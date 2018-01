© Ruptly



Three attackers, at least one of them armed with an axe, stormed a school in the Siberian city of Ulan-Ude and used a Molotov cocktail to set the building on fire. It is the second school attack in Russia in the space of a week.while the Buryatia Republic authorities say that there were at least three, the Russian Investigative Committee is looking for a lone perpetrator.According to the Buryatia Republic authorities, four people were injured, including an attacker. Later on Friday an official from the regional health ministry told TASS that seven people had been injured, "six children and a woman."According to one account of the attack shared by the Telegram news channel Mash,where a seventh-grade Russian Language and Literature class was underway.The regional office of the emergencies ministrybut said the flames were quickly extinguished.More than 500 people were evacuated from the school.The perpetrator had earlier told one of the schoolgirls about his plans via the Viber messaging app, a local woman was cited by Ruptly as saying.she added.The teen reportedly asked his friends to be his accomplices but they refused, a source close to the situation told Interfax.A criminal case has been opened against the attacker on charges of attempted murder. Local investigators will also look into whether the school staff did enough to prevent the attack.Friday's incident is the second school attack in Russia in less than a week. At least a dozen people were injured in a school in the city of Perm on Monday, after an 11th grader and a former student entered the building armed with knives and attacked a female teacher and nine students.