Schiff said his motions to delay the release of the explosive memo were voted down.
Schiff also said the committee voted to release the Republican FISA memo to the public.
The Democrat memo WILL NOT be released at the same time as the GOP memo.
Comment: From The Hill:
[Rep. Mike] Conaway did not rule out the possibility that the Intelligence Committee may vote at a later date to release the Democratic memo.
"The House hasn't had a chance to look at the minority report, nor have we," he said, adding that he would support a vote to release it. "That'll come later, after the House has had a chance to look at it."
Adam Schiff also said the FBI and DOJ are under investigation.
Chief White House Correspondent for the New York Times, Peter Baker tweeted, "Schiff says House Intelligence Committee Republicans have opened an investigation into the Justice Department and FBI."