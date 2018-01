"There is a possibility that such aircraft could be used in a deception operation designed to confuse enemy planes in the air, to launch a surprise attack against enemy installations or in a provocation operation in which Soviet aircraft would appear to attack U.S. or friendly installations in order to provide an excuse for U.S. intervention."

"Until the latest of our world conflicts, the United States had no armaments industry. American makers of ploughshares could, with time and as required, make swords as well. But we can no longer risk emergency improvisation of national defense; we have been compelled to create a permanent armaments industry of vast proportions."

Dwight Eisenhower predicted the very situation Americans face today that keeps us in a perpetual state of debt and war and he called it the military-industrial complex.In his outgoing remarks from his farewell speech, Eisenhower bravely called out the shadow government who operates behind the scenes to promote war and profit from mass murder. He called this entity theEisenhower, who was a retired five-star general, led the allies into Germany on D-Day. Being one of the few five-star generals in history, Eisenhower knew what he was saying when he warned that "we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex.And "persist," it did.On March 22, 1962, a meeting, held by the "Special Group (Augmented)," which according to an encyclopedia on the Central Intelligence Agency, included Attorney General Robert Kennedy, CIA Director John McCone, National Security Advisor McGeorge Bundy and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Lyman Lemnitzer,According to the documents,According to the previously Top Secret classified documents: But that is not all. As TFTP reported last year,In the document which was marked TS for Top Secret, the US military revealed its plans to trick Americans into war with Cuba. The plans were to create and carry out false flag terror attacks against American citizens and use them as propaganda to gain support for the war against Fidel Castro.The plans involved killing innocent people and injuring others and making sure these instances would be "widely publicized" as propaganda to start an unjust war.the document reads.Notice how callous these monsters sound when talking about drowning a boatload of Cubans-which would have likely contained innocent children - to start a bogus war for profit and bolster the military-industrial complex.The document continues, "We could foster attempts on the lives of Cuban refugees in the United Statesin instances to be widely publicized., the arrest of a Cuban agent andalso would be helpful in projecting the idea of an irresponsible government."While these revelations have all been declassified,Since Eisenhower's speech - which nearly every single politician has chosen to ignore -Weapons companies now maintain their grip on politicians by making weapons in most of the country so they can offer "jobs" and boost political stats.Seeing the profitability in war, these merchants of death chose not to stand down like they did after World War II. Instead,Since then, false flags and fake news have been shoved down the throats of the American citizens to sell them wars in Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, and hundreds of other nations in whichBecause America chose to ignore Eisenhower's prophetic words, US citizens, their children, and their children's children haveSadly, the war machine shows no sign of slowing. In spite of Donald Trump running on a platform of America first, chosen war first. The gears of the military-industrial complex will continue to turn until the empire collapses.This collapse, however, is not necessarily a bad thing, if peaceful people use it as an opportunity. As Ron Paul noted last month the collapse of the empire for freedom-minded individuals is an opportunity to usher in a new era of peace and prosperity.Paul said."I think our stature in the world and our empire will end, and that's when, hopefully, the doors will be open and [people will] say, 'Hey, maybe these libertarians have some answers to this.'"When the unsustainable war machine finally sucks the last penny from its citizens, a revolution will indeed take place, and we must be ready."If they only hear our message, I know they would choose liberty and sound money and freedom and peace over the mess we have today," said Paul - one of the only politicians to ever take Eisenhower's advice to heart.