISIS spokesman Abu Muhammad al-Adnani: "The time is now -- we want Paris before Rome and before al-Andalus, after we make your lives miserable and bomb your White House and Big Ben and Eiffel Tower." Sacking Rome has been a cornerstone of ISIS theology since the beginning of the caliphate.
Showing a map of France, the group showed a rendering of a drone approaching Paris from the southwest, "type: al-Burraq," which is a drone used by the Pakistani Air Force, "belonging to the caliphate army - location: the western countryside of Paris."
The film cuts to a wooded countryside "where the infantry unit of the caliphate lie in wait for their enemies," and showed a mock-up of a French military vehicle targeted by the drone while "trying to advance toward the military centers of the Islamic State."
In this live-action part of the film, the "French military vehicle" -- with the tagline "Army of Satan" -- is portrayed by a beat-up pickup as camouflage-clad jihadists dash through the woods and ambush the vehicle. They blow up the truck in the firefight and set about "chasing and capturing the enemies of Allah" who fled the vehicle.
"They fear the flames of hell and seek a kill that will ransom them, for never will a disbeliever and his killer be united in its fire," says the narrator. Two people with hoods placed over their heads are led into a clearing and shot in the head. It's unclear where the footage was shot and whether the executions are real, as they're filmed at a distance.
"After the soldiers of the caliphate completed the siege on the city of Paris, Allah has guided his soldiers to storm the city from the ground tunnels and surprise the enemy with a direct double attack," continues the film, cutting from tunnel incursions to "chasing the mass of the French border guards on the outskirts of the city."
With spliced movie scenes showing New York, the "invasion" then proceeds to the "intervention of Islamic war fighters" being directed from the "Islamic Air Operations Command Room."
Video game-style footage of an attack at the base of the Eiffel Tower is shown while the words of one of the November 2015 Paris attackers play.
To show the Eiffel Tower being destroyed and falling to the ground, the filmmakers later rip off footage from the 2009 movie "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra."
The film cuts back to the ISIS social media page and promises "the spread of Hesba [accountable] men in the streets of Western Europe." A video shown on the social media page in the background, though, appears to show a jihadist looking down the street toward the U.S. Capitol.
This is the fourth episode of Al-Faqir's "conquering" series. The third episode released last month depicted jihadists conquering Washington and renaming the nation's capital "Wiliyat al-Farouq," or province of the redeemer.
Comment: We wonder if this laughably absurd video is intended more for those Muslims who are gullible enough to take it seriously and do something stupid or for the Western masses to remember to be very afraid.
