Residents of the Kurdish-majority city of Kobane in Syria's north took to the streets on Wednesday to protest against the ongoing Turkish operation dubbed as "Olive Branch" in the northwest canton of Afrin. "The US is using the Kurds to combat IS [ISIS]. We fought IS in Syrian and Iraqi Kurdistan, it was the largest terrorist organization in the world, and we did that to the World, Adnan Buzan, a protestor said."When we got rid of IS, the US started supporting our adversary to the Kurdish people under weak pretexts, so it is a shameful stance by the Americans," he continued.The YPG, and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) umbrella organization it leads, has been extremely resistant to diplomatically resolve its differences with Damascus so that it can pursue partition from the Syrian state, thinking it had the full-backing of the United States to do so.However, the Turkish intervention and battles against the YPG has once again demonstrated that the Kurds have been betrayed by Washington, just as it had been with the Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum and after American forces abandoned them at the end of the first Gulf War.Despite many examples of betrayal, the YPG and its activists have remained staunchly pro-US for the entirety of the Syrian war that began in 2011, however, it now appears that they are finally realizing the continued betrayals.Kobane was the site where the YPG in 2014-2015, with the help of US-led airstrikes, heroically defended the city from certain collapse after the offensive launched by ISIS.