Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) spoke with reporters on Monday evening after the House Intelligence Committee met to vote on the release of the secret FISA Memo.Schiff said his motions to delay the release of the explosive memo were voted down.Schiff also said the committee voted to release the Republican FISA memo to the public.The Democrat memo WILL NOT be released at the same time as the GOP memo.Chief White House Correspondent for the New York Times, Peter Baker tweeted, "Schiff says House Intelligence Committee Republicans have opened an investigation into the Justice Department and FBI."