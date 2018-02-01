Puppet Masters
Adam Schiff wants to delay memo release, claims 'Republican Nunes altered it'
RT
Thu, 01 Feb 2018 12:07 UTC
The "material changes" that Schiff claims to have discovered late Wednesday make the memo no longer viable for release, he says.
'The Memo,' which the Republican-led House Intelligence Committee voted to make public Monday, supposedly contains information on surveillance violations by the FBI and the Department of Justice. It is alleged the FBI sought a warrant to spy on President Donald Trump's associates, without disclosing that its motivation for doing so was based on the infamous Trump-Russia dossier, also known as the Steele dossier, and funded by Hillary Clinton's campaign as opposition research against Trump.
The document is slated for public release Thursday, according to Trump administration officials cited by Reuters. Before that, it was sent to the White House for review, where the president could decide to cancel its release.
Schiff now claims the document that was submitted to the White House had been altered and is different from the version the Committee had voted on, and thus, a new review and vote must take place before it can be disclosed. The changes are "substantive," but "do not correct the profound distortions" Schiff claim are in the memo.
Democrats have been trying to debunk or downplay the memo after failing in their attempts to garner enough votes to prevent its release.
Schiff previously called it a "profoundly misleading set of talking points... attacking the FBI." And the mostly anti-Trump mainstream US media launched a barrage of attacks against Nunes, even suggesting that the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee is "a Russian agent."
The FBI has also tried to discredit the memo, saying it contains "material omissions of fact" which "fundamentally impact"its accuracy. Those claims were dismissed by Nunes as "spurious objections to allowing the American people to see information related to surveillance abuses."
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Israeli journalist says young American Jews' support for Palestinians is 'sickness'
- Five things your blood type says about you
- 'Ghost ships' with corpses of presumed N. Korean fishermen keep landing on Japanese shores (VIDEO)
- More than 200 hundred starlings fall from the sky in Draper, Utah
- French students occupy University of Paris floor demanding amnesty to all migrants
- Incompetently prepared US Treasury's 'Kremlin List' proves ignorance is bliss for Washington
- Israeli group suing two New Zealanders for convincing pop star Lorde to cancel Tel Aviv concert
- Pakistan to purchase weapons from China and Russia after Trump suspends military aid to Islamabad
- Rep. Trey Gowdy finally had it with Washington
- Toronto: Cops suspended after eating pot edibles from dispensary raid, hallucinate and get stuck in a tree
- Body cam video shows cops kill Oklahoma grandmother who shot BB gun during marijuana raid
- DOJ investigating why McCabe took 3 weeks to examine Clinton emails
- German intel chief suggests surveilling children of ISIS to prevent terror attacks
- Trump's most 'controversial' statements from his first State of the Union address
- Absolutely Sick! Cops kill family's dog in front of kids, force dad to cut its head off or go to jail (UPDATE)
- Adam Schiff wants to delay memo release, claims 'Republican Nunes altered it'
- Seattle: Residents making a run across the city line to avoid Sugar Tax
- Number of users warned by Twitter about 'Russian trolls' has now doubled to 1.4 million people
- "BBC has become a supporter of a foreign organization called the EU": Tory lord hits out at "systematic biased" Brexit coverage
- Trump's CDC director resigns after report reveals investments in tobacco, pharmaceuticals and healthcare
- Incompetently prepared US Treasury's 'Kremlin List' proves ignorance is bliss for Washington
- Pakistan to purchase weapons from China and Russia after Trump suspends military aid to Islamabad
- Rep. Trey Gowdy finally had it with Washington
- DOJ investigating why McCabe took 3 weeks to examine Clinton emails
- Trump's most 'controversial' statements from his first State of the Union address
- Adam Schiff wants to delay memo release, claims 'Republican Nunes altered it'
- Number of users warned by Twitter about 'Russian trolls' has now doubled to 1.4 million people
- "BBC has become a supporter of a foreign organization called the EU": Tory lord hits out at "systematic biased" Brexit coverage
- Trump's CDC director resigns after report reveals investments in tobacco, pharmaceuticals and healthcare
- BBC puzzled, "Isn't there somebody better than Putin? Why would you vote for him again?" Margarita Simonyan explains
- Pentagon stokes fear of anti-satellite weapons: "great-power competition - not terrorism - is now the primary focus of US national security"
- Kremlin to train falcons that can hunt down and intercept drones
- Trump stresses unity and declares 'a new American moment' during first State of the Union
- Russian FSB eliminates ISIS member who plotted terror attack on Russian presidential election day
- Will Congress confront the Deep State?
- The alphabet agencies: Mass surveillance and the memory hole
- MSNBC cream puff suggests Nunes is 'Russian agent' because FISA memo hurts his feelings
- New heights of insanity: The real reasons behind Washington's 'Kremlin Report'
- Mapping the swamp: The size, scope and resistance of the US administrative state
- Top House Dem reveals that House Intel Committee is formally investigating FBI, DOJ
- Israeli journalist says young American Jews' support for Palestinians is 'sickness'
- 'Ghost ships' with corpses of presumed N. Korean fishermen keep landing on Japanese shores (VIDEO)
- French students occupy University of Paris floor demanding amnesty to all migrants
- Israeli group suing two New Zealanders for convincing pop star Lorde to cancel Tel Aviv concert
- Toronto: Cops suspended after eating pot edibles from dispensary raid, hallucinate and get stuck in a tree
- Body cam video shows cops kill Oklahoma grandmother who shot BB gun during marijuana raid
- German intel chief suggests surveilling children of ISIS to prevent terror attacks
- Absolutely Sick! Cops kill family's dog in front of kids, force dad to cut its head off or go to jail (UPDATE)
- Seattle: Residents making a run across the city line to avoid Sugar Tax
- Surprise poll: DACA amnesty a deal killer for Trump's strongest supporters
- Vegas shooting: Investigators question 'person of interest' who sold ammunition to shooter
- BBC investigation finds Taliban militants are active on 70% of Afghan territory
- US gov investigating Apple over intentionally slowing down older model phones
- Creepy landlord caught on film offering to waive rent for women that had sex with him
- Eating their own: Perpetual liberal victims just accused the New York Times of being a white supremacist, Nazi paper
- Hawaiian officials resign, wrong button-pushing employee fired over false missile alert
- Ultra-nationals swear in vigilante brigade to 'enforce Ukrainian order' in streets of Kiev
- Hypocrite: Dem Senator Gillibrand outraged at Trump's alleged 'sexism' - but changes tune over Bill Clinton scandals
- Yankees, get the hell out! Iraqis outraged after US-led coalition kills 8, injures 20 in botched air strike
- Not for the faint-hearted - Chinese snow sweeper clears skywalk at 2,000 meters height
- Book review: 'The Eurocentric Conception of World Politics: Western International Theory, 1760-2010', by John M. Hobson
- Ancient stone tools by unknown hominins discovered in India
- Best of the Web: An Eccentric Tradition: The Paradox of 'Western Values'
- Untold story of the Pentagon Papers co-conspirators
- Come meet the CIA: Drugs, guns and money
- Syphilis-ridden 18th century mummy found in Swiss church is relative of Boris Johnson
- Archaeologists discover 10,000-year-old drawing tool
- The not-so-secret life of the late Mathilde Krim
- Poisoned toothpaste and exploding phones: Israel linked to 2,700 assassination operations during its 70 year existence, far more than any other western country
- Cycles of History: 2018 brings echoes of Europe's nationalist rebellions of 1848
- The origins of the 1959 Mt. Kenya Safari Club and its possible changing tides: 'Safari Club II' what is it?
- Brief history of the Ukrainians
- Has the mysterious Voynich manuscript finally been deciphered?
- "Wanted for treason" flyer distributed in Dallas before JFK's assassination
- British archaeologists find 10,000-year-old 'crayon' in Scarborough
- Oldest known Homo sapiens remains outside Africa unearthed in Israeli cave
- Bergman book: Israel planned to shoot down passenger jet in Arafat assassination plot
- Putin's message at annual Leningrad siege World War 2 memorial: Never again
- 1.7-billion-year-old sedimentary rocks from North America found in Australia
- Two narratives, one reality: J.M.N. Jeffries' long-lost account of how the Zionists stole Palestine
- A major earthquake in California is long overdue
- World's first talking killer whale: Wikie the orca mimics human speech saying 'hello' and 'bye bye'
- The Earth's magnetic poles may reverse soon
- Scientists discover million-year-old hidden 'nursery' of Hammerhead Sharks in Galapagos
- Unexpected find by robots exploring undersea volcanic eruption
- Lunar Eclipse on January 31st
- Paleontologists excited to make rare find of bus-size dinosaur in Egypt
- Is there a storage device for memories somewhere in the brain?
- Ancient Eurasian DNA sequencing is revealing links with modern humans
- Majority of Americans 'not comfortable' with self-driving cars - poll
- Retirement causes short term memory to rapidly decline, warn scientists
- Scientists find 'happy' secret to improve your running endurance
- 'Zombie Defender, kills zombies or your money back': Musk promotes $500 flamethrower
- Robocar: Ford's AI upgrades leaves no hiding place for bad drivers
- The FDA approves robotic exoskeleton
- Facebook censorship: Here's how to make sure you still see posts by your favorite sites
- Looking at pupil size in sleeping mice yields surprises
- Researchers devise method to determine when a cell has 'cashed' RNA 'checks' written by active genes
- The deal with diesel cars: Analysis shows they're less expensive but also less reliable than petrol
- Facts and names eluding you? Blame the left side of your brain
- More than 200 hundred starlings fall from the sky in Draper, Utah
- River turns red in Tyumen, Russia
- Cold weather kills 53 in Taiwan
- Wettest January in history in Broome, Western Australia
- At 144 inches and counting, Erie in Pennsylvania is nearing seasonal snowfall record
- Greenland getting colder says 15 years of data but global warmists 'fill in the gaps' to convince themselves otherwise
- Summer snowfall hits Tasmania, Australia (VIDEO)
- M6.1 earthquake rocks Afghanistan with tremors felt in Delhi, one killed, eight injured
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Snows through North Africa, Canary Islands and Middle East (VIDEO)
- Motorists halted by heavy ash fall from Mayon Volcano, Philippines
- Man bitten by bull shark in Cone Bay, Western Australia
- Floods and landslides affect 13,000 people in Guatemala
- Gale force winds batter Gibraltar
- Large sinkhole nearly swallows car in San Francisco Bay area
- Extreme winter weather in China forces thousands of evacuations as heavy snowfall and ice cause chaos across the country
- Mudslide and flood risk high as atmospheric river soaks coastal British Columbia
- Paris floods: Seine river reaches peak of four metres above its normal level, though more rain is expected (VIDEO)
- Lightning bolt kills family of five in Namibia
- Dead whale washes up at Fernandina Beach, Florida
- Rare January waterspout evolves into tornado over Humboldt Bay, California (VIDEO)
- Giant fireball over Peru sparks alien sighting rumors
- Mysterious satellite plummets to Earth in fireball near Bolivian border (PHOTOS)
- Mysterious boom heard in central Michigan attributed to tannerite
- Meteor fireball streaks across skies of southern Spain, shines brighter than the moon (VIDEO)
- Scientists: Bright meteor fireball near Grand Bend, Ontario likely dropped meteorites
- Loud, mystery boom rattles residents in southern Maine
- Loud boom rattles homes in southern Arkansas; officials unaware of cause
- Residents of North Routt, Colorado trying to solve mystery of what rattled homes
- Police in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania investigating reports of loud booming noise
- Bright meteor fireball over the US Midwest seen as far south as Alabama
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in northern Illinois
- SOTT Focus: Michigan Meteor Event: Fireball Numbers Increased Again in 2017
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Michigan; USGS registers impact as M2.0 earthquake - fragments found (UPDATE, PHOTOS)
- Albertans report meteor fireball over the province
- Second meteor fireball flashes over Ohio
- Meteor fireball seen over Northland, New Zealand
- Astronomer attributes flash of light, sonic boom in Dallas/Ft. Worth neighborhood to exploding meteorite
- 'Green comet' spotted in Dubai skies
- Mysterious boom shakes homes, windows in Seattle, Washington
- Very bright bolide turns night into day over vast area of Russia
- Five things your blood type says about you
- New book by endocrinologist: 'The Hacking of the American Mind: The Science Behind the Corporate Takeover of Our Bodies and Brains'
- Super Bowl may become one giant petri dish of flu
- Gains in life expectancy have been slowing down in both rich and poor countries alike
- Are the children dying from the flu across America vaccinated?
- Flashback: Study finds chemotherapy spreads cancer throughout the body
- The uterus and ovaries are the fountain of youth
- Doctors group show vaccine side effects worse than the disease it's supposed to prevent
- Vaping damages DNA and may increase cancer risks, says study
- Buyer beware: Scare tactics vs sound science in flu shot promotions
- SOTT Focus: The Mediterranean Diet is Not Mediterranean (Nor is it Particularly Good)
- Study finds iodine deficiency reduces the chance of a woman becoming pregnant by almost 50%
- Top UK doctor warns of antibiotic apocalypse
- Delayed onset muscle soreness and what you can do about it
- Public school and ADHD - Why some experts don't believe the diagnosis is real
- Rejuvenation strategies: How rejuvenation of stem cells could lead to healthier aging
- Scientists discover 10 new viral defense systems in bacteria
- AKT protein is key to the brain's 'memory factory'
- Shooting blanks: The human race could be infertile in 50 years
- Skip the meds: Montmorency cherry juice as effective at reducing high blood pressure as medication
- Anxiety, anguish, anger: What it feels like to survive a collapse - and how to work on it
- Putin shares what keeps his spirit up
- Discarded Treasures: Why we forget most of the books we read
- "Socratic ignorance": In praise of slow thinking in the internet age
- Generation smartphone: The scary truth about what's hurting our kids
- Focus on the basics: Never underestimate the power of repetition
- Perspectives on wisdom from end-of-life patients
- Interpersonal synchrony: Holding your partner's hand can ease their pain
- Wearing more clothing makes you look more intelligent
- Jordan Peterson: "Stop saying things that make you weak" (VIDEO)
- Psychopaths do their best under abusive bosses
- Pets grieve too: How to help your surviving pet deal with a loss
- Japanese words for 'space' may change your view of the world
- 6 traits that show you are dealing with a narcissist
- Dog alerts owner to gas leak at home
- Study finds excessive screen time on cellphones linked to lower level of happiness in teens
- MIT researchers theorize confusing range of autism symptoms related to inability to predict what will happen next
- When mom feels depressed, baby's cells will feel it too
- Family dinners boost childrens' communication skills
- Generation Degeneration: Never being offline is a double-edged sword
- Philosopher Rudolf Steiner talked of supernatural beings that feed on negative emotions
- Irish exorcist priest calls in for back up amid dramatic increase in demonic activity (VIDEO)
- Will aliens save humanity? Probably not
- UFO video is the start of 'War of the Worlds' claims US Navy pilot
- Mysterious gamma rays are alien messages claims MIT astronomer
- Repeated Mothman sightings in Chicago
- Airmen involved in 'The Rendlesham Forest Incident' possibly abducted
- Woman films vertical UFO over Mexico
- Manhattan reported more UFO sightings in last two years than any other borough
- 'We are property' - 'Zoo Theory' finally explains why aliens haven't contacted us yet
- State of California takes lead with 490 UFO sightings in 2017
- Extraterrestrial Fascinations: The Pentagon and UFOs
- Will the next UFO disclosure be "biological threats from outer space?"
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS) - UPDATE: Related to meteor fireball event?
- Strange lights filmed above Sheffield, UK
- Alex Tsakiris interviews Stanton Friedman on Jacques Vallee and UFOs/Consciousness
- Retired Navy pilot David Fravor describes 2004 encounter with UFO off San Diego coast
- Disclosure! Pentagon releases footage of USAF jets chasing UFO in 2004 (VIDEO)
- The truth is out there: The Pentagon's secret search for UFOs
- Spontaneous human combustion? Man dies after bursting into flames in unexplained circumstances in London street
- Freezing streets, red-hot moves: Russian breakdance team braves -29C
- World Economic Forum - "The internet is exposing our lies and it needs to stop"
- Bad to the bone: Vladimir Putin's extraordinarily badass alpha male walk (VIDEO)
- Man claiming personal relationship with magical super-being says 'fake news' stories are harming society
- CNN suddenly concerned about very real threat of asteroid impacts amid government shutdown
- 100% of the world's politicians owned by the richest 1%
- Want to date a Russian woman? Here are 7 reasons why it might end in disappointment
- Putin weaponizes sheep and launches sneaky attack on US bases in Romania
- Fallon parodies upcoming 'Fake News Awards'
- Montrealer creates parked DeLorean snow sculpture - police confused
- No joke! President John Tyler, born 1790, has two living grandsons
- 'Accidentally shifted to an alternative reality in 2012' admit CERN scientists
- Feeling Left Out of Popular Victimhood Culture? Pre-made Status Updates For Jumping on The #MeToo Bandwagon
- BadDay.mpg: One of the internet's first viral videos has a heck of a history
- What should Putin hack next in 2018?
- Jonathan Pie: Oprah for US president! Really?
- Poroshenko gets owned twice in 3 weeks by Russian pranksters (VIDEO)
- Golden Globe red carpet fashion: Unisex jumpsuits keep the focus on actors' work
- Very cheeky! Commuters bare bottoms for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
- €1.3mn gold-plated vodka bottle stolen - Bottle found intact at building site, drained of vodka
Quote of the Day
In the democracy of the dead all men at last are equal. There is neither rank nor station nor prerogative in the republic of the grave.
- John James Ingalls
Recent Comments
Marijuana contrary to popular belief is NOT a drug, It is a HERB. Not one death is associated with it's use in ANY form. It is not addictive, nor...
Maybe someone lit up some Tannerite and scared them to death..../sarc...
That's what can happen when you digest this drug Go on, tell me how bad ... cameras captured the officers ...while they played darts and testing...
Never bring a BB gun to a gun fight...
They should have moved to CO.
Comment: Paul Joseph Watson responded to Schiff's allegations on Twitter:
Nunes has countered the FBI and DOJ's objections to the memo's release, saying that "top officials used unverified information in a court document to fuel a counter-intelligence investigation during an American political campaign. Once the truth gets out, we can begin taking steps to ensure our intelligence agencies and courts are never misused like this again."
Further reading: "Oh Yeah, 100 Percent": After SOTU, Trump tells Republicans he'll release The Memo