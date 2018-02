© Getty Images

The Democratic National Committee had a rough 2017, plagued by leadership troubles internal squabbling , and unflattering reports . To top it off, the party ended the year "dead broke," says The Intercept's Ryan Grim Do the math, and the party is working with just over $400,000 overall.Meanwhile, the Republicans are swimming in pools of money. The Republican National Committee had raised $132 million by the end of 2017 -The DNC's rebuttal, The Washington Post reports , is that they raised more money in 2017 than they have in previous non-election years and were operating at something of a disadvantage given the "rebuilding job" undertaken by first-year chairman Tom Perez. While the DNC claims it is not borrowing money to pay the bills, Grim notes thatIf there is any cause for Democratic optimism, it's that individual Democratic candidates seem to be doing well for themselves even as the national party apparatus struggles. NBC News reported Thursday that nearly 50 non-incumbent Democrats running for Congress in the 2018 midterm elections outraised their Republican opponents in the last quarter of 2017.