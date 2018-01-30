Just hours after news that McCabe was departing the FBI, allegedly forced out from his position, the Chair of the House Judiciary Committee Chairman, Republican Bob Goodlatte released a a letter urging FBI Director Christopher Wray to preserve Mr. McCabe's emails, and all other communications, before his official departure from the agency.
From Goodlatte's statement:
"Today's news that FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is stepping down from the Bureau is overdue. Recent revelations call into question Mr. McCabe's leadership in the top operational post in the FBI. However, Mr. McCabe's departure certainly does not mean that we are done rooting out the problems at the FBI. I continue to be extremely troubled by the decisions made by the FBI during the 2016 presidential election and the role senior FBI officials played in these questionable decisions and irregularities.And from his letter, highlights ours:
"The only way to ensure the FBI remains the premier law enforcement agency in the world is to ensure that the leadership at the Bureau holds the trust of the American people. This change in leadership at the FBI is a good first step in repairing the damage to their reputation."
Deputy Director McCabe's decision to step down comes at a time where a confluence of events and reporting show serious irregularities in the FBI and DOJ's investigation of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's mishandling of classified information. Deputy Director McCabe was prominently involved in both that investigation and the FBI's pre-Special Counsel investigation into allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. It is essential that the FBI preserve Mr. McCabe's emails, and all other communications, before his official departure from the agency.Here is the request to preserve McCabe's emails and documents:
This Committee currently has an investigation open on the FBI's handling of the events surrounding the 2016 election. It is therefore essential that we have all of Deputy Director McCabe's documents and communications pertaining to the 2016 election. It is also in the public interest that all documents and communications pertaining to Mr. McCabe's involvement in the pre-Special Counsel Russia investigation be preserved from destruction or deletion. These measures are critical to ensure that this Committee and others can perform necessary and robust Congressional oversight.Many have suggested that the timing of McCabe's abrupt departure - just as the FISA memo was set to be released -was not accidental. Although confirmation will have to wait, at least until such time as the FBI assures the public that Hillary Clinton's Bleach-Bit wasn't used on its own servers to delete a few thousand emails...
* * *
Full Goodlatte letter below (link):