President Hassan Rouhani has said thatbut insisted that the country's leaders must listen to protesters behind a recent wave of unrest. Rouhani made the comments on January 31, hours after President Donald Trump said"The Iranian nation will never give upReturn is impossible," Rouhani said during a visit to the mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of Iran's Islamic republic, near Tehran.he also said, referring to the United States.Rouhani also hinted thatthat have swept the country in recent weeks. "All officials of the country should have a listening ear for people's demands and wishes," he said."When the people of Iran rose up against the crimes of their corrupt dictatorship, I did not stay silent," he said. "America stands with the people of Iran in their courageous struggle for freedom.""Trump again confirms his ignorance of Iran & region.Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif later said in a message on Twitter.Rouhani's comments also came a day after Mehdi Karrubi, a prominent Iranian reformist who has been under house arrest for the past seven years, said that major reforms were needed "before it is too late."to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei,In his address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress,The 2015 accord, which was negotiated under President Barack Obama, lifted crippling Western economic sanctions against Tehran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.But the U.S. president has stopped short of tearing up the deal altogether, a move some analysts feared could lead Iran to move more quickly to develop a nuclear weapon -- something Tehran says it has not done and does not plan to do.