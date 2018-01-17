Police have charged two men on suspicion of murder after a model was stabbed to death.Harry Uzoka, who was on the books of Premier Model Management, died from a single stab wound.Detectives have charged IMG model George Koh, 24, from Camden, and Jonathan Okigbo, 23, from Kentish Town, with murder, while Koh is also facing charges of possessing an offensive weapon.Koh, who has modelled for brands including Louis Vuitton and Paul Smith, was arrested on Sunday and Okigbo was arrested yesterday, Scotland Yard said.Koh's Instagram page boasts 12,000 followers on his latest post, which showed David Beckham standing in front of his image at London Fashion Week Men's AW18, was shared on January 7.A representative for IMG models said: 'Koh hasn't been on our books since March 2017.'Both men appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court today.The pair appeared in the dock in grey prison issue tracksuits, speaking only to confirm their personal details.They were remanded in custody and will next appear at Old Bailey on Thursday.A 27-year-old man, who was arrested on the day of the incident, has been released under investigation and a 28-year-old man, who was also arrested that day, has been released with no further action to be taken.Neighbours on Old Oak Road, East Acton, reported a shout of 'hand it over' in the melee which involved several men.Mr Uzoka, 25, staggered into the street from a housing estate before collapsing.The area around Ollgar House in Ollgar Close was sealed off by police after the incident.Detective Inspector Beverley Kofi said: 'This is another tragic murder with a young male victim who has met a violent death.'We believe that the incident started Ollgar House, in Ollgar Close and the victim was assaulted and stabbed before staggering and collapsing in Old Oak Road. We believe there were a number of people involved, but we are still working to establish the circumstances and a possible motive.'We have made two arrests and continue to pursue a number of lines of inquiry. We need to public's help to piece together what happened - who the victim was seen with, the incident itself and the immediate aftermath.'If you were in the area at the time and saw anything that could be of significance to the investigation, we would urge you to get it touch right away.' his friends and fans began paying tribute on social media.Tributes have flooded in for the promising 6ft model, whose face had appeared on billboards in the UK and USA. He had also worked for Zara and Mercedes.He was also signed to the Los Angeles New Models agency and was followed by more than 14,000 people in Instagram.He had spent Christmas in the Caribbean and had sent a message to followers in his last post: 'Happy Holidays' with double heart emojis.One follower wrote: 'Hurts to not have you with us anymore my bro. Hope you are resting well. It was a privilege to know you brother.'Another said: ' Harry all I do is cry I don't want to believe this.'One Essex-based hip hop artist known as Cally the Dreamer told the Evening Standard: 'He went my school, was a few years below.'He was a lad that I admired, changed his life for the better and inspired many to do better.'Amazing young man with so much life a big loss to the world. A great human, prayers go out to his family.'Model Jourdan Dunn tweeted: 'Wow... I just woke up to the news about Harry Uzoka.' She added: 'Rest in Paradise young King.'DJ and musician O'Neil McDowall, who said he knew Mr Uzoka from a young age, said: 'Being able to be a part of your life was a blessing for me!'Seeing you at 11 playing football and then growing up to become a beautiful talented young man didn't come as a shock.'I knew you would go places! We spoke last week of how proud I am of you! I love you, H.'London fashion brand Yemzi was among those in the fashion and photography world who paid tribute to the young man, tweeting: 'Such a special soul.'Photographer Philipp Raheem said: 'Rest well young king' while Hunger Magazine tweeted: 'We are beyond shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of model Harry Uzoka. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP.'DJ Kartel Brown called the news 'heartbreaking', adding: 'One of the humblest and nicest people I've met. Rest In Peace bro.'Ohene Kwaku, who runs African restaurant Kwaku's Kitchen, said: 'I've seen the young king Harry Uzoka's face in a lot of places.'It's tragic and sad to hear his life has been cut short by cowards and the needless acts of knife crime yet again in London.'Premier Model Management were unable to provide any comment but a source said the agency's thoughts and priorities were with Mr Uzoka's family.The killing brings the number of murders in London in the first two weeks of 2018 to five. Police have confirmed four of the victims were stabbed to death.Two men, aged 27 and 28, were arrested nearby on suspicion of murder and remain in custody. Police are continuing to appeal for information.